Southwest flight cancellations cause travel chaos
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Thousands of Southwest customers had their weekend travel plans ruined by ongoing flight cancellations. Errol Barnett has more on what happened.
Thousands of Southwest customers had their weekend travel plans ruined by ongoing flight cancellations. Errol Barnett has more on what happened.
Holly Robinson Peete had booked business class tickets for her teenage sons to fly home without her, but Air Canada wouldn't let them on board.
Airline passengers have rights when flights are canceled and it can mean the difference between getting stranded and getting home.
Southwest has already canceled hundreds of Monday flights after canceling 30% of its Sunday flights and 24% on Saturday.
Two women asked for a refund for their stay at Scarborough's Grand Hotel after seeing negative reviews about "uncontrolled refugee children."
You can check in for the long haul when these sleek residences—which start at $3.6 million—open in 2022.
Airbus collaborated with French artist Cyril Kongo on the interior design of its ACJ TwoTwenty bizjet.
An Air Traffic Control issue combined with weather delays in the East Coast has caused problems across the airline's network.
A third of Southwest Airlines' flights to or from Kansas City International Airport on Sunday were scrubbed.
The passports were ranked by the number of destinations their holders can access without a visa.
BANGKOK (Reuters) -Thailand will end coronavirus quarantine requirements for vaccinated visitors from 10 low-risk countries starting Nov. 1, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Monday, as the Southeast Asian nation tries to revive its pandemic-hit economy. Thailand last year suffered its deepest economic contraction in more than two decades, with the key tourism sector still struggling. Visitors from at least 10 countries including the United Kingdom, Singapore, Germany, China and the United States will be exempted from quarantine on arrival, Prayuth said in a televised speech.
Southwest Airlines passengers faced a fourth day of travel woes on Monday as hundreds more flights were canceled.
The Timeout annual ranking of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods has revealed 49 coolest neighbourhoods amidst a COVID-stricken world.
Data: Our World in Data; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosIf you're traveling internationally this holiday season, make sure you know all the COVID-related requirements at your destination. Why it matters: International travel poses an increased risk of infection even for fully vaccinated travelers. If you don't follow local rules on masks, testing or quarantine, you could be forced to return to the U.S.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeW
The island says it is easing Covid restrictions, and will allow vaccinated travellers from 11 countries.
San Ysidro Ranch has 38 beautiful vine-covered cottages for a secluded, romantic getaway.
Southwest Airlines canceled more than 1,800 flights over the weekend and cancellations continued on Monday.
Located in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains, the spacious treehouse looks like a small castle in the sky.
Nationwide, more than 1,800 Southwest flights were reported canceled over the weekend.
Bitcoin has a strong presence in these 10 cities, as indicated by the number of ATMs that dispense it and merchants who accept it.
Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Monday after a weekend of major service disruptions. The Federal Aviation Administration took the unusual step of pushing back against Southwest’s explanation. (Oct. 11)