Southwest Illinois man faces sentencing on fatal hit-and-run of child

An Alton man pleaded guilty in a Madison County courtroom to failure to report a hit-and-run that accident that caused the death of toddler and her dog.

Paul E. Broadway, 63, of Alton, was charged after hitting and killing Ellee Grace Kiser, 2, and the family pet in Godfrey, then fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred near the 4700 block of Pine Groove Lane and West Delmar at around 3:37 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2020.

Madison County Sheriff John Lakin said it appears Kiser was playing in her yard when the family dog ran into the street toward West Delmar and into the path of Broadway’s vehicle.

The toddler was transported by Abbott Ambulance to an area hospital where she died later from her injuries.

No sentencing date has been set for Broadway. He could face up to eight years in prison.