Southwest Ohio woman sentenced for lying about employees to get $2.5 million in COVID-19 relief funds

Parker Perry, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·4 min read

Mar. 17—A Dayton woman was sentenced to 24 months in prison after fraudulently obtaining more than $2.5 million in pandemic relief, and the acting United States attorney for the region said authorities are working to hold others accountable.

Nadine Consuelo Jackson, 32, was sentenced Tuesday for committing wire fraud and making a false statement to a bank related to two Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and one Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL). She was alleged to have reported more than 70 people working for her Dayton-based private investigation and security services business.

A law enforcement investigation found there were few or no employees.

"The pandemic has brought out the best in people. And, as this case unfortunately demonstrates, it has also brought out the worst in people. Jackson defrauded programs that were meant to keep workers on the job at businesses suffering because of the pandemic," Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal J. Patel said in a statement. "She lied to steal millions of public dollars for her own pockets at a time when Americans were suffering the effects of public health and economic crises."

He said his office will pursue any fraudulent opportunists like Jackson.

"Her prison sentence should serve as a warning to anyone else considering this conduct," Patel said.

Patel told the Journal-News on Tuesday that pandemic relief fraud is a top priority for the office. He said Jackson's fraud case is the only one filed in Dayton federal court so far, but investigators are digging into other possible cases.

"Anytime there's a government benefit program, in our experience, the cases that arise don't happen within the snap of a finger," he said, adding that as time goes on, evidence starts to surface and cases start getting filed.

He said there are two other fraud cases filed in the Southern District Of Ohio, one in Columbus and the other in Cincinnati.

Jackson's defense attorneys said in a sentencing memorandum that it was not her intent to get rich quick, but instead, help her loved ones hurt by the pandemic.

"She wished to solve the problems and hardships of her friends and family, who, like many others across the country, lost jobs, wages, and the means to provide for themselves due to COVID-19," the memorandum says.

It cited a brother and cousin who lost jobs, another brother whose hours and income were cut. The defense said her family and friends were evicted from housing and others unable to afford basic necessities.

"Ms. Jackson believed that with the funds received she would have the payroll to employ her suffering family and friends," the defense memorandum says.

Prosecutors asked the court to sentence Jackson to 41 months in prison, while the defense team asked that the judge sentence her to probation.

"We were pleased that the court took into consideration the facts and that the decision in Ms. Jackson's case was significantly below the Federal Sentencing Guidelines and what the government requested," defense attorney Lindsay Arway told the Journal-News.

The prosecutor's office said Jackson sought $1.3 million and $1.2 million in forgivable loans that were supposed to go businesses suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On two occasions Jackson listed 73 Extract LLC employees with payroll wages totaling approximately $500,000 on loan application reports," the DOJ said in a press release. "Loans totaling more than $1 million were initially wired to Jackson's accounts and then flagged. The bank recalled one loan and the government seized the other."

"Jackson also applied for and received $54,000 in EIDL funding from the Small Business Administration. In that loan application, Jackson stated Extract LLC had eight employees. She then wired the funds in five transactions to another account. That money has since been seized by the government as well," the release said.

The DOJ said that during an inquiry, investigators spoke to supposed employees who told them they didn't work for the LLC and some said they had never heard of it.

The U.S. attorney's office told the Journal-News that officials have been able to recover all the money but $6,000 and are working to recover that amount.

Recommended Stories

  • Space projects scrubbed in UK overseas aid cut

    Ten international collaborations using space data to tackle developing-world problems lose funding.

  • Nationwide face mask standard for workers still under consideration

    Deliberations continue on scope of face mask standards in workplaces. They were supposed to be issued by March 15.

  • Facebook starts to remove recommendations for political and social groups globally

    Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it is starting to remove the recommendations it gives global users for political and social issue Facebook groups, a move it has billed as turning down tension on the site. Researchers and civil rights organizations have long warned that Facebook groups, a product the company has vigorously promoted as providing places for people with common interests, like sports or music, have also been used to spread misinformation and organize extremist activity. In an interview on Tuesday, Tom Alison, Facebook's vice president of engineering, said Facebook was aggressively investing in groups.

