Southwest just announced 12 new routes to leisure destinations like Hawaii and Mexico as it prepares to fly the Boeing 737 Max again — here's the full list

Thomas Pallini
·7 min read
Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8
Southwest Airlines will launch 12 new routes in 2021. Carlos Yudica / Shutterstock.com

  • Southwest Airlines is expanding with 12 new leisure routes across the United States and Mexico. 

  • Savannah, Georgia and Sarasota, Florida are the focus of the expansion, with nine new routes to those cities.

  • Hawaii and Mexico will see three new routes as Americans seek vacations in tropical locales.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Southwest Airlines is continuing a nationwide expansion with the addition of 12 new routes that were announced Thursday.

The carrier will enter two new markets that it didn't serve prior to the pandemic: Savannah, Georgia and Sarasota, Florida. Sun destinations have always been the backbone of Southwest's route network, but a push for increased leisure flying has seen the airline enter new markets at a rapid pace.

Mexico and Hawaii will also see more of the low-cost airline as Americans seek tropical escapes to any place that will have them. Pre-departure testing is required for travel to the Hawaiian islands but not for Mexico. 

The announcement comes one day after the Federal Aviation Administration cleared the Boeing 737 Max to return to the skies. Southwest was an early adopter of the aircraft, which fits well into its all-Boeing 737 fleet because the new model didn't require too much additional training for pilots and provided the airline with fuel savings.

Read more: Leaked announcement: Southwest plans to furlough workers for the first time in its 53-year history

Southwest previously intended to use the 737 Max for Hawaii service, but the plane's March 2019 grounding delayed its debut to the region. With the Max now cleared for service, Southwest will soon be at full capacity as it restores those aircraft back into flying condition. The airline reportedly plans to acquire more from Boeing, though it hasn't been announced whether the Max will fly on any of these new routes

Here's where Southwest Airlines is flying in 2021. 

Between Savannah, Georgia and Baltimore

Baltimore
Baltimore, Maryland. David Shvartsman/Getty Images

Southwest Airlines will begin flying between Savannah, Georgia and Baltimore, Maryland starting March 11, 2021.  The twice-daily service will see one flight will depart Baltimore in the morning and another in the late afternoon with return flights from Savannah departing in the late morning and early evening. 

The only competition Southwest will have on the route is from Allegiant Air. The ultra-low-cost carrier offers twice-weekly service between the two cities on Sundays and Thursdays. 

Between Savannah, Georgia and Chicago

chicago skyline winter
Chicago, Illinois Ken Ilio/Getty

Southwest will begin flying between Savannah, Georgia and Chicago, Illinois starting March 11, 2021.  The once-daily service will depart Chicago's Midway International Airport in the morning with a return flight in the afternoon.

Competing with Southwest on the route will be United Airlines and American Airlines, offering service to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. Southwest, however, has the size advantage in offering Boeing 737 aircraft instead of the regional jet service offered by its competitors. 

Between Savannah, Georgia and Dallas

Dallas Texas
Dallas, Texas. Shutterstock.com

Southwest will begin flying between Savannah, Georgia and Dallas, Texas starting March 11, 2021.  The once-daily service will depart Dallas Love Field in the morning with a return flight in the afternoon.

The only competition Southwest will have on the route is from American Airlines, offering three-times-daily flights to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. 

Between Savannah, Georgia and Houston

Houston
Houston, Texas. Duy Do

Southwest will begin flying between Savannah, Georgia and Houston, Texas starting March 11, 2021.  The once-daily service will depart Houston's William P. Hobby Airport in the afternoon with a return flight in the late afternoon.

The only competition Southwest will have on the route is from United Airlines, offering twice-daily flights to Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Southwest, however, will have the size advantage using the Boeing 737 aircraft over United's Embraer E175 regional jets operated by Mesa Airlines.

Between Savannah, Georgia and Nashville

nashville
Nashville, Tennessee. ohn Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

Southwest will begin flying between Savannah, Georgia and Nashville, Tennessee starting March 11, 2021.  The once-daily service will depart Nashville in the afternoon with a return flight in the early evening.

No other airlines currently serve the 363-mile route, giving Southwest an advantage as it expands its presence in the Music City.

Between Sarasota, Florida and Baltimore

Baltimore Maryland
Baltimore, Maryland. Cyndi Monaghan/Getty Images

Southwest will begin flying between Sarasota, Florida and Baltimore, Maryland starting February 14, 2021.  The three-times-daily service will see mornings, afternoon, and evening flights departing from Baltimore and early morning, afternoon, and late afternoon flights return flights from Sarasota. 

The only competition Southwest will have on the route is from Allegiant Air. The ultra-low-cost carrier offers twice-weekly service between the two cities on Mondays and Fridays. 

Between Sarasota, Florida and Chicago

Chicago is known for its freezing winter temperatures.
Chicago, Illinois. Joe Daniel Price/Getty Images

Southwest will begin flying between Sarasota, Florida and Chicago starting February 14, 2021.  The twice-daily service will see a morning and afternoon flight from Chicago and two afternoon return flights from Sarasota. 

