Southwest Greensburg man accused of sexual assaults from 2 decades ago

Nov. 15—A Southwest Greensburg man is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl he met while working at a Derry Township restaurant 20 years ago, according to court papers.

Michael C. Bompiani, 43, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and corruption of minors. He is free on $10,000 unsecured bail.

In court papers, Westmoreland County detectives said the accuser reported the assaults after Bompiani twice in recent years attempted to connect with her on Facebook. The pair met while working at the restaurant in 2003 and the assaults continued for four years there and at a location in Jeannette, according to court papers.

Bompiani told investigators during an interview last month that he knew the girl was in grade school at the time he was 24 years old. He did not have an attorney in online court records and could not be reached.

A Dec. 6 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .