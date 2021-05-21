Southwest traveler captures photo of clipped airplane wing moments before takeoff

A passenger on a Birmingham, Ala.,-bound Southwest Airlines flight posted a concerning photo on social media Friday showing the top of a wing ripped off.

The Twitter user who posted the photo said that her airline – Flight 654 departing Chicago's Midway International Airport -- was clipped by another trying to get out of an airport gate.

"Welp, I guess it’s time for a cocktail. Don’t worry, everyone is okay. Just a minor speed bump in our journey to Bham," the post reads.



She then posted another image of an undamaged Southwest airliner with the caption: "For reference, here is what a real @SouthwestAir wing should look like."

The airline told Fox News the incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. as the plane was backing away from the gate when its wingtip came into contact with another plane at a neighboring gate. The passengers were forced to get off the plane and redirected to another aircraft.

They landed in Birmingham an hour behind schedule and no injuries were reported on either flight, the airline said. Both airliners are out of service for review.