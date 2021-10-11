Southwest flight cancellations cause travel chaos

Axios

Data: Our World in Data; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosIf you're traveling internationally this holiday season, make sure you know all the COVID-related requirements at your destination. Why it matters: International travel poses an increased risk of infection even for fully vaccinated travelers. If you don't follow local rules on masks, testing or quarantine, you could be forced to return to the U.S.