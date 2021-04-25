Southwest Georgia meth defendants plead guilty

Apr. 25—ALBANY — Five defendants involved in the distribution of up to 13 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia have pleaded guilty to their crimes in federal court, acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Peter D. Leary said.

Xavier Jordan, 32, of Cairo, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Tobias Sanders, 31, also of Cairo, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Later in the week, R. Kevin Barrineau, 47, of Cairo, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Joseph "Bae Bae" Jones, 31, of Cairo, also pleaded guilty to one count conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Another defendant, Phil Grim, 44, of Cairo, had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. All defendants entered their pleas before U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner and face a mandatory minimum of 10 years to a maximum of life imprisonment to be followed by a minimum of five years of supervised release and a $10 million fine. There is no parole in the federal system.

"Drug traffickers who distribute large quantities of methamphetamine in the Middle District of Georgia face steep federal prison sentences," Leary said in a news release. "I want to commend the GBI for conducting this significant investigation into methamphetamine trafficking in southwest Georgia and working to protect our communities from this poison."

"The pleas of these defendants are the direct result of the effective partnership between our local, state and federal agencies," GBI Director Vic Reynolds said. "We will work tirelessly together to hold accountable drug dealers supplying our neighborhoods with poison. The GBI is dedicated to thoroughly investigating these crimes to lead to successful prosecution."

Story continues

GBI agents conducted a wiretap investigation into the drug distribution activities of Jones, beginning in March 2019. The investigation revealed that Jones and his co-defendants were engaged in the distribution of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia. According to Jones' signed plea agreement, the investigation into his methamphetamine distribution activities began when a police report was filed on Dec. 13, 2017, by the Cairo Police Department about the kidnapping of Jones, Sanders and another individual. From that investigation, and subsequent video and undercover surveillance of Jones and co-defendants, law enforcement learned that Jones was a major methamphetamine supplier operating in Cairo.

Jones was taken into custody following a search of his residence on Alison Drive in Cairo on June 12, 2019. Inside the home, agents found a quantity of methamphetamine floating in the toilet and in the sewage line, $13,323 in cash, two handguns, digital scales and 16 cellular phones. In addition, written ledgers describing various transactions amounting to the distribution of 13 kilograms of methamphetamine were discovered in Jones' vehicle.

Co-defendant Jordan, acting under Jones' direction as a courier and under surveillance, was arrested in possession of 1,850 grams of 98% pure methamphetamine on May 5, 2019. Co-defendant Grim was captured under surveillance purchasing quantities of methamphetamine from Jones and admitted in his signed plea agreement to seeing four to five pounds of methamphetamine during one encounter with Jones at his Alison Drive residence.

Co-defendant Sanders was taken into custody following a June 12, 2019 search of his Marshall Street residence in Thomasville, where agents found a quantity of methamphetamine, digital scales, two handguns and $1,923 in cash. In addition, Sanders was listed as a recipient of methamphetamine in Jones' ledger book. Co-defendant Barrineau was intercepted in wiretaps purchasing quantities of methamphetamine from Jones.

The case was investigated by GBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah E. McEwen prosecuted the case for the government.