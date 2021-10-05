Southwest Ohio police department investigating after video shows disabled man pulled from car by officers

Parker Perry, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·4 min read

Oct. 5—Body camera footage shows the interaction between Dayton police officers and a paraplegic man who would not exit his vehicle during a traffic stop and was yanked from the car and onto the road.

Clifford Owensby, the man pulled from his vehicle during a traffic stop Thursday, told the Dayton Daily News Monday afternoon that he felt helpless as officers put him on the ground, handcuffed him and then placed him into the back of a cruiser. The incident took place in the 1200 block of West Grand Avenue, according to a report.

Owensby, who said he does not have use of his legs, said he was injured during the incident, having sustained scrapes from the pavement and is still in pain. He also said that a previous back injury was reinjured.

"I feel like they don't even respect me as a citizen," Owensby said, adding that the way he felt treated made him feel low.

Some of the encounter between Owensby and the police officers was captured by a bystander who filmed it from across the street. The video has received hundreds of shares and comments online.

The 11-minute police body camera footage obtained from the Dayton Police Department shows two officers interacting with Owensby as they obtain his license and information. The video shows one officer test the tint on the glass of the vehicle and then sees a child in the backseat of the vehicle and not in a car seat. The officer then goes back to the cruiser.

The video then shows an officer return to Owensby and asks him to step out of the vehicle. Owensby tells the officer he can't.

"I'm paraplegic," Owensby says. "I got help getting in."

"Well, I'll help you get out," the officer replies.

"Well, I don't think that's going to happen, sir," Owensby says.

The officer tells Owensby that due to his history, they are going to get a K-9 to do a free air smell around the vehicle and Owensby must exit the car.

The officer again tells Owensby that he is going to assist him out of the vehicle and Owensby again tells the officer that he isn't. He says that there will be a lawsuit if the officer puts his hands on him. Owensby then calls a family member to come to the scene and to bring people with cameras.

The officer and Owensby continue to argue about him leaving the vehicle and Owensby requests that the officer call a superior to the scene.

"Here's the thing, I'm going to pull you out and then I'll call a white shirt. Because you're getting out of the car. That's not an option. You're getting out this car, so you can cooperate and get out of the car or I will drag you out of the car. Do you see your two options here?"

It is around this time that the officers grab Owensby and remove him from the vehicle and onto the road. Owensby screams for help and asks that people in the area record the interaction.

Dayton Police said they are aware of the incident and the professional standards bureau is currently investigating.

"The investigation will include the review of any policies and training when encountering these situations. Detectives from the Professional Standards Bureau have already interviewed the driver in the video.

We ask the public to please be patient while all of the facts are gathered so we may have a clear understanding of what occurred and why in order to make informed decisions and continue to improve services," Dayton Police said.

They said the results of the investigation will be shared with the public so that residents can make conclusions based on all evidence, the department said. It said that it is committed to transparency and accountability.

The statement from the department says that the incident was part of a drug investigation and traffic stop. Owensby told the Dayton Daily News there were no drugs or firearms in the vehicle. A police report from the incident cites misdemeanor obstructing official business and misdemeanor resisting arrest in the crime status information. He has not been charged with either count.

He was cited in Dayton Municipal Court with traffic citations child restraint or seat belt and tinted glass.

Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein also issued a statement Monday afternoon.

"As in any situation where a city employee's actions are in question, we commit to completing a thorough review to ensure that we are held accountable to the public," she said. "It is our goal to not only maintain high standards and expectations now, but continuously improve to meet and exceed the future expectations."

Owensby said that he hopes the incident results in change.

"I'm hoping for some kind of disciplinary action and furthermore, I wish that this doesn't happen to no one else. This is unacceptable. We're supposed to have officers out here to serve and protect and when we lose faith in them doing that, who do we turn to?"

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Capitol Police says it investigating suspicious vehicle in front of U.S. Supreme Court

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Capitol Police on Tuesday said it was investigating a suspicious vehicle in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, where the nine justices were hearing arguments on Tuesday morning. "We are investigating a suspicious vehicle in front of the Supreme Court along First Street, NE," the department said in a statement on Twitter. The Supreme Court was hearing arguments on Tuesday morning in two criminal law-related cases.

  • Australia to buy Merck's COVID-19 pill

    Australia will buy 300,000 courses of an experimental antiviral pill made by Merck and Co.Prime Minister Scott Morrison made the announcement Tuesday (October 5)."These treatments mean that we're going to be able to live with the virus, so even in the unfortunate situation if you do contract the virus, then we'll have the treatments to ensure that we can lessen these symptoms, reduce the chance of you ending up on ICU which can put pressure on the hospital systems."The pill, named Molnupiravir, would be the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19 if it can get regulatory approval.Experts say it could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for people most at risk of getting severe COVID.Morrison said the capsules have to be taken twice a day for five days by adult patients for a course of ten.He also said the drug is expected to available in Australia by early next year if approved by the country's drug regulator.Australia is stepping up its vaccination rate as its largest cities Sydney and Melbourne go through weeks-long lockdowns.The national first-dose rate in adults pushed past 80% on Tuesday (October 5) morning. It comes as Victoria recorded the highest number of daily COVID infections of any state in the country since the start of the pandemic.1763 new infections were reported on Saturday (October 2).Australia has had some of the world's strictest border rules during the global health crisis, but aims to reopen next month for fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents.

