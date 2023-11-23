Southwest Florida faces water shortage warning due to "moderate drought"

Southwest Florida residents are asked to conserve water usage to avoid mandatory water restrictions because of current drought conditions.

Florida wastes a lot of water on grass and other plants not well-suited to our heat, rain, and seasonal drought. Choosing the right plants can help save water and cost to the homeowner.

The South Florida Water Management District issued a warning Tuesday for Collier and Lee counties asking residents to limit lawn watering and to conserve water usage elsewhere.

If voluntary conservation measures are not enough, the water district could invoke mandatory water restrictions.

Drought monitoring systems show the Southwest Florida coast is facing an “abnormally dry to moderate drought” with rainfall 13 inches below normal, according to the water district.

The region has received 42 inches of rain this year. The shortage has caused water levels in underground aquifers to decline. The aquifers supply most of the water in the region.

The water district anticipates water levels in aquifers will continue to decline without significant rainfall during the current dry season that runs from November to May.

“(The water district) is encouraging residents, visitors, and businesses to conserve water and limit irrigation,” according to its advisory. “If the voluntary conservation efforts are not enough, the (district) may declare a water shortage and invoke mandatory water use restrictions.”

The water district proactively develops long-term water supply plans to monitor, evaluate and identify water sources for its 16-county region.

Residents can use these simple tips to save water both inside and outside their home:

All landscape irrigation should comply with the allowed days and times as established in your local government’s year-round landscape irrigation ordinance. Visit Lawn Watering Restrictions to learn more. During the cooler winter months, lawns do not need to be irrigated as frequently as summer months. Most of the time, one day of irrigation per week is sufficient to maintain a healthy landscape.

Check irrigation timers to ensure settings are correct and rain sensors are working properly. Check irrigation systems to ensure they are working properly and test and repair broken pipes and damaged sprinkler heads.

Fix leaks. Finding and fixing water leaks conserves water, saves money and protects your home from damage.

Avoid washing or cleaning streets, sidewalks, driveways, or other impervious areas with water.

When utilizing water indoors, reduce shower durations, minimize loads of laundry, and only run dishwashers when full.

Landscape the Florida-Friendly Way by planting low maintenance plants using environmentally sustainable practices.

