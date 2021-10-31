Southwest to probe pilot's use of anti-Biden insult during flight

A Southwest Airlines jet sits at a gate at Orlando International Airport in Orlando
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nicholas P. Brown
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Nicholas P. Brown

(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines on Sunday said it is investigating an incident in which a pilot allegedly said "Let's Go Brandon" - a phrase meant to insult U.S. President Joe Biden - over the intercom during a flight.

In a statement posted to the company's official Twitter account, Southwest said it is "conducting an internal investigation" into the event, and "will address the situation directly with any employee involved."

The incident, initially reported by the Associated Press, took place Friday on a Southwest flight from Houston to Albuquerque. The pilot allegedly said "Let's Go Brandon" during his remarks to passengers, drawing audible gasps, the AP reported.

The phrase has become an anti-Biden meme in the wake of a NASCAR race earlier this month, won by NASCAR driver Brandon Brown. As Brown was interviewed on camera after the race, the largely conservative crowd chanted "F--k Joe Biden!" The interviewer mistook the chant for "Let's Go Brandon," and the phrase has been a euphemism ever since.

"Southwest does not condone employees sharing their personal political opinions while on the job," the company said in Sunday's statement, adding that the pilot's views should not be interpreted as representative of the company's.

Some Republican congressmen have unapologetically embraced the phrase as a rallying cry. U.S. Senator Ted Cruz tweeted a photo of himself at baseball's World Series, posing with a fan holding a "Let's Go Brandon" sign. U.S. Representative Jeff Duncan from South Carolina wore a facemask sporting the phrase at the U.S. Capitol.

"Southwest does not tolerate any behavior that encourages divisiveness," the company said.

(Reporting by Nicholas P. Brown; editing by Diane Craft)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Anti-Biden phrase 'Let's Go Brandon' goes viral

    Critics of Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president: "Let's Go Brandon." (Oct. 30)

  • A Southwest Airlines pilot reportedly used an anti-Joe Biden chant during an announcement to passengers with an AP journalist onboard

    AP journalist Colleen Long said she tried to get the pilot to open the locked cockpit door in an attempt to get a comment for a story she was writing on the phrase.

  • UFC 267 full results: Teixeira taps Blachowicz for title; Yan decisions Sandhagen

    UFC action takes center stage at Etihad Arena on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday as two title fights headline a stacked UFC 267 card.

  • Astros reliever Cristian Javier's tough seventh inning leads to Braves' comeback victory in Game 4 of World Series

    Astros pitcher Cristian Javier falters in seventh inning as Astros fall to the Braves in Game 4 of the World Series.

  • LA, Long Beach ports will issue fines for backlogged cargo

    The Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex will begin fining shipping companies if they let cargo containers stack up as the nation's busiest twin harbors deal with an unprecedented backlog of vessels. The Los Angeles and Long Beach harbor commissions voted Friday to implement a 90-day “container excess dwell fee” that sets time limits on how long containers can stay at marine terminals. About 40% of all shipping containers entering the U.S. come through the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports.

  • 27 Best Strategies To Get the Most Out of Your 401(k)

    Financial resolutions are common, including saving more for retirement. For many people, a 401(k) is their main retirement savings vehicle, so it's important to make sure to get the most out of it....

  • Can Michigan State win the Big Ten East after huge win over Michigan? | College Football Enquirer

    Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss Michigan State’s huge win over rival Michigan on Saturday ,and debate if the Spartans have what it takes to win the Big Ten East.

  • Pakistan, Islamists reach agreement to end violent rally

    Pakistan's government and an outlawed radical Islamist party Sunday reached an agreement to end a 10-day long — and at times deadly violent — rally calling for the closure of France's embassy and the release of the party's leader. Neither Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi nor religious leader Mufti Muneebur Rehman, who took part in the talks, gave any details of the agreement at a news conference in the capital Islamabad.

  • Virginia malls and shopping centers increase security amid ISIS threat

    A potential threat against malls and shopping centers located just outside of Washington, D.C.

  • Ex-UN climate chief doesn't see Paris-type moment in Glasgow

    Christiana Figueres knows how to hammer out a climate deal, and she doesn’t expect the United Nations conference that just started in Glasgow to end with the kind of big moment she engineered in Paris six years ago. Figueres, the former executive secretary of the U.N.'s climate change program, was a key architect behind the historic 2015 Paris climate agreement.

  • Analysis: Vaccine Requirements, Testing Options, Incentives for Getting the Shot

    As vaccine requirements collide with legal roadblocks, staffing shortages and state restrictions, school districts are confronting a difficult reality: In many parts of the country, there may be no perfect way to ensure everyone who works in schools gets vaccinated against COVID-19. The majority of districts in our nationwide review of pandemic responses in 100 […]

  • NFL Single Games: SNF Week 8

    Spencer Limbach runs through the best NFL DFS Plays, Bargains, and Tournament Picks for the single-game slate of Sunday Night Football Week 8. (AP)

  • Taliban says failure to recognise their government could have global effects

    The Taliban called on the United States and other countries on Saturday to recognise their government in Afghanistan, saying that a failure to do so and the continued freezing of Afghan funds abroad would lead to problems not only for the country but for the world. No country has formally recognised the Taliban government since the insurgents took over the country in August, while billions of dollars in Afghan assets and funds abroad have also been frozen, even as the country faces severe economic and humanitarian crises. "Our message to America is, if unrecognition continues, Afghan problems continue, it is the problem of the region and could turn into a problem for the world," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told journalists at a news conference on Saturday.

  • Dan Campbell takes blame for another ugly Lions loss

    For eight weeks, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell has been consistent about one thing. “I got outcoached today; I didn't help these guys at all,” he said after Sunday's 44-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. “The coaches are giving us a great game plan, but they can only do so much,” safety Tracy Walker said.

  • G-20: Biden says US is 'the most critical part' of global leaders' agenda

    President Joe Biden says a new agreement that drops tariffs on aluminum and steel between the US and EU also would help fight climate change.

  • The Internet Is Roasting Mark Zuckerberg's Announcement of Meta

    Everyone's favorite android announced that Facebook is changing its company name to Meta, along with the introduction of the... metaverse.

  • The Fugees Tour Has Been Pushed Back And No, It’s Not Lauryn Hill’s Fault

    The influential hip-hop group comprised of Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel, launched the world tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their classic 1996 sophomore album The Score;

  • Biden receives communion at Rome Mass, a day after meeting pope

    Joe Biden received communion while attending Mass on Saturday evening in the American church of Rome, a day after the U.S. president met Pope Francis and said later that the pontiff had told him he is a "good Catholic" who can receive the sacrament. The Mass and Biden's statement beforehand widened a gulf between Francis and conservative U.S. bishops who want to deny him the right to receive communion because of Biden's support for abortion rights. A person inside the church on Saturday told Reuters the president, who attended the Mass sitting in the back of the church with his wife Jill, received communion.

  • Here’s what police leaders have said about Missouri loosening gun laws

    For years, police and sheriffs have pushed back against Missouri’s open gun laws, saying they make cities more violent.

  • How Many Years of Maxing Out a 401(k) Does It Take to Become a Millionaire?

    One million dollars is a popular benchmark for retirement savings. As the lowest whole number to use seven digits, $1 million makes for a straightforward wealth target. Reach it and you earn a fun title -- millionaire -- plus you have a nice nest egg to supplement your Social Security.