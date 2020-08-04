Southwest reduces aircraft cleaning between flights, focusing on tray tables over seat belts

Southwest Airlines cut back on its cleaning procedures as the Dallas-based airline returns to standard turnaround times.

According to a Southwest memo to flight attendants obtained by USA TODAY, starting Aug. 1, the between-flight cleaning focused on high-touch areas such as the lavatories and tray tables, which are disinfected before each takeoff (top, bottom and latch of each table).

"These are the most important areas to clean between each flight as they are prone to contamination from Customer use and food/beverage consumption," the memo says.

Armrests and seat belts will not be wiped down between each flight under the new policy.

These areas will continue to be covered in the airline's "enhanced" nightly cleaning that was implemented in March during the coronavirus pandemic. To further cleanliness and ease customer concern, each plane undergoes a "deep" electrostatic cleaning once a month. That process kills bacteria on contact for 30 days, Ro Hawthorne, a spokesperson for Southwest, told USA TODAY.

The airline will provide sanitizing wipes to customers, upon request, to wipe down any onboard surface.

Minimizing the turnaround time between flights is a key aspect of Southwest's business model.

Hawthorne stressed in the statement that, "as always, Southwest will monitor Customer and Employee feedback as we adapt to the new normal in air travel, while ensuring we keep safety as our top priority."

The airline said it plans to block middle seats to maintain space between passengers through at least October.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Southwest Airlines reduces cleaning between flights to save time