Competing with Southwest on the route will be American Airlines and United Airlines, both offering daily service to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. Frontier Airlines also offers Saturday-only service from O'Hare International.

Between Sarasota, Florida and Houston

houston texas
Houston, Texas. IrinaK/Shutterstock

Southwest Airlines will begin flying between Sarasota, Florida and Houston starting February 14, 2021.  The once-daily service will see a late morning or early afternoon flight, depending on the day, departing from Houston's William P. Hobby Airport and a late afternoon return flight from Sarasota. 

No other airlines serve the route, leaving Southwest as the sole non-stop operator.

Between Sarasota, Florida and Nashville

Nashville
Nashville, Tennessee. Dan Reynolds Photography/Getty Images

Southwest will begin flying between Sarasota, Florida and Nashville starting February 14, 2021.  The twice-daily service will see either a morning or afternoon flight, depending on the day, and an evening flight departing from Nashville. Return flights from Sarasota will be operated in the morning and, depending on the day,  in the afternoon or evening.

The only competition Southwest will have on the route is from Allegiant Air. The ultra-low-cost carrier offers twice-weekly service between the two cities on Mondays and Fridays. 

Between Long Beach, California and Honolulu

Honolulu Hawaii
Honolulu, Hawaii. emperorcosar/Shutterstock

Southwest will begin flying between Long Beach, California and Honolulu starting March 11, 2021.  The once-daily service will see a morning departure from Long Beach and an afternoon return flight from Honolulu. 

The only competition Southwest will have on the route is from Hawaiian Airlines. The unofficial Hawaiian flag carrier similarly offers daily service between the two cities on its new Airbus A321neo aircraft. 

Between Orange County, California and Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos Mexico
Los Cabos, Mexico. Shutterstock.com

Southwest will begin flying between Orange County, California and Los Cabos, Mexico starting March 11, 2021.  The once-daily service will see a morning departure from Long Beach and an afternoon return flight from Los Cabos. 

No other airlines currently serve mile route, giving Southwest an advantage as it expands its presence at John Wayne Airport, providing an alternative to Los Angeles International Airport. Orange County is growing in popularity with low-cost carriers as both Spirit Airlines and Allegiant Air have announced new service to the airport. 

Between Orange County, California and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Puerto Vallarta
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Diego Grandi / Shutterstock

Southwest will begin flying between Orange County, California and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico starting March 11, 2021.  The once-daily service will see a morning departure from Long Beach and a late afternoon return flight from Puerto Vallarta. 

No other airlines currently serve the route, giving Southwest an advantage as it expands its presence at John Wayne Airport. 

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Illinois Sen. Duckworth says 'silence is deafening' from Republicans on Trump's election maneuvers

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth reacted with “utter disgust” to reports that President Trump has invited Michigan Republican legislative leaders to the White House.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggested someone 'cut the head off' Democratic leaders in Fox News interview

    Giuliani added: "Somehow the Democrat party was hijacked by Clinton and since then it's gone more corrupt.”

  • Exclusive: Mexico agreed with U.S. Attorney General Barr to arrest drug capo in deal for general - source

    Mexico has committed to the arrest of a high-level cartel leader under a deal with U.S. Attorney General William Barr to drop U.S. drug trafficking charges against a former Mexican defense minister, a senior Mexican source told Reuters. The United States dropped the case against retired General Salvador Cienfuegos this week citing "sensitive and important" foreign policy considerations that outweighed interest in pursuing the charges. In return, Mexico privately told Barr it would work with the United States to arrest a high-level cartel leader involved with trafficking large quantities of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, the source said.

  • Explosion at gas pipeline in Egypt's Sinai causes fire

    An explosion at a natural gas pipeline in Egypt's restive northern Sinai Peninsula caused a fire but little other damage and there were no casualties, a senior military official said. Gen. Mohamed Abdel Fadil Shousha, in charge of the northern part of the peninsula, said all the pipeline valves were promptly sealed off to control the fire that erupted after Thursday's blast. The Islamic State group posted a statement on its website claiming responsibility for the explosion.

  • The Senate's 'Gang of Five' moderates who could help pass — or kill — a Biden agenda

    The next two years are unlikely to see the passage of sweeping new social or economic programs. Expect instead relatively narrow and incremental bills that chip away at big problems, and proposals that address uncontroversial issues such as infrastructure or higher education reform. 

  • Venezuelans siphon crude oil to make their own petrol, as the country's economy sinks into the mire

    Venezuelans fed up with fuel shortages have begun tapping into the country’s crude oil pipelines to distill their own petrol as the country's economic demise accelerates. The emerging practice was documented by a Reuters investigation that found desperate Venezuelans breaking holes in pipes and siphoning off crude oil and diverting it to makeshift rural laboratories. The revelation underscores the severity of the country’s spectacular economic and infrastructure collapse. Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves in the world, however biting US sanctions and mismanagement by the state oil company nationalised by the socialist government has resulted in a dive in production. Venezuelans, who once enjoyed essentially free gasoline thanks to government subsidies, now spend days in petrol queues that snake through the streets. One man, mechanic Daniel Vásquez, told The Telegraph from the capital Caracas in April after sleeping in his car overnight waiting for petrol: “We have to be watching closely for when the line forms, some people find out that gas will arrive, and then we get in line, and then wait for hours or days.” To avoid the queues and make a profit off of the shortages, some have started puncturing pipelines at idled state oil fields, installing their own smaller tubes into the pipes. From there, the tubes transport the oil to small, homemade refineries where the substance must be distilled and refined. “This is the El Palito refinery,” a man proudly proclaims in an online video circulating in Venezuela circles on social media. The video shows two black canisters over a fire in a barrel with tubes transporting the substance into two other containers and finally into two gas canisters.

