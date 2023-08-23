Southwest is limiting a service that lets passengers buy a better spot in the boarding line

Associated Press
·1 min read
0
FILE - Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Manchester Boston Regional Airport, June 2, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. Southwest Airlines is changing its unusual boarding system by limiting the opportunity to pay an extra fee and jump ahead of other passengers in the race for the best seats. The airline said Wednesday, Aug. 23, that it has not dropped “EarlyBird” entirely from any flights, but it is “limiting the number of spots available for purchase on certain flights, routes, or days, as we work on product enhancements.” (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines is changing its unusual boarding system by limiting the opportunity to pay an extra fee and jump ahead of other passengers in the race for the best seats.

The airline said Wednesday that it has not dropped “EarlyBird” entirely from any flights, but it is “limiting the number of spots available for purchase on certain flights, routes, or days, as we work on product enhancements.” As a result, the airline said in a statement, the service “is unavailable for some customers looking to purchase it.”

A spokeswoman for the Dallas-based airline did not provide any numbers on the reduction of early-boarding spots.

The change took effect Aug. 15.

Unlike other major U.S. airlines, Southwest does not assign passengers to specific seats ahead of time. Instead, passengers board in the order that they checked in for the flight and pick seats once they are on the plane.

EarlyBird buyers can avoid the rat race and secure a prime spot in the boarding line by checking in before the normal check-in process starts, which is 24 hours before departure. EarlyBird has proven popular among passengers who want a window or aisle seat near the front – and just as importantly, room for their bag in the overhead bins.

The perk starts at $15 but can be higher, depending on the length of the flight and demand for seats. Southwest passengers have other options for moving up in the boarding line, including buying the highest-priced fare, called “Business Select,” which includes one of the first 15 spots in line.

Recommended Stories

  • Google plans to bring AI-fueled security enhancements to Google Workspace

    While Google is quick to point out that it has never had an exploit in Google Workspace, it doesn’t mean it isn’t working to continually stay ahead of security issues. Today, the company announced a number of security-related enhancements to Google Workspace products including GMail and Drive, some of which will take advantage of AI to automate certain tasks. It’s important to understand that these tools are still in development or various stages of testing, but Google plans to add these updates later this year and in early 2024.

  • WhatsApp lets you create groups without naming them

    WhatsApp will now let you create small groups without first naming them. Mark Zuckerberg announced the new feature in a Facebook post (via TechCrunch). You previously had to choose your group’s name when setting it up.

  • Tech stocks rally, yields drop, ahead of Nvidia earnings: Stock market news today

    Stocks were higher on Wednesday afternoon with investors bracing for results from Nvidia after the bell.

  • I just bought these 14 fall fashion staples from Nordstrom, and I can't stop refreshing the tracking info

    It may be a heat wave outside, but my heart is screaming for PSLs.

  • TikTok plans to ban links to outside e-commerce sites like Amazon, new report claims

    TikTok is planning to ban links to outside e-commerce links, such as Amazon, according to a new report from The Information. The reported move is seen as a way for the company to force people to use TikTok Shop if they want to purchase an item that they see on the app. The report also says TikTok Shop is on track to lose more than $500 million in the U.S. this year.

  • Yes, you need to be cleaning your washing machine — and this is the easiest way to do it

    More than 275,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this hack to get the job done.

  • Amazon's 50+ best deals to shop this week

    Save big on Apple, Amazon Fire, Henckels and more.

  • Report: Cowboys DE Sam Williams arrested on weapons, drug charges

    The 24-year-old reportedly returned to practice days after the arrest.

  • Twilio Segment teams with Amazon SageMaker on new customer predictions product

    The customer data platform provides a central place to collect first party information about customers, but simply having a pile of data is not the point. Companies want to put it to work to improve customer experience and more precisely target certain groups, based on this information they have stockpiled. More and more companies are providing tooling to help build applications on top of the data, and today at the Signal customer and developers conference, Twilio Segment announced the launch of CustomerAI Predictions, a tool to help marketers make predictions about how a certain group of customers, meeting a certain set of criteria, will behave.

