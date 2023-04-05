Southwest Georgia meth supplier gets 25-year sentence

Apr. 5—ALBANY — A Tifton resident identified as the lead supplier to an 18-defendant armed drug trafficking ring responsible for distributing between 1.5 and 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine into the community was sentenced to prison for his crime.

Rafon Carithers, aka "Tweed," 34, was sentenced to serve 310 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release, after he previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on May 19, 2022.

In addition, two co-defendants were sentenced to prison this week: McKevor Mulkey, aka "Chevy," 32, of Tifton, was sentenced to serve 190 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances on April 19, 2022; and Damarius Williams, 26, of Tifton, was sentenced to serve 25 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Oct. 18, 2022. U.S. District Judge Louis Sands handed down the sentences. There is no parole in the federal system.

"Nearly a dozen law enforcement agencies had a hand in helping shut down a significant methamphetamine supplier and his distributors pushing this highly addictive drug into the Tifton community," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. "This case illustrates law enforcement's relentless dedication to holding organized criminal groups accountable for their unlawful dealings and from causing further harm in our region."

"The lengthy sentences handed down to these defendants send a clear message that drug dealing in our communities will not be tolerated," GBI Director Michael Register said. "Georgians deserve to work, live and play in a safe environment. We will never stop protecting our neighborhoods from dangerous and illegal drugs."

"It's great to have these defendants, the drugs and the firearms off the streets of Tifton," Tifton Police Department Chief Steve Hyman said. "We are appreciative of the coordination between agencies involved in this investigation. Their work in this case makes a difference in the lives of our citizens who fall victim to drugs in our community."

The following co-defendants have pleaded guilty and been sentenced:

— Tevin Parker, aka "Tay," 28, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine on July 26, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 262 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release;

— Juanjava Boggerty, aka "Jay," 49, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances on Oct. 12, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 235 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release;

— Courtney Taylor, 39, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Oct. 4, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 235 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release;

— Rishaun Richardson, 26, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Aug. 23, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 170 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release;

— Brian Foster, aka "Joe," aka "FOS," 30, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Sept. 27, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 136 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release;

— Bradrick Boston, aka "Big Baby," 34, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine on July 20, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 108 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release;

— Clenton Davis, 33, of Ashburn, pleaded guilty to managing drug premises on Aug. 2, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 96 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release;

— Darrell Mack, 33, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine on Oct. 13, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 78 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release;

— Keyuntran Taylor, 23, of Ashburn, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Oct. 5, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 70 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release;

— Dmya Norris, 25, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Oct. 5, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 60 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release;

— Dante Hille, 29, of Ashburn, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine on June 14, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 51 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release;

— Vontesha Dixon, 32, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Oct. 4, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 36 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release;

— Keilaysha Dixon, 23, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to use of a communication facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on Sept. 22, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 30 months in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release;

— Jala Taylor, 24, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine on Oct. 11, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 24 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Jehmeil Carmichael, 35, of Tifton, has pleaded pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years of imprisonment to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine. His sentencing is scheduled for May 4.

According to court documents, in May 2019, GBI agents began an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Tifton area. As part of their investigation, agents utilized a confidential informant to make controlled buys of drugs from other defendants, including Mulkey and Tevin Parker. Between Sept. 5, 2019, and Oct. 25, 2019, agents made six controlled buys of methamphetamine from Mulkey and a controlled buy from Parker; the substance was a mixture of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine.

During the course of a wiretap investigation, agents discovered Carithers was supplying the drugs to Parker. On July 9, 2020, agents conducted numerous residential search warrants as part of their investigation into this drug trafficking organization. Agents recovered two .45 caliber pistols belonging to Carithers and numerous bags of methamphetamine mixed with other substances. Carithers is being held accountable for distributing between 1.5 kilograms and 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force operation. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

The case was investigated by DEA, ATF, GBI, Mid-South Narcotics Task Force, Tifton Police Department, Tift County Sheriff's Office, Turner County Sheriff's Office, Crisp County Sheriff's Office, Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Department of Community Supervision.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Melody Ellis and Criminal Chief Leah McEwen.