  • Obama thanked Navy SEAL McRaven for overseeing the bin Laden raid by gifting him a tape measure

    The unusual gift was a kind of inside joke, a reference to something Obama said after the SEALs brought bin Laden's body back.

  • Turkey's behaviour "widening its separation" from EU, Borrell says

    Turkey's rhetoric on Cyprus is aggravating tensions with the European Union and Ankara must understand that its behaviour is "widening its separation" from the 27-nation bloc, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday. "We consider the recent actions and statements by Turkey related to Cyprus contrary to the United Nations resolutions and further igniting tensions," Borrell told a news conference after a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

  • 'Squad' member Rashida Tlaib is not sorry: 'I'm not the problem. The institution is.'

    Rep. Rashida Tlaib expects the incoming Biden administration to do right by progressives for aligning behind the Democratic nominee, who shares few of their imperatives but is, of course, vastly preferable to them than Trump.

  • Wisconsin shooting: 'Multiple people injured' in mass shooting at shopping centre

    At least eight people have been injured in a shooting at a shopping centre in the US state of Wisconsin, with the gunman still believed to be at large. The FBI and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office tweeted that their officers were on the scene at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, supporting the "active" response by local police. Police described the suspect as a white male in his 20s or 30s. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said some people remained inside the mall on lockdown. Witnesses reported hearing between eight and ten gunshots. WISN local news station reported least five people were taken away from the mall on stretchers, at least two of whom were sitting upright and appeared to be conscious. One of the victims is reported to be a teenager. Some people remained in the mall while police searched for a suspect.

  • 'Bring it on, I'm not backing down': Arizona top election official Katie Hobbs holds fast against attempts to undermine the state's election

    Hobbs, a Democrat elected in 2018, has faced a barrage of last-minute attempts to discredit the integrity of the election and threats on her safety.

  • Court: Tennessee can enforce Down syndrome abortion ban

    A federal appeals court ruled Friday that Tennessee can begin outlawing abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome, as well as prohibit the procedure if it's based on the race or gender of the fetus. Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee enacted the so-called “reason bans” earlier this year as part of a sweeping anti-abortion measure. The law gained national attention because it banned abortion as early as six weeks — making it one of the strictest in the country — but it included several other anti-abortion components.

  • Pence gives hopeful outlook on pandemic, but takes no questions

    Vice President Mike Pence threw every metaphor he had at the pandemic in the first public briefing of the coronavirus task force since the Nov. 3 election, but at the end he stalked out of the White House briefing room, ignoring shouted questions from the crowd of reporters.

  • Pence, coronavirus task force members leave briefing without taking questions

    At a coronavirus task force briefing on Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence and other members of the task force left without taking questions from members of the press.

  • US executes federal inmate for 1994 murder

    The execution was one of three planned before President-elect Joe Biden takes over in January.

  • Rudy Giuliani said someone should 'cut the head off' the Democrats while making a throat-slashing gesture on Fox News

    Trump's personal defense lawyer made the wild, baseless claim that an election company in Germany helped Biden cheat in the presidential election.

  • Protesters sue Chicago Police over 'brutal, violent' tactics

    Activists who protested in Chicago over George Floyd's death and the killing by police of other Blacks across the U.S. filed a lawsuit Thursday accusing city police officers of brutally attacking and falsely arresting them during the demonstrations. In a 205-page lawsuit filed in federal court, more than four dozen people say officers responded to lawful demonstrations "with brutal, violent, and unconstitutional tactics that are clearly intended to injure, silence, and intimidate Plaintiffs and other protesters." According to the lawsuit, police beat the protesters with batons, often striking them in the head; tackled and beat protesters while on the ground; used chemical agents against protesters; and trapped protesters in enclosed areas.

  • Remdesivir, hailed — and taken — by Trump, doesn't work for coronavirus, World Health Organization declares

    The World Health Organization on Thursday recommended against continuing to use the antiviral remdesivir to treat COVID-19.

  • Catholic leaders likely to take oppositional stance against Biden's views on abortion

    Biden has "given us reason to believe that he will support policies that attack some fundamental values we hold dear as Catholics," said Archbishop José Gomez.

  • Trump administration to add four more Chinese firms to Pentagon blacklist: sources

    Washington is poised to designate four more Chinese companies as backed by the Chinese military, sources said, curbing their access to U.S. investors as the Trump administration seeks to cement its hawkish China legacy in its waning days. The designations, which have not been previously reported, could be released by the Department of Defense as soon as Friday but may be unveiled next week, said one U.S. official and one person familiar with the matter who declined to be named. The White House and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.