  • 2023 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion Photo Gallery: Take a virtual tour of classic race cars

    The biggest mega gallery of the weekend showcasing more than 200 cars at the 2023 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

  • Cops wrote 135 tickets during Monterey Car Week — including for doing 94 in a 35

    Among those who excitedly prepared for the Monterey Classic Car Week events — the manufacturers, the caterers, the fans — were also the local police.

  • Netflix’s cloud gaming service faces a tough road

    Netflix is jumping into the cloud gaming space. But it might be harder than the company anticipates.

  • Window Snyder talks striking out on her own in cybersecurity at TechCrunch Disrupt

    When Window Snyder started security infrastructure startup Thistle Technologies in 2020, she already had a decades-long career in cybersecurity under her belt. Snyder first made waves as a senior security strategist at Microsoft, where she is credited with pushing the tech giant to take cybersecurity seriously and building it directly into the Windows software systems. In addition, she managed the security and privacy team at Apple and was instrumental in the lobby to get Apple to encrypt all of its devices — which it did.

  • Jessica Simpson's body was 'slimmed down' for Lucky's Sept. 2010 issue: 'I obviously really regret it,' former editor says

    Kim France tells Yahoo Life that she's embarrassed about retouching Simpson's image in 2010.

  • Danish cloud host says customers 'lost all data' after ransomware attack

    Cloud host CloudNordic says most of its customers have "lost all data with us" following a ransomware attack on its datacenter systems, including its backups. The Denmark-based cloud company said the ransomware attack began Friday, during which cybercriminals "shut down all systems," including its website and email, and encrypting customer systems and websites. In a notice on its website translated from Danish, CloudNordic said: "The attackers succeeded in encrypting all servers' disks, as well as on the primary and secondary backup system, whereby all machines crashed and we lost access to all data."

  • Google TV adds 25 more free channels, NFL Sunday Ticket integration

    Google TV is once again expanding its free live TV lineup. In April, the company announced the Google TV service was growing to include over 800 live TV channels, including those from Tubi, Plex, Haystack, and others. Today, the company says it's adding 25 more free channels to the lineup, which can be watched without having to install any additional apps or needing to sign in.

  • Cooper Flagg, A.J. Dybantsa lead top performers from summer AAU season

    With the fall season right around the corner, Yahoo Sports takes a look at the summer's top performers, stock risers and high school teams to keep an eye on this season.

  • Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg talks future of Tumblr, with algorithmic choice, AI enhancements and more

    Matt Mullenweg, CEO of Automattic, the company behind WordPress.com and other online publishing tools, is offering a glimpse into Tumblr's future -- the blogging site Automattic acquired from Verizon in 2019. On the Evening Standard's "How to be a CEO" podcast, the WordPress founder offered a vision of Tumblr's future direction, including its embrace of open source, plans for algorithmic choice and use of AI technologies, among other things. The exec was enthusiastic about Tumblr's ability to bring a younger user base into the broader Automattic community, noting that more than half its users are under the age of 25 and more women than men use the service. The site also has a vibrant LGBTQ+ community -- over a quarter of its network, larger than any other social network, Mullenweg also claimed.

  • Speed limits don't matter

    Back in July, AAA released the findings of a multi-year study it conducted of several speed limit update projects across the United States. The study included cases where speed limits were both raised and lowered, and touched virtually all road types. You can read my summary and find a link to AAA's discussion in the link above, but the salient points are these: While crash frequency and severity did correlate with higher speeds, the most statistically reliable trends that emerged had nothing to do with property damage or personal injury.

  • Amazon's top-selling massage gun is a mere $24 — that's over 70% off

    You'll be sore in more ways than one if you don't grab 'the best thing on the planet' while it's on mega-sale.