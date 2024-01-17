Which southwest Ohio, northern Kentucky schools are closed Wednesday, Jan. 17?

Cincinnati Public Schools are closed Wednesday due to cold weather.

Schools in the state's second-largest district were open Tuesday, when temperatures dipped to single digits. The district announced Wednesday's closures at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, citing conditions "trending lower" than the previous morning.

Several other districts and school systems in southwest Ohio, northern Kentucky and southeast Indiana plan to close Wednesday or delay the start of the school day by an hour or two.

School districts that are closed Wednesday include:

Mason County Schools.

Mount Healthy City Schools.

New Richmond Exempted Schools.

Norwood City Schools.

Ross Local Schools.

Winton Woods City Schools.

A wind chill advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday, with wind chill values expected to reach -10 to -15 degrees before 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service warned the wind chills could result in hypothermia and advised wearing appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves when outside.

Wind chill is expected to decrease in the late morning, rising above 0 degrees by noon, with air temperatures reaching 27 degrees later in the day.

How cold does it have to be to cancel school?

Most districts in Greater Cincinnati don't have a set policy when it comes to closing schools for weather-related issues. However, if the National Weather Service issues a wind chill warning, there's a good chance school districts will start discussing the possibility of being closed for in-person learning or delaying start times.

In past years, Mason City Schools officials said it will close on days when the temperature or wind chill factor dips below minus 20 to minus 25, The Enquirer reported in 2021. Talawanda School District, Campbell County Public Schools and Covington Independent Public Schools have similar policies.

For Boone County Schools, factors that are taken into consideration when deciding whether or not to cancel school include outside temperature, wind chill factors, amount of precipitation, and any road-clearing progress that's been made.

Most school districts will make a decision about school closures around 5 a.m.

