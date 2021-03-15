Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Cards: 40,000 Points and Triple Dining Rewards for New Cardholders

Ryan Tronier
·8 min read

If you’re not currently a Southwest Rapid Rewards cardholder, it’s probably a good time to consider getting on board. If you’re considering post-pandemic travel, Southwest Airlines’ suite of consumer Rapid Rewards credit cards is offering new cardmembers 40,000 bonus points worth of free flights.

Southwest Rapid Rewards Offer

In February 2021, Southwest Airlines offered new Rapid Rewards cardholders a Southwest Companion Pass and 30,000 points just for opening a new account. While that rare Southwest deal has expired, the airline is debuting a new promotional benefit to new members, in addition to a generous sign-up bonus for all of the consumer Rapid Rewards credit cards.

Southwest’s latest offer is a 40,000-point sign-up bonus for new cardholders who spend $1,000 with their new card within the first three months of account opening. Plus, new members will also earn a promotional 3x points per dollar spent on dining purchases, including takeout and eligible delivery services, for the first year of card membership. So if you order four $20 pizzas throughout the month of March, you’ll earn 360 Rapid Rewards points redeemable for Southwest flights.

Southwest Card

Bonus

Bonus Eligibility

Annual Fee

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card

40,000 points

Spend $1,000 on purchases during the first 3 months of account opening.

$69

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card

40,000 points

Spend $1,000 on purchases during the first 3 months of account opening.

$99

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card

40,000 points

Spend $1,000 on purchases during the first 3 months of account opening.

$149

Southwest Rapid Rewards cards are considered to be among the best rewards credit cards. While these credit cards don’t have the rewards flexibility of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card or the Capital One® Venture Card®, Southwest Rapid Rewards cards are regularly ranked by Slickdeals in the top-rated travel credit card category. The consumer Rapid Rewards cards below are eligible for Southwest’s 40,000-point bonus offer:

  • Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card

  • Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card

  • Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card

The Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card is the entry level card for aspiring Rapid Rewards point earners. All consumer Southwest credit cards earn 2x points per dollar spent with Southwest and 1x points on all other purchases. Above all, for a modest $69 annual fee, the Rapid Rewards Plus credit card helps you rack up points as cheaply as possible. Our favorite Rapid Rewards Plus perk is the 3,000 bonus points that are awarded to cardholders on the every anniversary year of your account opening. It’s an added incentive to retain the card after you’ve earned the initial sign-up bonus.

Bonus

The Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card offers new cardholders a handy sign-up bonus. New cardmembers can earn 40,000 Rapid Reward points after spending $1,000 during the first three months of account opening. Additionally, the card earns a promotional 3x points per dollar spent on dining purchases for the first year of card membership. Dining purchases include eligible takeout and delivery services.

You’ll also receive 3,000 points annually on your cardmember anniversary.

Rewards Rate

In addition to the sign-up bonus, you’ll earn Southwest points for using our card for purchases. Currently, cardmembers earn:

  • 3X points on dining, including takeout and eligible delivery services, for the first year.

  • 2X points per dollar spent on all other Southwest purchases

  • 1X points per dollar spent on all other purchases

Bonus points earned with the Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card do not count towards earning A-List or A-List Preferred status.

Benefits

As Southwest’s entry-level card, there aren’t many extra perks attached to the Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card. Like all Southwest Rapid Rewards members, you’ll enjoy free first and second checked bags, no change fees and no blackout dates on rewards flights. Travel perks featured with this airline credit card include:

  • Lost luggage reimbursement

  • Baggage delay insurance

  • Extended warranty protection

  • Purchase damage and theft protection

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card

In addition to perks like no foreign transaction fees and being able to earn A-list flight status, the Premier Credit Card also offers a generous 6,000 bonus points every cardholder anniversary, which can often be enough to cover the cost of a one-way domestic flight. It’s these types of benefits that help round out the value of the $99 annual fee. This card also earns Southwest’s standard 2x points per dollar spent with Southwest and 1x points on all other purchases.

Bonus

The Premier Credit Card features a sign-up bonus of 40,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases during the first three months of account opening. Plus, you’ll earn a promotional 3x points on dining expenses, including takeout and eligible delivery services, during the first year of card membership.

You’ll also receive 6,000 points annually on your cardmember anniversary.

Rewards Rate

Cardmembers can earn more Rapid Rewards points through purchases with the Premier card. Currently, cardmembers earn:

  • 3X points on dining, including takeout and eligible delivery services, for the first year.

  • 2X points per dollar spent on all other Southwest purchases

  • 1X points per dollar spent on all other purchases

Bonus points earned with the Premier Credit Card count towards earning a Southwest companion pass and also towards earning A-List and A-List Preferred status.

Benefits

The Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card offers similar benefits to the Plus card. Again, there are no fees for first and second checked bags, no change fees and no blackout dates on rewards flights. The Premier card’s travel perks include:

  • No foreign transaction fees

  • Lost luggage reimbursement

  • Baggage delay insurance

  • Extended warranty protection

  • Purchase damage and theft protection

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card

When you look at benefits like a $75 annual travel credit, four upgraded boardings each year, free checked bags and discounts on in-flight purchases, the Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority is probably the most affordable of all the Southwest credit cards. Similarly, the 7,500 bonus points each cardmember anniversary really pack on the value and offset this card’s $149 annual fee.

Bonus

In line with other current Southwest credit card deals, the Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card comes with a 40,000-point sign-up bonus. Cardmembers earn 40,000 Rapid Reward points after spending $1,000 during the first three months of account opening. In addition to the bonus, new cardholders will earn a promotional 3x points per dollar spent on dining for the first year of card membership.

Cardmembers also receive 7,500 points annually on their cardmember anniversary.

Rewards Rate

The rewards rates for the Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card are the same as other Southwest personal cards. Currently, cardmembers earn:

  • 3X points on dining, including takeout and eligible delivery services, for the first year.

  • 2X points per dollar spent on all other Southwest purchases

  • 1X points per dollar spent on all other purchases

Bonus points earned with the Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card count towards earning a Southwest companion pass and also towards earning A-List and A-List Preferred status.

Benefits

The Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card features more perks than other Southwest personal credit cards. Like the previous cards mentioned, you’ll enjoy no fees for first and second checked bags, no change fees and no blackout dates on rewards flights.

Also, the Priority card features the following travel perks:

  • $75 Southwest annual travel credit

  • Four upgraded boardings annually (when available)

  • 20% back on inflight drinks and WiFi (via statement credit)

  • No foreign transaction fees

  • Lost luggage reimbursement

  • Baggage delay insurance

  • Extended warranty protection

  • Purchase damage and theft protection

Bottomline

In conclusion, this limited-time promotion is ideal if you want to use your new credit card for everyday spending, upcoming travel or any big ticket items in the first half of the year. Be sure to connect your new card to your favorite online stores, so you don’t miss out on an opportunity to earn. Plus, if you need to book a trip to visit family in another state, book with this card through Southwest to earn even more points.

If you’re planning on applying, carefully consider each card and its features compared with its fees. Because the sign-up bonus is the same on each card, the best one for you will depend on which one has features that best fit your travel plans.

Discover Southwest Credit Cards