  • Brian Laundrie's sister says he flew home August 17, a few days after the police stopped him and Gabby Petito after a fight in Utah

    "He was telling me where they were going next. I FaceTimed with Gabby and the kids on that trip," Cassie Laundrie said.

  • One of the men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery is fighting to ban from trial photos of his vanity license plate that features a Confederate flag

    Court documents say that the vanity plate is similar to an old version of Georgia's state flag which included a Confederate emblem.

  • Hialeah Middle teacher jailed after cops say she had sex with teen boy in car over months

    A Hialeah Middle drama teacher has been arrested after police said she had sex with a 14-year-old former student in her car multiple times over the past two months.

  • Nuns Raped Girls With Crucifixes as Female Pedophilia Was Covered Up by the Church

    Clodagh Kilcoyne via ReutersROME—“Marie” was placed in a French Catholic boarding school for “young girls from good families” when she was in the fifth grade. She remembers a nun who would come to her class every day to choose a student to help her with Mass. But the nun wasn’t looking for someone to help her. She was looking for a victim.“I was 11 and looked 9. She would choose me once every two or three times,” she recalls. “She would take me to her office, lock the door, and then draw the cur

  • Just Gone

    They lie in clandestine graves strewn across the desert, mingled in communal pits, or hacked to pieces and scattered on desiccated hillsides.Buried without a name, often all that’s left once their bodies are gone are the empty casings of a person: a bloodied sweatshirt, a frilly top, a tattered dress. All over Mexico, mothers wander under the scorching sun, poking at the earth and sniffing for the telltale scent of decomposing flesh, hoping for a scrap that points toward their missing son or dau

  • Catalytic converter theft has surged nationwide. LA's top prosecutor is threatening a fight with auto companies to force change.

    Vehicle catalytic converter theft has surged nationwide. Los Angeles County's District Attorney George Gascón is threatening a fight to force changes.

  • Teen's body found in Asheville river investigated as homicide, police say

    A tip about a body in a river has police searching for information about the teen, according to the Asheville Police Department.

  • Teen Fleeing Cops After Doing Donuts Kills Three Young Valet Workers, Police Say

    Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty ImagesA Texas teen who was pursued by police for doing donuts in a Houston parking lot struck and killed three valet workers after speeding away from a patrol sergeant, authorities announced Monday.Ahmedal Tayeb Elnouman Modawi, 17, has been charged with three counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury after he allegedly hit three young valet workers on Friday.“We’re out here because one person decided they didn’t want to get

  • Aryan Khan and Ashish Mishra: India gripped by tale of two sons

    Why is Bollywood star son Aryan Khan's arrest bigger news than violence during farm protests?

  • Bollywood superstar’s son denied bail in drugs case

    An Indian court on Monday denied bail to Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, ordering him to remain in the custody of the narcotics agency, a day after officials arrested him in connection with a drug raid. The Bombay High Court said Aryan Khan must remain in the Narcotics Control Bureau's custody until Thursday. Khan and seven others were detained when agents on Saturday raided a rave party and seized drugs from a luxury cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

  • DEA agent killed, 2 law enforcement officers injured in shooting on Amtrak train in Tucson

    Members of a regional narcotics “alliance" in Arizona were conducting a routine check on the stationary train when a man opened fire.

  • The Santa Cruz Police Department wants to make one issue clear, none of the students faculty or staff were targeted.

    The Santa Cruz Police Department wants to make one issue clear, none of the students faculty or staff were targeted.

  • A Judge Sent A Capitol Rioter To Prison, Rejecting The Government’s Lighter Recommendation

    “There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home,” Judge Tanya Chutkan said.View Entire Post ›

  • Man on motorcycle riding with others in Fort Lauderdale when he was shot and killed

    A 28-year-old man riding his motorcycle was shot and killed in Fort Lauderdale while cruising with a large group of other motorcyclists and ATV riders, police said.

  • 1 DEA agent killed, 2 law enforcement officials killed in Tucson train shooting

    During a press conference Monday, officials confirmed a DEA agent was killed and 2 law enforcement officials were hurt in Tucson train shooting Monday.

  • Pleas for clemency grow ahead of Ernest Lee Johnson’s execution

    Missouri Democrats Cori Bush and Emanuel Cleaver II join Pope in calls to governor for sentence to be set aside Ernest Lee Johnson. Photograph: AP Pleas for clemency on behalf of Ernest Lee Johnson, who was convicted of a 1994 murder, are growing more frantic ahead of his scheduled execution by lethal injection in Missouri on Tuesday after the Pope and two members of the US Congress issued calls for the sentence to be set aside. In a statement last week, Pope Francis requested clemency for Johns

  • Sheriff Donny Youngblood responds to threats against schools

    The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced that it has found no credible evidence regarding threats made against two Kern County schools over the weekend. Still, Sheriff Donny Youngblood said the agency is staying cautious and continuing to investigate.

  • Plane taking off from road after parade crashes onto Texas highway, video shows

    Moments before, the plane had served as a parade float in the town’s annual Texas Rice Festival, police said.