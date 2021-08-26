Southwest trims schedule in effort to solve flight problems

FILE - In this May 16, 2008 file photo, Southwest Airlines jets are seen parked at their gates at Baltimore Washington International Airport in Baltimore, Md. Southwest Airlines will reduce flights for the rest of the year as it tries to restore an operation that stumbled over the summer and now faces lower demand because of the rise in coronavirus cases. Southwest said Thursday, AUg. 26, 2021 it will cut its September schedule by 27 flights a day, or less than 1%, and chop 162 flights a day, or 4.5% of the schedule, from early October through Nov. 5. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, file)
DAVID KOENIG
·2 min read

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines will reduce flights for the rest of the year as it tries to restore an operation that stumbled over the summer and now faces lower demand because of the rise in coronavirus cases.

Southwest said Thursday it will cut its September schedule by 27 flights a day, or less than 1%, and chop 162 flights a day, or 4.5% of the schedule, from early October through Nov. 5.

The Dallas-based airline said it expects to make similar cuts to the schedule in November and December, except for around holidays.

Southwest has struggled all summer with high numbers of delayed and canceled flights.

“We’re confident these adjustments will create a more reliable travel experience,” Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly said in a statement released by the airline. He offered apologies from the airline to any customer “whose journey with us fell short of their expectation this summer.”

Southwest has blamed bad weather, but the airline appeared to be caught short on staffing. The pilots' union said this month that without schedule cuts, the airline's operational woes would continue.

Southwest said Thursday that it is “aggressively” hiring. It recently began offering incentives for employees who refer new hires.

The schedule cuts come two weeks after Southwest warned that it is not likely to make a profit in the third quarter without counting federal aid for payroll costs. The airline also lowered revenue forecasts because ticket sales have slowed and cancellations risen since the delta variant caused a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Southwest was more aggressive than its closest rivals in trying to grab a larger share of the market as travel increased this year.

For October, Southwest planned to fly 92% of the flights that it did in the same month of 2019, before the pandemic, according to figures from aviation-data firm Cirium. Delta, American and United plan to fly between 82% and 87% of their 2019 flights in October.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • First Sun Country Airlines flight out of Milwaukee heads to Vegas

    The first Sun Country Airlines flight took off out of Mitchell International Airport on Thursday morning.

  • Vietnam Airlines Aims to Start First U.S. Route Late October

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnam Airlines JSC is pushing ahead with plans to start its first flights to the U.S. in late October even as it seeks to mitigate losses from the virtual suspension of operations during the nation’s worst coronavirus outbreak.The carrier will use either Boeing Co. 787 or Airbus SE A350 aircraft for its inaugural U.S. route -- Ho Chi Minh City to San Francisco -- that will also rely on transporting cargo to offset initial low passenger demand, Chief Executive Officer Le Hong Ha

  • Woman Removed From Plane After Sparking Cigarette at Fort Lauderdale Airport

    Police removed a woman from a Spirit Airlines flight on August 24 after she lit up a cigarette after landing at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale International Airport, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the airline confirmed.Video captured by passenger Julianna Tarsha shows flight attendants approach and inform the woman that police were on their way.“You’re being detained,” one attendant tells the woman. “Right there, there’s the evidence, right there,” he continues. “You’re in big trouble, right now. You’re going to jail,” he tells her.Tarsha told Storyful the unruly passenger had already complained prior to take-off from Detroit about not being permitted to smoke on the plane. After landing at Fort Lauderdale, and airline staff announced a 25-minute delay in disembarking, the passenger lit a cigarette, Tarsha said.Broward County Sheriff’s deputies later arrived at the scene and escorted the woman off the plane, Tarsha’s footage shows. The sheriff’s office told Storyful that the passenger had complied with deputies’ request to leave the plane, and that no arrest was made.In a statement to Storyful, Spirit Airlines said: "When flight 845 from Detroit was taxiing to the gate in Fort Lauderdale, a passenger inexplicably decided to light a cigarette in violation of Federal law. Flight Attendants noticed the odor and the other Guests were quick to point out who was responsible and hand over what remained of the extinguished cigarette. Our crew summoned law enforcement officers to have them waiting at the gate to remove the passenger. Credit: Julianna Tarsha via Storyful

  • Did that airline passenger just light up? Here’s what happened on a smoky Spirit flight

    A Spirit Airlines passenger disobeyed a law that went into effect more than 30 years ago and lit up a cigarette on board.