  • N. Korea may test new missile soon: U.S. general

    North Korea may soon begin flight testing a new and improved missile design, according to the head of the U.S. military's Northern Command on Tuesday.Air Force General Glen VanHerck's warning appeared to be based on North Korea having unveiled an intercontinental ballistic missile in October, which would be its largest yet.On Tuesday VanHerck warned Pyongyang's latest missile design could strike the U.S. "homeland," but expressed confidence in U.S. defenses."We always maintain our ability to defend our homeland. And the right to defend our homeland, we are postured each and every day through ground based interceptors, which create deterrence by denial."The remarks point to worries Pyongyang may resume testing missiles and nuclear weapons after a more than three-year hiatus.Even during the testing lull, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for continued production of nuclear weapons and launched a series of smaller missiles.Van Herck noted that Kim lifted a self-imposed ban on testing over a year ago.He spoke hours before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's met with leaders in South Korea on Wednesday.Earlier in the week, the White House confirmed a Reuters report that it had tried to reach out to North Korea but received no response.Shortly after, North Korean state news reported that Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jung criticized the Biden administration's ongoing military drills in South Korea, warning them to avoid quote "causing a stink."

  • The Standard Custody Arrangement Is Sexist

    How is formally tasking mothers with all the responsibilities of childcare any sort of victory for women?

  • Georgia shooting suspect had sexual rather than racist motivations, police say

    Robert Aaron Long, the 21-year-old man who shot and killed 8 people at Atlanta-area massage parlors apparently was a frequent visitor to the establishments prior to his spree. Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said interviews with the subject revealed that his shootings may not have been racially motivated, but tied to sexual issues. Apparently the shooter wanted to “eliminate the temptation” by removing the massage parlors, which provided an outlet for his addiction, according to police.

  • Companies mull at-home testing options for return to work as vaccine supply soars

    A new study is underway to see if at-home COVID-19 tests could pave the way to reopening America's workplaces. Citigroup, a U.S. multinational investment bank and financial services company, is launching a pilot program with Chicago-area bank branch employees and New York Stock Exchange traders aimed at allowing their personnel to utilize a rapid antigen test, provided by Innova Medical Group, before coming into the workplace. "This at-home COVID-19 testing program uses a rapid antigen test, which provides highly accurate results within 20 minutes," said Dr. Lori Zimmerman, corporate medical director at Citi.

  • Rowan Blanchard Is a Little Different Than You Might Remember

    The 19-year-old actress opens up about her current relationship with activism, the parallels she feels between her life and Britney Spears’, and her digital partnership with H&M x Simone Rocha.

  • Biden and Irish premier Micheal Martin to hold online talks marking St Patrick’s Day

    Topics of conversation could include Brexit, coronavirus and Ireland’s vaccine supply issues

  • Biden says Major, his German Shepherd, is out of the dog house

    President Joe Biden says his rescue dog, a German Shepherd named Major, is being trained after an incident last week but has not been banished from the White House, adding the pet is still adjusting to life there surrounded by strangers. "Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin," Biden told the ABC program "Good Morning America" in an interview that aired on Wednesday. "You turn the corner and there's two people you don't know at all and they move, and he moves to protect," Biden added, referring to U.S. Secret Service and other staff who the German Shepherd encounters at the 18-acre (7-hectare) White House complex.

  • The Trump presidency was a disaster for the Trump Organization

    The Trump Organization didn't exactly thrive during former President Donald Trump's time in office, Bloomberg reports. After compiling income and valuation numbers from Trump's own financial disclosures and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bloomberg found that most of his ventures took a hit in recent years, with the coronavirus pandemic, the fallout from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and "an aging portfolio of proprieties" all playing a significant role. Since 2016, the valuation of Trump's commercial real estate business is down 26 percent, and his most valuable holding — a 30 percent stake in two skyscrapers in San Francisco and New York that makes up about one-third of Trump's fortunate — has fallen by $80 million since 2019. Trump's resorts and hotels portfolio, which includes the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., and Trump National Doral Miami, has also suffered, although Mar-a-Lago brought in slightly more money last year than it did in 2020. Golf, Bloomberg notes, has weathered the pandemic better than some of Trump's other businesses because it's outdoors and a fairly socially distant activity, but some of his courses have still lost money. Trump also loves to license his name, and his controversial nature appears to have caused problems for him in that regard. The PGA Championship will no longer be played at his New Jersey course, Florida's West Palm Beach voted to strip his name from Trump Plaza, and New York City is trying to pull his contracts to run ice rinks, a golf course, and a carousel. Finally, some of the struggles appear to be natural outcomes of holding public office. Trump could no longer be a reality television star or make movie cameos while president, so the income he used to receive from entertainment plunged, and he stopped publishing books, as well. Of course, those could be ways he'll to build back some of his lost fortune, post-presidency. Read the full analysis at Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comChess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible movesBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governors

