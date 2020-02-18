Southwest loophole: Savvy travelers profited from airline's repeated 737 Max flight changes

For most travelers, the prolonged grounding of the beleaguered Boeing 737 Max has been a nuisance.

Repeated flight changes and cancellations, the latest announced last week by Southwest, United and American, have messed with travel plans.

For California frequent flyer Carlos Burgos, the nearly yearlong string of schedule changes has been a bonanza, allowing him to save money and time on multiple Southwest flights.

"It's been the best thing in the world,'' he said.

Burgos and other savvy travelers have taken advantage of Southwest's generous flight-change policy during each Max flight schedule change. The plane has been grounded since March 2019 following two fatal crashes, on Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines, in five months that killed 346 people.

United and American have rebooked affected travelers on other flights for free or allowed them to make changes without penalty during the Max crisis. But Southwest's system has been more liberal, enabling any traveler to change any flight in the covered travel period for a short window (usually a few days) each time Max flight changes were announced.

Southwest never charges a fee to change a ticket, but passengers do have to pay any fare difference between the original flight and the new flight, which can make flight changes pricey or prohibitive.

With the fare difference broadly waived each time Max flight changes were announced, Burgos and other travelers changed existing flights to better times, dates or even eligible nearby airports and/or booked cheap new flights and immediately changed them to pricier flights without paying more.

Southwest Airlines has offered a liberal flight change policy during the Boeing 737 Max crisis and savvy travelers have used a loophole to book cheaper flights. More

Take a trip to Las Vegas Burgos booked last week after Southwest announced it was delaying the plane's return from early June to until mid-August, a move that impacted nearly 400 daily summer flights.

Burgos wasn't affected by the schedule change. But the day of the announcement he booked a cheap flight from Las Vegas to Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday, July 4, because it was only $54.

As expected, he immediately got an alert that he was eligible to change his flight at no additional cost as long as the new flight was between June 20 and July 18 and he flew into LAX or another eligible southern California airport.

He switched to Sunday, July 5, his preferred return date, and to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, his preferred airport because it's close to his house. The going one-way fares for travel that day into the airport, which has less airline competition than LAX: $169 to $227 depending on the time, more than triple the price he paid. His bill for the flight change: $0.