Southwest pilot accused of exposing his genitals during a flight from Philadelphia to Orlando

Ben Gilbert
·2 min read
Southwest Airlines Phoenix
Stephen M. Keller/Southwest Airlines

  • Former Southwest Airlines pilot Michael Haak was charged with exposing his genitals mid-flight.

  • The act is said to have occured in August 2020 on a flight from Philadelphia to Orlando.

  • Federal prosecutors charged Haak with indecent exposure on April 2.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

A Southwest Airlines pilot "intentionally committed an act of lewd, indecent and obscene exposure of his genitals in a public place" while captaining a flight from Philadelphia to Orlando in August 2020, the Department of Justice alleges.

Michael Haak, who is no longer a pilot for Southwest, was criminally charged with exposing his genitals mid-flight, according to documents filed April 2 in Maryland federal court.

Notably, Haak was in charge of flying the plane in question, Southwest flight WN 6607 from Philadelphia to Orlando.

Haak is accused of a "lewd, indecent, or obscene" act on an aircraft "of which he was the pilot in command." He's being charged in federal court because events that occur mid-flight are under federal jurisdiction.

If convicted, Haak could face up to 90 days in prison and/or a fine of up to $500.

It's unclear at what point during the flight Haak is accused of exposing his genitals. A non-stop flight between Philadelphia and Orlando on Southwest takes about 2.5 hours. Few details of the event are included in the one-page court filing.

A Southwest representative told ABC News that the company was unaware of the incident until it was contacted by investigators, at which time Haak no longer worked for the company.

The airline told Insider it is complying with federal investigators and, "takes all matters related to workplace conduct very seriously."

Haak could not be reached for comment.

Southwest Pilot charged wit... by Graham

Got a tip? Contact Insider senior correspondent Ben Gilbert via email (bgilbert@insider.com), or Twitter DM (@realbengilbert). We can keep sources anonymous. Use a non-work device to reach out. PR pitches by email only, please.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Dad shot in front of daughter during family outing at Dave and Buster’s, Texas cops say

    Police are investigating.

  • Man Arrested at Disney World for Refusing Temperature Check Says 'I Spent $15,000 to Come Here'

    Kelly Sills, a tourist from Louisiana, was arrested at Disney Springs on Feb. 13 after police say he bypassed the temperature screening test and refused to go back

  • Police called to dad’s overdose coax AK-47 from 10-year-old son, Louisiana cops say

    The gun was loaded and the safety was off, according to police and media reports.

  • Two South Florida men face life in prison after pleading guilty to plumber’s murder

    Two South Florida men have pleaded guilty to murdering a plumber who was called to a Miami Lakes home in a robbery set-up and later got shot during a struggle inside a getaway car, federal authorities said Monday.

  • Students at a Texas high school had to watch George Floyd's death and pretend to be jurors in Derek Chauvin's trial for 'triggering' class project

    Parents are angry after a freshman class at Cedar Hill High School in Dallas had to watch the full video of George Floyd's death for the assignment.

  • Korean-Owned Convenience Store Gets Trashed by Racist in North Carolina

    A Korean-owned convenience store in Charlotte, North Carolina was left in ruins after a man trashed its premises while yelling anti-Asian slurs last week. The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred at Plaza Sundries near the Charlotte Transit Center on March 30. ﻿  The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Xavier Rashee Woody-Silas, was immediately arrested.

  • Former Cop Arrested for Storming Capitol Was Once Named 'Officer of the Year' After Falsely Accusing Black Man of Murder

    A former Utah police officer who won one of his department’s highest honors for a false murder arrest has been charged with crossing the “thin blue line” in the Jan. 6 plot to overthrow the U.S. government.

  • Dubai police make arrests over 'indecent' video of naked women on high-rise balcony

    A group of people were arrested in Dubai on Saturday over widely-shared images that showed women posing naked on a high-rise balcony in the city, police said. Photographs and videos circulated on social media on Saturday night depicting more than a dozen naked women who were lined up on the waterfront balcony of a residential building while being filmed in the upscale Dubai Marina neighborhood in broad daylight. The Dubai Police Force later announced that a group of people who appeared in the "indecent" footage were arrested on charges of public debauchery and referred to the Dubai Public Prosecution.

