Southwest and other airlines cancel thousands of flights due to deadly winter storm
The Department of Transportation is investigating after thousands of canceled flights left holiday travelers stranded across the country.
The Department of Transportation is investigating after thousands of canceled flights left holiday travelers stranded across the country.
Travelers were left stranded at Newark Liberty Airport after flights were delayed or canceled on December 26, 2002 due to adverse weather conditions. This footage, filmed by Avery Carmichael, shows crowds of people crowded around baggage claim at Newark Airport in New Jersey.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Weather-related flight cancellations and delays that snarled U.S. commercial air traffic over the holiday weekend dragged on through Monday, with Southwest Airlines accounting for the bulk of the lingering disruptions a day after Christmas. More than 3,800 U.S. airline flights were canceled on Monday, including 2,800 operated by Southwest, or nearly 70% of the carrier's total scheduled for the day, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware. Delays were reported for more than 7,100 U.S. flight departures and arrivals overall, with several hundred by Southwest.
Wedding content creators – who film content from a couple's special day for social media — have been gaining popularity in recent months.
Just days after the song’s global virality on TikTok, Grammy Award-winning DJ duo NERVO dropped a unique remix of this mega hit, creating a power anthem that aims to celebrate women and #EmpowerHer through music.
Here's what steps to take from home or the airport to rebook or get a refund when Southwest, American or other airlines delay or cancel flights.
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
The Credit Card Competition Act will reset the credit card market to benefit merchants and consumers by fostering transparency and competition.
Dozens of Latin American migrants — including children and a pregnant woman — spent five days on buses in order to get to New York City from Texas after Winter Storm Elliott upended their itinerary, volunteers who greeted the wary travelers told the Daily News. The roughly 50 migrants arrived at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan on Christmas Day after leaving by bus from the Texas ...
Google's annual "Year in Search" report breaks down the dishes that got extra attention this year.
Government had pushed for a life sentence, saying Croft offered bomb-making skills and ideology while Fox was the "driving force urging their recruits to take up arms, kidnap the governor and kill those who stood in their way."
In early 2021, Lockheed Martin bid too high for Aerojet Rocketdyne. Now, L3Harris is bidding even higher.
A lower cost of living, better weather, lower taxes and a higher quality of life are all reasons to think about making the move to another country when you get ready to retire -- and leaving the U.S....
As the year comes to a close, it's time to look back at the 2022 celebrity fashions that caught peoples' eye, including looks by Megan Fox, Florence Pugh and more.
Nearly half of the confirmed deaths have been in the hard-hit town of Buffalo, New York.
Butler sent to prison for sex with unconscious woman after she passed out drinking. The woman was invited over by Butler's girlfriend.
From Europe to the Caribbean, Insider's reporter traveled around the world and learned to avoid crowds, embrace solo travel, and travel sustainably.
Happy holidays, indeed.
Federal investigators are looking into flight cancellations that have left travelers stranded at airports across the country, including Logan Airport in Boston.
"This is the largest scale event that I've ever seen," Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.
Passengers shared stories of hourslong rebooking lines, repeated last-minute cancellations, and limited floor space inside airports as people waited for information.View Entire Post ›