Southwest Missouri boarding school faces 19 lawsuits alleging abuse

A Springfield law firm filed five more lawsuits Thursday against Agape Boarding School in Stockton.

This brings the total number of lawsuits against the boys boarding and reform school up to 19. Nine suits were filed in April 2022 by Ryan Frazier of Monsees and Mayer P.C., who also filed the most recent ones.

The most recent suits include students who attended the school as recently as April 2022 alleging that they experienced physical and emotional abuse while at Agape Boarding School.

The suits also allege that Agape violated the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act by misrepresenting or concealing information from parents, such as the quality of education provided, activities at the school, discipline practices, and food and medical treatment available to students.

Each lawsuit requests unspecified damages and a jury trial.

Frazier did not return a request for comment on Tuesday.

Agape Boarding School in Stockton is "a Christian boarding school that turns around rebellious boys," according to its website, and is still open and enrolling students. It is a ministry of Agape Baptist Church, and is a non-profit.

As of publication Tuesday, Agape Boarding School had not returned a request for comment.

In 2021, Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither charged five former Agape employees with 13 low-level "Class E" felonies, which are punishable by no more than four years in prison, according to previous News-Leader reporting.

More: Cedar County prosecutor charges just five individuals in Agape Boarding School abuse case

Those charges led Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt to ask Gov. Mike Parson permission to leave the case, even though Cedar County had requested his help. The Attorney General's office stated that it wanted 65 criminal counts, including high-level charges of child abuse, against 22 individuals linked to Agape, according to a letter his office sent to Gov. Mike Parson on Sept. 23.

In the letter, Schmitt said that in his view, Gaither "has indicated that he does not intend to seek justice for all of the 36 children who were allegedly victimized by 22 members of the Agape Boarding School staff."

Story continues

More: Greene County judge finds probable cause in Agape Boarding School Dr. Smock case; accuser takes stand

In March 2022, longtime physician for Agape Boarding School, Dr. David Smock, pleaded not guilty to 12 felony child sex crime charges in Cedar County.

Smock also faces three similar charges in a separate case in Greene County.

Susan Szuch is the health and public policy reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow her on Twitter @szuchsm. Story idea? Email her at sszuch@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: More lawsuits allege abuse at Agape Boarding School in Stockton