  • Why Hawaii 'hitting the pause button' on travel is turning heads

    As COVID-19 cases rise in the Aloha state, Hawaii is urging travelers to reconsider visiting.

  • Carnival Cruise Line says unvaccinated passengers won't be allowed on board unless they have a doctor's note

    Starting August 28, unvaccinated people on Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, and Maryland-based ships must prove they are medically exempt.

  • Qantas to put A380s back in the air

    Qantas aims to resume flights to the UK in December using the A380 superjumbo to meet "pent-up demand" for travel to and from Australia.

  • The Biggest Packing Mistakes to Avoid, According to a Professional

    Lydia Mansel of Just Packed on stress-free trip prep — and how to always arrive prepared.

  • Several treated at Chandler hospital after explosion, roof collapse

    Several people are being treated at a Chandler hospital after a business exploded near Rural & Ray roads.

  • Federal judge sanctions former Trump lawyer Sydney Powell for election lawsuit

    A federal judge sanctioned former Trump lawyer Sydney Powell and other attorneys who sued Michigan seeking to overturn the 2020 election results. The judge ordered them to pay the state's legal fees, calling their suit "a historic and profound abuse" of the judicial system. CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano has more.

  • Instant analysis: Patriots trade Sony Michel to Rams

    Here's how the Sony Michel trade looks for both the Patriots and the Rams as well as the Fantasy impact.

  • South Korea Abolishing Controversial Gaming Shutdown Law

    After ten years, South Korea is banning its “shutdown law” that banned children under the age of sixteen years old from playing video games for a six-hour block after midnight.

  • Woman kicked off Florida flight after lighting up cigarette on a Spirit Airlines plane

    Smoker filmed by another passenger, who is asthmatic, before being removed by uniformed officers

  • To avoid a funeral, Big 12 must add best of the rest starting with this school | Opinion

    The Big 12 should be in survival expansion mode with the Pac-12’s decision to stand pat.

  • Teenager's body found in Spain building collapse

    Firefighters in the Spanish coastal town of Peniscola found the body of a teenager among the wreckage of a collapsed building on Thursday (Aug 26) morning.Rescuers said they're still searching for one other missing person.The local mayor said the boy was around 15 years old and had been staying in the three-story building, which collapsed for unknown reasons on Wednesday (August 25) evening.Around 140 firefighters and emergency personnel worked through the night on the recovery operation.They rescued one man who had been buried in the rubble around midnight.Firefighter Carlos Verchili explained the man was completely trapped by a slab and any wrong manoeuvre would have had fatal consequences.The cause of the collapse is being investigated.Local media say the block, made up of 20 apartments, was built decades ago.

  • An AP writer sees an all-time great 2021 season for the Wisconsin Badgers

    An AP writer sees an all-time great 2021 season for the Wisconsin Badgers

  • TSA sees lowest air travel numbers since May

    Travelers are canceling flights amid the summer surge in COVID cases.

  • Hundreds of "murder hornets" found in giant Washington nest

    The state has spent two years trying to limit the spread of the hornets, which can grow to more than two inches long.

  • ‘Third dose of Moderna ready!’ Watch singer El Puma get coronavirus booster in Miami

    El Puma isn’t taking any chances with his health.

  • Delta Orders Even More Airbus A321neos

    In late 2019, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) revealed plans to gradually simplify its fleet while shifting toward larger aircraft over the course of a decade or so. As a result, Delta has needed to retool its order book to replace all of the aircraft it has retired (or intends to retire in the near future). As part of that effort, the full-service airline recently firmed up orders for 30 more Airbus (OTC: EADSY) A321neos.