  • New autopsy report reveals 2004 death of Alonzo Brooks was a homicide

    The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in Alonzo’s murder.

  • Covid rule-breaker 'dies after exercise punishment'

    The man was allegedly forced to do exercises after buying water during a curfew in the Philippines.

  • Japan Airlines to retire 777 planes with Pratt & Whitney engines after United incident

    "JAL has decided to accelerate the retirement of all P&W equipped Boeing 777 by March 2021, which (was) originally planned by March 2022," the Japanese airline said on Monday in a notice on its website. JAL said it would use newer Airbus SE A350s on domestic routes to Osaka's Itami Airport and use international planes for other domestic routes to help maintain flight frequencies.

  • Hunter Biden Says His Addiction Issues Stemmed from 'Serious Trauma' of Mom's 1972 Car Crash Death

    The president's 51-year-old son opened up about his substance abuse and recovery in two interviews with CBS News this week

  • U.S. arrested two Yemenis on terror watchlist who tried to cross border from Mexico

    U.S. border agents in recent months arrested two Yemeni men on a terror watchlist in separate incidents as they crossed the border with Mexico illegally, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced on Monday. The men, arrested in January and March near a port of entry in California, were on a U.S. government watchlist for terrorism suspects and a "no-fly" list, CBP said in a press release.

  • Mayor demands to know how teen killed by Chicago cop got gun

    Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday that she has directed the Chicago Police Department to capture and bring to justice whoever gave a 13-year-old boy the handgun he was carrying last week when he was fatally shot by a police officer. Adam Toledo was shot in the chest after he ran from officers in the Little Village neighborhood shortly before 3 a.m. on March 29. “We will find the person who put the gun in Adam's hand,” Lightfoot said during a news conference in the neighborhood on the West Side.

  • 'No room for hate': California man faces multiple charges for allegedly throwing rocks at Asian American woman, 6-year-old son

    The 28-year-old man told police that "Koreans in the area were trying to control him," according to the Orange County District Attorney's office.

  • Not Just Firing: Marvin Scott's Family Wants Criminal Charges Against Texas Cops After 26-Year-Old's Death in Custody

    Another Black family is mourning a loved one and calling on the justice system to hold police officers criminally accountable.

  • Lil Nas X says he hopes his 'haters are sad' after his new song 'Montero' launches to the top of the charts

    The music video for "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," which shows Lil Nas X giving the devil a lap dance, sparked both praise and fury online.

  • Jana Kramer Says She Was 'Bothered' by Ex Johnathon Schaech Sharing a Photo from Their Wedding

    "I didn't want to see that photo on Twitter," Jana Kramer said

  • 'Saturday Night Live' parodied YouTube apology videos, and many speculated the sketch was about David Dobrik

    A sketch parodying YouTuber apologies aired during the April 3 episode of 'Saturday Night Live.' Many viewers noticed parallels to David Dobrik.

