When can southwest Illinois residents expect the sun to set after 6 p.m.? Not this month

After Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Feb. 2 and predicted an early spring, metro-east residents may be wondering when they will be able to enjoy warmer weather and longer days.

Spring officially begins March 19, but metro-east residents have already seen some warmer days. Belleville residents can expect temperatures to reach the upper 50s this week, about 10 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than February’s typical high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service St. Louis office.

According to NWS data, the overall average temperature in Belleville typically surpasses 50 degrees in April, with occasional spots of warmer weather before then.

The latest sunset Belleville residents will see this month will be at 5:52 p.m. Feb. 29, but when will we have sunsets after 6, 7 and 8 p.m. in the area? Here’s what to know about when longer evenings will arrive.

When will the sun set later in Belleville this winter and spring?

The sun will gradually set later as we approach spring, and the beginning of daylight saving time March 10 will bring more light in the evenings.

Here are upcoming sunrise and sunset times for Belleville, from online global clock Time and Date:

Feb. 29: Sun rises at 6:32 a.m. and sets at 5:52 p.m.

March 5: Sun rises at 6:25 a.m. and sets at 5:57 p.m.

March 9: Sun rises at 6:19 a.m. and sets at 6:01 p.m.

March 10 (first day of daylight saving): Sun rises at 7:17 a.m. and sets at 7:02 p.m.

March 15: Sun rises at 7:10 a.m. and sets at 7:07 p.m.

March 31: Sun rises at 6:45 a.m. and sets at 7:22 p.m.

April 5: Sun rises at 6:37 a.m. and sets at 7:27 p.m.

April 15: Sun rises at 6:23 a.m. and sets at 7:37 p.m.

April 30: Sun rises at 6:03 a.m. and sets at 7:51 p.m.

May 5: Sun rises at 5:57 a.m. and sets at 7:56 p.m.

May 15: Sun rises at 5:47 a.m. and sets at 8:05 p.m.

May 31: Sun rises at 5:37 a.m. and sets at 8:18 p.m.

Those in southern Illinois will have an opportunity to see the 2024 total solar eclipse pass through Carbondale the afternoon of April 8.

There are also several full moons approaching, including the snow moon Feb. 24, worm moon March 25 and pink moon April 23.