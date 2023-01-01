What southwest Illinois news stories were the most important to BND readers in 2022?

Want to know the most read story of 2022 at bnd.com?

It was about a Texas angler who reeled in a “freaking scary” fish from a murky marsh. It turned out to be a melanistic gar, a throwback to prehistoric eras which inhabits tropical waters from Mexico through South America.

Interesting, but in Belleville? Sometimes a story at bnd.com will catch a wave on social media or search engines and bring large numbers of out-of-town readers to the digital version of the Belleville News-Democrat.

But the majority of readers still hail from right here in the 618 and they come to us in growing numbers for local news and information.

We know from years of studying web page analytics that you want stories about new restaurant and business openings, major crime that’s close to home, statewide politics, the Public Pay Database and COVID-19 updates. You also really like to participate in fun polls that allow you to pick the best pizza in the metro-east or the top high school athlete, Cardinals columnist Jeff Jones, and Answerman Roger Schlueter, even though he’s been retired for nearly five years now.

Articles posted to bnd.com were visited millions of times in 2022, and we are sincerely grateful for the frequent visits, whether they were transplanted locals keeping tabs on their hometown, or out-of-towners who simply jumped a viral wave.

But what local stories captured your attention in 2022? Here’s a look back at the top 10 stories of 2022 as determined by the number of people who read them at bnd.com:

Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Danny Cox, left, tips his hat to the crowd at a World Series game in 1987. At right, Brian Forrester is shown hunting from a stand on Nov. 18 in a photo taken by Illinois Conservation Police (face redacted).

The Illinois Conservation Police issued 29 citations and 22 written warnings to eight people for allegedly violating state hunting laws in rural Freeburg. Those cited include Freeburg Mayor Seth Speiser, 58, and his friend and neighbor, Danny Cox, 63, a former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher and manager of the Gateway Grizzlies.

Among the allegations are that the hunters baited deer, which is illegal in Illinois due to ethical standards and risk of disease spread, and provided out-of-state guests with in-state hunting permits and tags.

Conservation police officers, who are part of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, issued the citations and written warnings as part of an investigation on Nov. 18, the first day of this year’s firearm deer-hunting season, according to IDNR spokeswoman Jayette Bolinski.

Richard Maedge’s body was found in his Troy home on Dec. 11, more than seven months after he was reported missing. At left is a poster that made the rounds on Facebook, asking the public for help in finding him.

Richard Maedge’s body was found Sunday, Dec. 11 in a storage room with a door hidden behind clothes in a crowded closet under a stairway at his own home, according to Jennifer Maedge, his wife of 19 years.

He had been reported missing on April 27, 229 days earlier.

Marilyn Toliver, Richard Maedge’s sister, is now blaming the Troy Police Department for what she maintains was a shoddy investigation. She noted that officers were called to his home on Oak Street at least twice, first after Jennifer reported Richard missing and later when she noticed a bad smell.

Police have still not commented as they await results of an autopsy and a toxicology report.

A 9mm pistol build kit with a commercial slide and barrel with a polymer frame is displayed at the White House on April 11, 2022. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday signed legislation that requires these so-called “ghost guns” to have serial numbers.

Illinois State Police announced in August that it has forced nearly 300 people in southern Illinois to give up ownership of their firearms after they had their firearms rights revoked.

As part of a “firearms enforcement blitz” from June 16 to July 31 in 41 southern Illinois counties, including St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Clinton and Randolph counties, state police officers performed 710 “compliance checks,” which resulted in 295 people being “placed into compliance” with the state’s Firearms Owners Identification Card, or FOID card, law.

“The enforcement details are designed to ensure those who have had their firearm rights revoked are in compliance with the Firearms Owners Identification Card (FOID) Act,” the agency said in a news release.

Hobie Timmons and his son, Brent Timmons, were the owners of a Siberian husky named Trigger. The dog was shot and killed by a neighbor on Friday on his property between Aviston and Albers.

