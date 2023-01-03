Southwest reports progress on flights, refunds, White House watching

Travellers deal with weather cancellations at Dallas Love Field Airport
David Shepardson
·2 min read

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines on Tuesday said it was making "solid progress" in efforts to return operations to normal after cancelling nearly 16,000 flights in the week ended Dec. 29 due to bad weather and meltdown of its crew scheduling system.

The White House said Southwest "failed its customers" and added that the government would seek to fine the low-cost Texas-based airline if it does not appropriately reimburse customers for their losses.

Southwest said that during the New Year holiday weekend ending Sunday it operated 11,092 flights, or 99.1% of scheduled flights. The airline said it intends that "nearly all baggage delayed during the recent holiday travel week to be shipped or delivered by midweek."

Southwest had canceled 59, or just 1% of its flights on Tuesday, according to FlightAware.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the Transportation Department will hold Southwest accountable for to its commitments to compensate customers whose flights were disrupted since Dec. 24 and is closely monitoring the airline.

"Southwest Airlines failed its customers -- point blank," Jean-Pierre, adding the Transportation Department "will seek fines from Southwest if it doesn't cover" required costs.

Jean-Pierre added that "our administration is going to continue to press for long-term solutions."

The airline said it was reaching out by email to every ticketed customer "significantly impacted last week to offer a tailored gesture of goodwill and another heartfelt apology that redoubles our commitment to Customer."

Southwest said Tuesday it sent an email apology from Chief Executive Bob Jordan and 25,000 Rapid Rewards points to customers whose flights were canceled or significantly delayed between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2. The 25,000 points are worth more than $300, according to the email. The ariline did not disclose how many customers are receiving the points.

A Southwest spokesperson said the airline has a large operation of volunteers assisting with processing refunds but did not offer any specifics the amounts paid to date. Southwest said in 2023 the "urgent work continues on planned improvements to processes and systems that will bolster the ability of Southwest to recover effectively in large-scale disruptions of our operational plans."

Southwest has said it will honor "reasonable requests for reimbursement for meals, hotel accommodations, and alternate transportation" such as rental cars and tickets on other airlines.

Southwest was sued on Dec. 30 by a passenger who said it failed to provide refunds to passengers left stranded.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • UPDATE 1-Southwest Airlines is sued for not providing refunds after meltdown

    Southwest Airlines has been sued by a passenger who said it failed to provide refunds to passengers left stranded when an operational meltdown led the carrier to cancel more than 15,000 flights late last month. In a proposed class action filed on Dec. 30 in New Orleans federal court, Eric Capdeville accused Southwest of breach of contract after a fierce winter storm that swept across the United States shortly before Christmas upended the carrier's schedule. Though Southwest has promised to reimburse passengers for expenses, Capdeville said it offered only a credit to him and his daughter after scrapping their Dec. 27 flight to Portland, Oregon from New Orleans and being unable to book alternative travel.

  • 4 Ways to Protect Yourself for the Next Airline Meltdown

    If you've seen the news at all in recent days, chances are good you know that Southwest Airlines had a major meltdown. The airline canceled more than 2,500 flights over the course of around a week after cities with two of the airline's biggest hubs were hit by winter storms and the airline saw a surge of workers call out sick due to illness. While Southwest's meltdown was unprecedented and is being investigated by the Biden administration, it's part of a long series of travel mishaps that have happened in recent months as airlines struggle to cope with labor issues and getting back up to full capacity after travel slowdowns prompted by COVID-19.

  • Southwest Gifts 25,000 Reward Points to Customers Affected by Holiday Week Meltdown

    “As we embark on the journey to rebuild our Customers’ faith, loyalty, and trust, we know we have much work to do."

  • Southwest Airlines is sued for not providing refunds after meltdown

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Southwest Airlines has been sued by a passenger who said it failed to provide refunds to passengers left stranded when an operational meltdown led the carrier to cancel more than 15,000 flights late last month. In a proposed class action filed on Dec. 30 in New Orleans federal court, Eric Capdeville accused Southwest of breach of contract after a fierce winter storm that swept across the United States shortly before Christmas upended the carrier's schedule. Though Southwest has promised to reimburse passengers for expenses, Capdeville said it offered only a credit to him and his daughter after scrapping their Dec. 27 flight to Portland, Oregon from New Orleans and being unable to book alternative travel.

