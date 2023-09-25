Southwest Oklahoma City shooting of four leaves 'chaotic' scene, no suspects arrested

Four people were shot in southwest Oklahoma City early Sunday morning, and there have been no arrests in the case, police said.

Police were called to the area of SW 26 and S Agnew Ave around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, where officers found a crowd of over 50 people standing around two of the shooting victims. The witnesses did not cooperate when police tried to get a suspect description, according to the incident report.

"The scene was extremely chaotic and there were many people screaming," the incident report said.

The four shooting victims each had multiple gunshot wounds — including wounds to their legs, arms and one victim was grazed on the head — and police found at least 20 shell casings of .223, 9mm, and 10mm.

Each victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition and were expected to survive as of Sunday.

