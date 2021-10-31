Southwest investigates pilot who used 'Brandon' phrase

President Joe Biden walks off stage after speaking during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders summit, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Rome. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AAMER MADHANI
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Southwest Airlines said Sunday it is conducting an internal investigation after one of its pilots used a phrase that's become a stand-in for insulting President Joe Biden during the pilot's greeting to passengers over the plane's public address system last week.

The airline announced its investigation after The Associated Press reported the incident in a story about the growing use of the phrase “Let's go, Brandon,” an aphorism in conservative circles for a vulgarity targeting Biden.

The pilot's use of the phrase drew audible gasps from some passengers on the flight from Houston to Albuquerque on Friday. An AP reporter was on the flight.

The airline said in a statement it would “address the situation directly with any Employee involved while continuing to remind all Employees that public expression of personal opinions while on duty is unacceptable."

“Southwest does not condone Employees sharing their personal political opinions while on the job serving our Customers, and one Employee’s individual perspective should not be interpreted as the viewpoint of Southwest and its collective 54,000 Employees," the statement said.

The phrase took off after an Oct. 2 incident at a NASCAR race in Alabama won by Brandon Brown, a 28-year-old driver who was being interviewed by an NBC Sports reporter.

The crowd behind Brown was chanting something, and the reporter suggested they were saying “Let’s go, Brandon” to cheer the driver. But it became increasingly clear to viewers that they were saying, “F—- Joe Biden.”

Some conservatives have pointed to the episode as an example of U.S. media covering for Biden. Since then, the phrase has been uttered on the House floor by a Republican lawmaker and used frequently by Biden critics on social media and at protests to slam the Democratic president.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Southwest to probe pilot's use of anti-Biden insult during flight

    Southwest Airlines on Sunday said it is investigating an incident in which a pilot allegedly said "Let's Go Brandon" - a phrase meant to insult U.S. President Joe Biden - over the intercom during a flight. In a statement posted to the company's official Twitter account, Southwest said it is "conducting an internal investigation" into the event, and "will address the situation directly with any employee involved." The incident, initially reported by the Associated Press, took place Friday on a Southwest flight from Houston to Albuquerque.

  • Southwest Apologizes After Pilot Says Anti-Biden ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Over Intercom

    But many are still calling for the pilot's dismissal from the airline

  • Anti-Biden phrase 'Let's Go Brandon' goes viral

    Critics of Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president: "Let's Go Brandon." (Oct. 30)

  • G20 leaders endorse global minimum tax deal

    G20 leaders endorsed a sweeping overhaul of international tax rules. Leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies agreed Saturday on a global minimum tax aimed at stopping big business from hiding profits in off-shore tax havens.Under the deal, big companies must pay a minimum tax rate of 15% wherever they operate, starting in 2023, and it’ll be harder for them to avoid taxes. The endorsement comes as tech giants set up operations in countries with low taxation rates like Ireland. U.S. President Joe Biden tweeted on Saturday, “This is more than just a tax deal – it’s diplomacy reshaping our global economy and delivering for our people.” In a statement, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said -in her words - "This deal will remake the global economy into a more prosperous place for American business and workers." The G20 leaders also agreed to get more COVID vaccines to poorer nations.

  • JCB signs multibillion-pound deal to buy green hydrogen

    ‘This is a major advance on the road towards making green hydrogen a viable solution,’ says JCB chair Lord Bamford

  • Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.

  • JCB signs green hydrogen deal worth billions

    JCB will take 10% of the green hydrogen made by Australian mining company Fortescue Future Industries.

  • Queen Elizabeth is on 'very good form', UK PM Johnson says

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth, who has been advised by doctors to rest and avoid official visits for at least the next two weeks, is on very good form, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said after speaking to the 95-year-old monarch this week. There has been concern over the health of Elizabeth, the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, after she cancelled a number of planned trips and spent a night in hospital for an unspecified, although not COVID-19 related, ailment, her first such overnight stay for years. Elizabeth, who is queen of 15 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand, has been resting at her Windsor Castle home since she stayed overnight in hospital 10 days ago after undergoing "preliminary investigations".

  • Jen Psaki reveals she tested positive for COVID-19

    Jen Psaki reveals she tested positive for COVID-19

  • Ben Simmons was spotted at Sixers shootaround before Hawks matchup

    Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons was spotted at shootaround before their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks.

  • Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood join country music stars for the Grand Ole Opry's 5,000th show

    From Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood to Darius Rucker, these moments made the Opry's 5,000th Saturday night.

  • Biden receives communion at Rome Mass, a day after meeting pope

    Joe Biden received communion while attending Mass on Saturday evening in the American church of Rome, a day after the U.S. president met Pope Francis and said later that the pontiff had told him he is a "good Catholic" who can receive the sacrament. The Mass and Biden's statement beforehand widened a gulf between Francis and conservative U.S. bishops who want to deny him the right to receive communion because of Biden's support for abortion rights. A person inside the church on Saturday told Reuters the president, who attended the Mass sitting in the back of the church with his wife Jill, received communion.

  • 13 Questions Non-Brits Have For British People, And Their Answers

    "Is London overhyped?"View Entire Post ›

  • Deere, UAW agree on new 6-year contract

    Deere has agreed on a new six-year contract with the United Auto Workers union. The tractor maker said Saturday the tentative agreement on wages and benefits covering about 10,100 employees would be subject to a vote by its striking workers. The company would not release details of the deal. The vast majority of the union’s members rejected a previous tentative deal in early October and went on strike, the first against Deere by the UAW in more than three decades.

  • Fact check: Image of cargo ships spelling out 'Let's go Brandon' originated as satire

    The photo is from an article by a satirical website whose articles are often taken out of context on social media.

  • Creola Harris, Kansas City caregiver and social butterfly, dies at 73

    “Every time I’d leave, I’d tell her I love her,” Harris’ son Sylvester Washington, said. “I’m going to miss that.”

  • Pressure Grows on G-20 Nations to Get COVID Vaccines to the Poor

    ROME — From the opening moments of the Group of 20 summit Saturday, the leaders of the world’s largest economies wanted to send a strong message about ending the coronavirus pandemic: During an unconventional group photograph, they were joined on the dais by doctors in white coats and first responders from the Italian Red Cross. In his remarks opening the meeting — the first gathering in person for the group since the pandemic struck — Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi pointed to the stark dis

  • People, homes vanish due to 2020 census' new privacy method

    The three-bedroom colonial-style house where Jessica Stephenson has lived in Milwaukee for the last six years bustles with activity on any given weekday, filled with the chattering of children in the day care center she runs out of her home. The U.S. Census Bureau says no one lives there. “They should come and see it for themselves,” Stephenson said.

  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she has COVID-19

    Psaki said in a statement on Sunday that she last saw President Biden on Tuesday.

  • Embarrassing performance leads Dud-filled list for the Lions vs Eagles

    The Detroit Lions were destroyed against the Philadelphia Eagle with no redeeming qualities leaving with a list full of duds this week