Hobie Timmons, 58, of rural Germantown, said his family may file a civil lawsuit against the neighbor, who called the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office —and reported that he had shot the Siberian husky on his property because the dog was threatening his granddaughter’s safety.

Timmons called the allegation a “total lie.” He described the 11-year-old dog, Trigger, as gentle and friendly, as witnessed by hundreds of people who have been to his house or met Trigger on adjoining property at Hidden Lake Winery in rural Aviston.

“He’s 11 years old. All he does is walk,” he said. “He’s never been aggressive to a child. He’s never been aggressive to baseball players of mine, young adults. He’s never been aggressive to any of my friends. He’s never hurt anybody. He’s never even growled at anybody.”

The BND didn’t name the neighbor since he hasn’t been charged with a crime.

As part of its ongoing mission to foster accountability and transparency in local government, the BND maintains several online databases to make public expenditures easily accessible to its readers.

The searchable, interactive database that keeps tabs on the pay of public officials and employees has been important to local readers for years, a trend that continued into 2022. You can visit the database online by visiting www.bnd.com/news/local/article17698325.html.

A 10-year-old girl died after falling 100 feet from Garden of the Gods, a popular scenic spot in the Shawnee National Forest, Illinois officials say. The incident happened Friday, July 29, at Devil’s Smokestack, a “stand-alone, pillar-shaped rock formation.”

The girl was identified as Everly Montgomery, who was entering fourth grade at North Daviess Elementary School in Elnora, Indiana, where her mother was also a teacher.

A day after a deadly shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, police arrested two students at Belleville East for allegedly bringing a gun and ammunition to school.

The students, ages 15 and 14, were taken into police custody without incident on Oct. 25. The gun was discovered after a parent alerted a school resource officer and Belleville police of a social media post showing a student handling the weapon before class. The school resource officer alerted police at 9:01 a.m.

The weapon was not loaded at the time it was recovered and was never displayed or visible at school.

In this March 31, 2020, file photo, a woman pulls groceries from a cart to her vehicle outside of a Walmart store.

Retail and grocery stores in the metro-east have been asking customers to follow whatever mask mandate had been put in place by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced on Feb. 10 that the state would be lifting mask mandates for stores and certain other indoor settings. These businesses can still require masks, if they choose.

The BND contacted local stores for their reaction to Pritzker’s latest policy. Most – include Aldi, Dierbergs, Schnucks, Target, Walmart and other chain and locally-owned businesses – said they would adhere to whatever guidance the Illinois Department of Public Health put forth.

The BND published live results each precinct was counted during the fall mid-term election. Local races for St. Clair County seats were of particular interest.

The new headquarters of the Illinois State Police will be located in East St. Louis near the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center

The state announced on Sept. 6 that it is building a new, $55 million district headquarters for the Illinois State Police in East St. Louis. Gov. J. B. Pritzker made the announcement at a news conference at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center.

The current District 11 headquarters is in Collinsville. The new facility will be built next to the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, which is located on Argonne Drive. District 11 serves Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe and St. Clair counties.

The new facility will feature two buildings: a headquarters that’s about 62,500 square feet and a roughly 21,000 square-foot warehouse. Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly, the former St. Clair County state’s attorney, told the BND that the project will take at least three years to complete. Roughly $5.5. million in state money was made immediately available for the design and engineering phase.

BONUS: The next 10

11. Fairview Heights restaurant is closing soon, with plans to open later in another town

12. Granite City teacher resigns amid allegation of relationship with student

13. Officials release cause of death for O’Fallon contractor who died in Kentucky Lake

14. Longtime Collinsville restaurant temporarily closes. They’re asking the community for help

15. This invasive species of fish has established itself in parts of Mississippi River basin

16. Neighbors in upscale Swansea subdivision go to court over use of old farm road

17. Community divided over lawsuit against Mascoutah girls volleyball coach and school district

18. Woman and her son found shot to death in southwest Illinois home. Here’s what we know

19. Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of 3-year-old in southern Illinois

20. Group pushing secession from Illinois says Madison County is a key target