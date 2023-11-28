Southwest Florida Eagle Cam sees second egg in nest! When will we see F23’s eaglets?

After eagerly waiting for days, Southwest Florida Eagle Cam viewers finally caught glimpse of a second bald eagle egg in the nest.

The first two eggs of the 12th Southwest Florida Eagle Cam season are officially here, with the first egg laid on Friday evening and the second arriving roughly 72 hours later on Monday afternoon.

It's the first eggs laid by the newly mated couple, M15 and F23. This also marks a historic moment for the North Fort Myers nest, as it's the first set of eggs in the nest since Southwest Florida icon Harriet disappeared earlier this year after more than a decade of nesting in the region.

When did the second egg arrive in the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam nest?

Viewers and live stream operators first saw the egg around 1:44 p.m. on Monday afternoon, officially announcing it hours later on Facebook.

"Just months ago we were crossing our fingers for a successful mate/bond and now we have two eggs," Southwest Florida Eagle Cam wrote in their post.

When did bald eagle F23 lay her first egg?

The first egg was officially laid on Friday, Nov. 24 roughly around 9 p.m.

"(F23) is doing very well, the hormones and instinct really kicked in. She was so exhausted after she laid the egg," An administrator wrote in the live chat on Monday morning.

What are the names of these eggs?

These egg have been designated as "E23" for Eaglet 23 and "E24" for Eaglet 24.

Is it normal for an eagle to lay eggs at different times?

Yes, it is.

The Avian Report shares that once an eagle lays its first egg, it will take at least two days for it to lay another. If an eagle is laying a third egg, the process will take five to six days in total.

What do eagle eggs look like?

An eagle's egg is typically 2.3 to 3.3 inches and are a little over 2 inches in width, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. The Avian Report also notes that bald eagles in the southern parts of North America will have smaller eggs than those who lay their eggs in the northern regions and Alaska.

They have dull white, tan tinge to them and are more oval-shaped compared to a chicken's rounded shape. Some eggs also might have brown spots on them from the nests and parents' soiled feet.

Did viewers see M15's reaction to the new eggs in the nest?

For viewers who didn't get a chance to see the moment live, the live stream shared the moment proud dad saw the first egg on YouTube. The heartfelt moment is complete with a lot of squawking and beak taps with F23.

"M15 arrived 11/25/23 at 12:31 am for his first look at and touch plus incubation of his new egg, Egg 1. What a sweet & proud moment between this new pair M15 & F23," the description reads.

When do eagle eggs typically hatch?

Eagle eggs hatch take an average of 35 days to hatch, which means viewers will see these eaglets around the start of 2024.

How old are bald eagles when they leave the nest?

At 10-to-12 weeks of age, eaglets are physically ready to fly. Most eaglets fledge around 12 weeks, which usually falls around the end of May or start of June.

Where can I find the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam?

F234 and M15 from the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam at Dick Pritchett Realty in North Fort Myers switch places in the nest on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. The bald eagle duo who are streamed live on the SWFL Eagle Cam are incubating two eggs and are in the process of becoming first time parents.

Want to make sure you don't miss any action? You can watch the live stream at dickpritchettrealestate.com or on YouTube at SouthwestFloridaEagleCam.

