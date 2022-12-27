Southwest and other airlines cancel thousands of flights due to deadly winter storm

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Weather-related flight cancellations and delays that snarled U.S. commercial air traffic over the holiday weekend dragged on through Monday, with Southwest Airlines accounting for the bulk of the lingering disruptions a day after Christmas. More than 3,800 U.S. airline flights were canceled on Monday, including 2,800 operated by Southwest, or nearly 70% of the carrier's total scheduled for the day, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware. Delays were reported for more than 7,100 U.S. flight departures and arrivals overall, with several hundred by Southwest.