  • A crypto mystery: Why did no one short FTX?

    One Wall Street short-seller says crypto was “the world’s best party”—and wishes he had made a “Big Short”–type bet.

  • Customer Sues Southwest for Lack of Flight Refunds After Holiday Travel Meltdown

    The first of what is sure to become many lawsuits has been filed against Southwest Airlines. The suit, is a proposed class action suit, alleging the airline isn’t offering refunds for flights canceled during last month’s weather and holiday travel, Reuters reports.

  • Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer

    The tennis legend announced that she is suffering from throat cancer as well as a recurrence of breast cancer, which she was first diagnosed with in 2010.

  • Valneva Touts Additional Positive Heterologous Booster Data From COVID-19 Vaccine Study

    Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) reported further heterologous booster data from an exploratory, small clinical study for its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine, VLA2001. The data show that a booster dose of VLA2001 was well tolerated in previously vaccinated participants with either Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) or Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shots. The data confirm the favorable safety profile of VLA2001 seen across all studies, including in homologous or heterologous booster setting

  • 2 Big Ten teams lose in College Football Playoff semifinals; USC should be optimistic about the future

    Michigan and Ohio State are very, very good teams ... but they aren't heavyweights the way Alabama and Clemson were from 2015-2018. USC can rule the Big Ten.

  • Katie Hobbs to take office as Arizona governor

    Katie Hobbs takes the oath of office Monday to become Arizona’s 24th governor and the first Democrat to hold the office since 2009.

  • Southwest Airlines More Or Less Returns To Normal Schedule Amid Processing Refunds

    Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) restored to more-normal operations this weekend after a cascade of flight cancellations over the holidays. The airline canceled a few flights on Saturday and Sunday—less than 1% of what it had scheduled each day, according to FlightAware. Citing in part early-morning fog in Chicago and heavy snowfall in Denver, Southwest canceled roughly 190 flights Monday, or about 4% of what it had planned, according to FlightAware. Related: Southwest's Holiday Chaos Will Affe

  • Jeremy Renner Out of Surgery After Suffering Blunt Chest Trauma, Remains in Intensive Care

    Jeremy Renner is now out of surgery after suffering blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a weather-related accident. He remains in the intensive care unit in “critical but stable condition,” according to his representation. “Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire […]

  • Dan + Shay star Shay Mooney shows off major weight loss, abs in new photo

    Shay Mooney of country music duo Dan + Shay showed off his major weight loss in a recent Instagram post, sharing how he "changed my entire world in 6 months."

  • 29 Careless Ways Retirees Waste Money

    You've worked hard all your life, so you deserve to enjoy yourself in retirement. However, when you live on a fixed income, it's important to keep track of where every dollar is going and not spend...

  • Jaguars hire design firm for TIAA Bank Field renovation proposals

    The Jaguars are one step closer to a major renovation of TIAA Bank Field.

  • Defense first? Packers winning with different brand of football

    The Packers had 12 takeaways in the first 12 games. The defense has delivered 12 during the team's four-game win streak.

  • Dollar Makes Strong Start to 2023 After Months-Long Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- The US dollar gained against nearly all its major peers as trading kicked off in 2023 after a seasonal holiday lull.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsUS Stocks Start 2023 Lower; Treasuries Advance: Markets WrapThe Japanese yen was the only Group-of-10 currency to strengthen against the greenback, with the Norwegian krone, eu

  • Democrat Katie Hobbs takes office as Arizona governor

    Katie Hobbs took the oath of office Monday to become Arizona’s 24th governor and the first Democrat to hold the office since 2009. Hobbs was sworn in during a private ceremony at the state Capitol as she formally took over from Republican Doug Ducey. Hobbs was surrounded by her parents, husband and two children as she placed her hand on a family Bible and took the oath of office in the lobby of the governor's office, according to a livestream of the event, which was not open to the public or media.

  • WH refuses to get involved in the process to elect a House speaker

    During the White House briefing on Tuesday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on the election for speaker of the House, after the first vote failed to elect a speaker. “We’re certainly not going to insert ourselves in what’s happening on the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue,” Jean-Pierre said.

  • Sean McVay has realized a new level of adversity this season

    Sean McVay never had a season like this one, so he's had to go through a new type of adversity