  • Suspect Arrested For Brutally Attacking Two Asian Men in San Francisco

    Two unprovoked attacks attributed to a single suspect in San Francisco on Monday left one 59-year-old Asian man partially blind and another, a 64-year-old Asian man, with life-threatening injuries. Danilo Yu Chang, a Chinese Filipino man living in Vallejo, suffered injuries that nearly left him blind after a man punched him multiple times in the head, reports NBC Bay Area. This is the 2nd incident involving an Asian American getting assaulted I learned about today. This one happened along Market in SF yesterday afternoon.

  • Britney Spears' single 'Everytime' tragically foreshadowed her life, and it's haunted me for 17 years

    For fans like me, the 2004 music video for "Everytime" was the first chilling sign of her struggles to come. Now everyone else has finally caught up.

  • The suspect in the Atlanta-area shootings that killed 8 people, 6 of them Asian women, is a 21-year-old white man arrested after a car chase

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested in connection to shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday.

  • Police raid home of former GOP lawmaker who bragged about planting no-party candidate

    Law enforcement officials on Wednesday raided the Palmetto Bay home of former Miami state Sen. Frank Artiles, who is believed to be tied to a state investigation involving a no-party candidate who likely swayed a key Miami-Dade Senate race.

  • 'Good Morning Britain' has disastrous show as guest 'does a Piers Morgan' and quits interview

    Former "EastEnders" star Patsy Palmer said she was doing a "real Piers Morgan" as she closed her laptop during a live virtual interview.

  • Leyna Bloom becomes 1st trans woman of color in SI Swimsuit Issue

    "My spirit has reached new levels. This moment is bigger than my wildest infinite dreams," Bloom wrote of the historic moment.

  • Biden Admin Restricts Border Patrol Contact with Media during Migrant Surge

    The Biden administration is limiting the information U.S. Border Patrol can share with media outlets during a surge of illegal immigration at the southern border, NBC News reported on Wednesday. The restrictions have been passed down verbally and are viewed as an unofficial gag order, four current and two former U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials told NBC. Border Patrol agents have been instructed to deny all media ride-alongs, while even local media are instructed to direct questions to CBP’s Washington, D.C., office. The hold has not entirely prevented footage of migrants from being leaked. Two officials said that a March video shared by Representative Henry Cuellar (R., Texas), which showed a line of migrant children and women waiting to be ferried across the Rio Grande, was provided by border agents. A Cuellar spokesperson said the representative was unable to disclose the source of the footage. The unofficial gag order comes as media outlets have requested pictures from inside Border Patrol detention facilities, where over 4,200 migrant children are currently being held while waiting to be transferred to other shelters. So far, outlets have not received footage from inside detention centers. “Across the federal government, certain employees are designated spokespeople for their respective agencies and public statements are vetted to ensure accuracy,” a Department of Homeland Security spokesman told NBC. “This standard and process has been followed at DHS since the Department’s inception and across bipartisan administrations.” The news comes after DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas predicted that the surge of migrants at the border will break a 20-year record and continue to strain resources. “The situation at the southwest border is difficult,” Mayorkas said in a statement. “We are on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years. We are expelling most single adults and families. We are not expelling unaccompanied children.” Over 100,000 migrants attempted to cross the border in February, according to USCBP, up 28 percent from January.

  • Biden says Cuomo should resign and could face prosecution if sexual harassment claims true

    Biden said in his ABC News interview that "a woman should be presumed telling the truth and should not be scapegoated and become victimized by her coming forward."

  • Prince Harry has spoken to William and Charles for 1st time since Oprah interview

    The Duke of Sussex has been in touch with both his brother and his father in the wake of his and his wife’s candid interview that’s rocked the royal family.