Southwest Gas Holders Weigh In on Boardroom Fight With Icahn

Scott Deveau
·2 min read
(Bloomberg) -- A large Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. shareholder came out in support of Carl Icahn’s slate of director nominees, while a smaller investor accused the Las Vegas-based utility’s board of entrenching itself in its boardroom battle with the billionaire.

Cohen & Steers Inc., which owns a 1.2% stake in Southwest, said in a statement it notified the company Monday that it intends to support Icahn’s 10 nominees for the board at a meeting scheduled for May 12.

“While we disagree with their position, we appreciate our dialogue with Cohen & Steers and look forward to continuing the conversation,” Southwest said in an emailed statement. “We are actively engaging with our stockholders to continue discussing our detailed strategy to unlock the value of our regulated and unregulated businesses.”

Another shareholder, Carronade Capital Management, also criticized the company’s board Monday for fighting Icahn, who has offered to acquire the shares in the company that he doesn’t already own for $82.50 apiece.

Questar Deal

Carronade criticized Southwest for issuing $400 million in equity for less than what Icahn offered to pay. The equity raise was to help to finance its purchase of Questar Pipelines. Carronade also faulted the company for other measures enacted in the fight.

“Southwest Gas’s board’s actions show that they have abdicated their duties to shareholders in order to further entrench themselves and management, including an asset purchase without any strategic logic, implementing an aggressive poison pill and commencing a substantial stock sale at a price more than 10% below a clearly superior and more shareholder-friendly proposal,” Carronade Managing Director Andy Taylor said in an emailed statement.

Taylor, a former executive at activist investor Elliott Investment Management, declined to comment on the size of Carronade’s investment.

Icahn, who owns a 4.3% stake in Southwest, has been locked in a months-long battle with the utility, criticizing its board and management for underperformance. Icahn has nominated a slate of directors to replace the entire board.

Southwest’s board has rejected Icahn’s takeover attempts. It has argued that the offer price “fails to compensate Southwest Gas stockholders fairly for the upside potential inherent in their share ownership.” The company also opposes his nominees.

Shares of Southwest rose 1% to $78.69 Monday in New York trading, giving the company a market value of $5.26 billion.

