Southwest KS man dead after fatal stabbing; authorities seek public tips to solve case

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kearny County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fatal stabbing of a southwest Kansas man who was found dead on Christmas morning.

Authorities say Cristofer J. Davilla-Cardoza, 23, of Lakin was found stabbed to death at 304 E. Waterman Ave. in Lakin. The Kearny County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the killing through a 911 call at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, the KBI said in a news release.

A deputy found Davilla-Cardoza’s body after arriving in a parking area of an apartment building, the release says.

No one has been arrested in connection with the slaying, KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood said Monday.

Anyone who has information about the homicide is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or submit an online tip at www.kbi.ks.gov/sar. The Kearny County Sheriff’s Office is accepting tips by phone at 620-355-6211 and by email at kcso@pld.com.