  • Gaetz Military Adviser Comes to His Defense—Armed With No Facts

    Getty, Rep. Matt Gaetz’s OfficeEmbattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) deployed his “military adviser" Monday to deflect swirling allegations of sexual and financial misconduct—only for the former employee to admit he had no exculpatory evidence and reveal he had not even spoken to the congressman in months.In fact, the press conference called by former Air Force Capt. Nathaniel Nelson did little except to reveal that the FBI grilled him about whether he knew of any law-breaking by Gaetz and about his own plan to bring to a military supercomputer to the Florida panhandle.Gaetz’s team convened the event at the personal residence of Nelson—who seemed mainly interested in disputing rumors that he departed the Florida Republican’s office last fall because he had learned of claims of sex trafficking and misallocation of campaign funds. (Gaetz denies doing anything illegal).Sitting in front of a knot of microphones, Nelson said rumors about his departure had prompted the Federal Bureau of Investigation to question him at his home last Wednesday. “Neither I nor any other member of Congressman Gaetz’s staff had any knowledge of illegal activities,” Nelson said. “This baseless claim against me leaves me further convinced that the allegations against Congressman Gaetz are likewise fabricated, and merely an attempt to discredit a very vocal conservative.”Yet when reporters pressed Nelson on whether he could refute the reports that Gaetz had inappropriate or illegal relationships with much younger women, the veteran admitted he could not.“I’m not here to provide any degree of evidence in support of Congressman Gaetz, only to discredit these baseless allegations,” he said. “I don’t have any specific knowledge on the investigation or any of the facts that are involved with the investigation.”Nelson, who was hired as Gaetz’s director of military affairs in January 2017, said he made a “planned departure” in October 2020 to enter the private sector. His LinkedIn now describes him as an inspirational speaker with his own ministry, but Nelson said he remains “loosely affiliated” with the Gaetz’s office as an unpaid adviser.After the visit from the FBI, Nelson said he contacted Gaetz’s office. However, it does not appear that Nelson and the congressman have been close since he left the staff.“You know, I haven’t had the opportunity to speak to Congressman Gaetz in several months,” Nelson said.In a subsequent phone interview with The Daily Beast, Nelson said the pair of FBI special agents who came to his door asked him just two questions regarding Gaetz: Whether it was true that he left because he became aware of illegal activity, and whether he knew of any other staffers who might have such knowledge. The answer to both, Nelson insisted, was “no.”He told The Daily Beast he then spent more than an hour explaining to the agents what he said was the real reason he left: an economic development project the goal of which is to obtain a government contract and a military supercomputer and provide training and security clearances to local engineers.The entity behind this plan, Northwest Florida Supercomputer Research Group Inc., was incorporated at Nelson’s address in 2019—though Florida business records show it became inactive last September, shortly before Nelson exited Gaetz’s office. Nelson said he did not know why this had happened. But he confirmed at the press conference that the company had sought funding from Triumph Gulf Coast, a state-controlled nonprofit led by Gaetz’s father that doles out money to communities that suffered damages from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Oil spill. Nelson said his business had dropped its application, and he told The Daily Beast he never had any conversations with the congressman or the elder Gaetz about this proposal.Matt Gaetz Is the Model GOP Representative: A Creep No One’s Surprised AboutAsked at the press conference whether he thought Gaetz had displayed poor character, regardless of whether a crime was committed, Nelson sidestepped any question of the congressman’s personal life.“He's been a powerhouse in D.C., advocating for the interests of Northwest Florida. I believe that the degree of attention that he's brought to issues concerning Floridians is very, very important,” he said. “I believe any allegations of him being involved in illegal activities are baseless. He's spent the last four years drawing a tremendous amount of spotlight on himself and his activities, and I don't think that he would likewise be conducting anything illegal."The Department of Justice has reportedly opened an investigation into whether Gaetz had a relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel—a probe sparked by a sex-trafficking case against one of his close Florida associates, Joel Greenberg.In the interview with The Daily Beast, Nelson danced around questions about Gaetz’s personal merits, instead praising his comportment at public appearances and in the office. “He’s always been super-professional,” he said. “I’ve always observed that what you see from him on television is the way he always was and communicated, you know, either in the office or when we worked together.”Pressed further, Nelson described Gaetz as “a man of positive character.”Gaetz Scandal’s Mystery ‘Extortion’ Figure Was Obsessed With a HostageGaetz denies having sexual contact with a minor and has painted himself as a victim. His father, former state Sen. Don Gaetz, was approached with a proposal to pony up $25 million to rescue ex-FBI agent Robert Levinson from Iran as a back-door way of making the son’s legal problems vanish. (Levinson’s own family has said there is credible evidence he is dead).The mastermind behind the Levinson rescue plan is Bob Kent, who—like Nelson—served as an Air Force captain and intelligence officer. Nelson said he had no contact or familiarity with Kent or his endeavors.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.