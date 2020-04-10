Is Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Investing Effectively In Its Business?

Today we are going to look at Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Southwest Gas Holdings:

0.05 = US$357m ÷ (US$8.2b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Southwest Gas Holdings has an ROCE of 5.0%.

Is Southwest Gas Holdings's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. It appears that Southwest Gas Holdings's ROCE is fairly close to the Gas Utilities industry average of 5.7%. Separate from how Southwest Gas Holdings stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

You can see in the image below how Southwest Gas Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NYSE:SWX Past Revenue and Net Income April 10th 2020 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Southwest Gas Holdings's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Southwest Gas Holdings has total assets of US$8.2b and current liabilities of US$1.1b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 13% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.

What We Can Learn From Southwest Gas Holdings's ROCE

With that in mind, we're not overly impressed with Southwest Gas Holdings's ROCE, so it may not be the most appealing prospect. But note: make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).