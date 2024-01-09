Southwest Florida Schools prepare for high winds and adverse weather conditions

Palm trees wave in the wind in Naples in this file photograph. The National Weather Service reports the risk of high winds, thunderstorms and possible tornadoes blowing through Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, night.

Tornado watches and other adverse weather conditions are shutting down Southwest Florida schools for the rest of the day.

Lee County schools call off events

All after-school athletics, extra-curricular activities, and open houses scheduled for Lee County schools Tuesday have been canceled.

"Elementary and middle school after-care programs are open but we encourage families to pick up their children from after-care as early as possible," stated the Lee County School District's website.

Collier County schools close at 6:30 p.m.

Additionally, Collier County School District will close all activities after 6:30 p.m.

More: Live: Damage reported after possible multiple tornadoes. Threat not over for Florida

FGCU has eyes on weather

FGCU is also closely monitoring the situation, but had not changed campus operations by 2 p.m.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office warns of severe weather this afternoon that will bring high winds and possible coastal flooding, reminding people to remain safe.

Squall line anticipated, with storms, lightning

Weather officials said they expect a squall line will sweep through South Florida this evening with the potential of embedded isolated severe thunderstorms.

Squall lines generally form along or ahead of cold fronts and drylines and can produce severe weather in the form of heavy rainfall, strong winds, large hail, and frequent lightning.

Squall lines can extend to hundreds of miles in length, simultaneously affecting several states at a time, weather experts say, with tornadoes reported in northern Florida on Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service reports those tornadoes, however, tend to be weaker and shorter-lived on average than those associated with supercell thunderstorms.

The Weather Service said that locally, the greatest severe threat will be near Lake Okeechobee and Collier County.

"As this will occur after dark, please pay extra attention to warnings and alerts," a news release said.

The sun sets in Naples at 5:52 p.m. today.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Lee and Collier schools shuttering operations in light of tornado warning