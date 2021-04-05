Southwest pilot accused of indecent exposure during flight

The Telegraph

In a quiet street called Rue de Maignon, and later in a modest, 12-room hotel on Rue de Boulanville, waited an elegant blonde women, dressed in grey cashmere and pearls, ready to serve cognac, make polite small-talk, and then quietly and tastefully sell you sex. Before the contraceptive pill made casual sex ubiquitous, late-1960s Paris was full of powerful men with desires to fulfill and the money to pay for it. For those with the right connections, there was only one person to call. What links JFK, Charles de Gaulle and the Shah of Iran? Madame Claude, of course. Long an object of public fascination, and now the subject of Netflix’s first original French film, written and directed by Sylvie Verheyde, and starring Karole Rocher, the woman whose birth name was Fernande Grudet is generally considered the most powerful and exclusive pimp the world has ever seen. “Claude’s girls” were famed for their beauty and sophistication, their ability to blend into the most elite social circles without anyone suspecting that they were paid to be there or why. At the fashionable Maxim’s restaurant, at the nightclubs Jimmy’z in Montparnasse, or Castel’s in the Rue Princesse: wherever the rich and famous wined, dined and wiled away their idle hours, there too, you could be sure, would be a smattering of prostitutes. Not that you could pick them out from the duchesses if you tried. Madame Claude’s speciality was taking girls who came from nothing – one who went on to become a house favourite was reportedly scouted while selling Herald Tribunes outside a chemist on the Champs-Élysées – and turning them, via her own rigorous personal tutelage, into women who would go on not just to bed with the upper crust, but marry them too. “I played a little the role of the Pygmalion,” she told Vanity Fair in a 1985 profile. The same piece quotes a New York investment banker, and former client (although Madame Claude preferred the terms “friend” or “family”), who says of her business that “It was, without doubt, the finest sex operation ever run in the history of mankind.” How did one diminutive French woman (or “tantine” – French for auntie – to her girls) become at once the toast of fashionable Paris and its most notorious pimp? Madame Claude’s personal history is tastefully, and no doubt deliberately, shrouded. “Some even doubt I exist,” she notes drily in the film.