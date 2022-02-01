Southwest Illinois woman found dead in her driveway, Major Case Squad investigating

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate the death of a woman, found Monday morning in the driveway of her Bunker Hill home.

Nancy Blycker, 91, had multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the Major Case Squad.

Approximately 20 investigators from around the St. Louis region are working the investigation in an attempt to identify a suspect, the release stated.

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call to the 2900 block of Wood Hill Lane at about 7:40 a.m. Monday. Blycker was at the end of her driveway, near the roadway, the release said.

Bunker Hill is located about 17 miles north of Edwardsville on Illinois 159. Anyone who believes they may have information about the apparent crime is asked to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-585-3214.