Southwest Illinois man sentenced for sexual assault of a minor

A Macoupin County man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for predatory sexual assault of a minor.

Jerry E. Shafer, 36, pleaded guilty to a single count of predatory criminal sexual assault, a class X felony, on Dec. 14, 2021. In January of 2019, a report was made to the Staunton Police Department that he had forced a minor to under the age of 13 to touch him inappropriately, according to court documents.

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Meyer told Shafer that he held a position of trust and authority with the minor and he abused that position.

“You (Shafer) were the monster under the bed,” Meyer said. “You violated the minor’s trust.”

Shafer was granted an opportunity to make a statement, but declined. He will be required to serve 85% of his sentence, meaning he will not be eligible for parole until 2037.

The investigation was conducted by Detective Shawn Throne of the Staunton Police Department with coordination from Macoupin County United Child Advocacy Center.

“I commend the Staunton Police Department, especially Detective Throne, for their swift work on his case,” Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison said. “Although I pray this begins the recovery process for the victim and the victim’s family.”