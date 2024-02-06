Southwest ridiculed after proudly showing off cramped new seating: ‘Is there an option to stand?’

Furious flyers are telling Southwest Airlines to take a seat. The carrier is being blasted after unveiling the interior of their new planes featuring seats that some say look "thin" and "rock hard."

The budget carrier is on blast after the bungled unveiling of their next-generation interiors, with even loyalists complaining bitterly about cramped cabins overfilled with seats that look “thin” and “rock hard.”

The airline’s overhauled jets will take to the skies starting next year, with Southwest promising an enhanced customer experience, including power outlets and larger overhead bins — though put-out passengers appear unconvinced.

“The [new] design is based on extensive research covering customer and employee perceptions of color, comfort and their aspirations for the overall onboard experience,” the airline insisted in their announcement on Friday.

Southwest partnered with design firm Tangerine to come up with the new look, while the seats were crafted by RECARO, a brand that specializes in motorsport racing and gaming seats.

“The new RECARO seats include a multi-adjustable headrest cushion for enhanced head and neck support, an intuitively designed seat for ultimate comfort while maximizing seat width and overall support,” the Southwest release read.

The company even took to TikTok to post a video showing computer-generated renderings of what the seats will look like — but many remain less than impressed.

“What I’m seeing is rock-hard seats,” one unimpressed viewer wrote in a comment that garnered more than 157,000 likes.

“So you’re telling me I need to bring my own seat cushion…” another tartly chimed in.

“I’ve always wondered when airlines would start catering to people like us who enjoy relaxing on slates of granite,” a third snarked.

In addition to customers complaining about the “thin” seats, others claimed they looked smaller than the ones currently on Southwest planes.

Southwest seats had previously been known for their above-average wriggle room — second only to JetBlue in the domestic market at 31-32 inches of pitch, an industry term for the space between two seats.

“Ozempic even got our seats,” one TikTok user said in jest.

Passengers can enjoy the new interiors starting next year. AP

Another chimed in, appearing to echo the sentiments of many, bluntly stating: “Is there an option to just stand?”

The company did not state if any space would be lost or gained in the transition.

The Post has reached out to Southwest for comment.