Southwest Washington leaders say work on racial justice continues

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Calley Hair, The Columbian, Vancouver, Wash.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apr. 22—Following the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, community groups and leaders in Southwest Washington emphasized that the work for racial justice is far from complete.

While most lauded the legal outcome, local elected officials and organizations that addressed the Minneapolis trial said Floyd's murder was part of a broader, systemic problem — one that the community has a long way to go toward dismantling.

"While today's verdict in the George Floyd murder trial brought legal justice to his family, bringing social justice to the Black communities across our nation will require continued acknowledgement of systemic racism, further work in policing reforms and establishing equity in our schools, workplaces and communities," Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle said in a written statement Wednesday.

"The verdict may signal that our nation has turned a corner, but it is only a symbolic one."

On Tuesday, a jury convicted Chauvin, a former officer of the Minneapolis Police Department, on counts of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin killed George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes on a south Minneapolis street in May.

A video of the crime was captured by a teenage bystander, and the graphic incident mobilized protesters across the country calling for an end to racism and violence in policing.

Just across the Columbia River, those protests stretched on for months, with demonstrators taking to the streets on a near-nightly basis.

After the announcement of Chauvin's verdict, the Southwest Washington League of United Latin American Citizens pointed out the "incredible fearlessness" of Darnella Frazier, the 17-year-old who videotaped the entire encounter and revealed a situation that starkly contrasted with the MPD's official report.

"Although this is a victory in this case, we recognize that this cannot become a 'TOKEN' from the judicial and policing community. Real change must continue and an overall dismantling of the institutional racism so inherent in the systems built to protect the anglo must occur," SWWA LULAC said in its written statement.

On its Facebook page, the Vancouver chapter of the NAACP said its members were "breathing out in our sigh of 'relief,'" reposting a statement from author Lenny Duncan.

"I'd rather have George than 'justice,'" Duncan wrote.

In their own statement responding to the trial verdict, Clark County Democrats said that what happened to Floyd wasn't "unique or rare."

"Racism and bias lurk in every corner of our institutions," the local party chapter wrote. "We will work with our community and law enforcement to advocate for policy changes that will bring full transparency, full accountability and build trust."

In Southwest Washington, the Vancouver Police Department and the Clark County Sheriff's Office have drawn widespread scrutiny over a spate of fatal officer-involved and deputy-involved shootings in the past few years. In most of those incidents, the person killed was a person of color.

The family of Jenoah Donald, a 30-year-old Black man shot and killed by Clark County deputies during a traffic stop in February, issued a statement through their lawyer following the Chauvin verdict:

"We hope Jenoah gets the same justice," the family said.

Southwest Washington's law enforcement agencies don't currently use body-worn or dash cameras, though both the CCSO sheriff and the VPD chief are working with their municipal governments to deploy them.

A few hours after the Chauvin verdict was announced, the Clark County Council officially voted to approve nearly $900,000 for 150 body-worn cameras and dash cams. The first stage of the rollout could arrive as early as late summer.

The VPD is also aiming to deploy cameras, under the recommendation of the city's Community Task Force on Policing. At the soonest, the department could have a fully operational body-worn camera program by early next year.

In a statement Wednesday, VPD Chief James McElvain said that the cameras were one of several changes underway at the department — use-of-force policies, training and data collection are also under review.

"The death of George Floyd, at the hands of a police officer, highlighted the reason why marginalized communities call out the historical racial inequities so many in our nation have faced and sparked emotions that have been long suppressed," McElvain said.

He added that he supported the protests but denounced any "violence or criminal activity as part of any of these gatherings."

Recommended Stories

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August

  • Up to 30 countries could be on ‘green’ list for early summer holidays

    Holiday destinations in up to 30 countries – including Spain’s Canary Islands, Portugal’s Azores and Malta – could make the UK’s green list for summer breaks from May 17. The destinations, which are dominated by islands, have high vaccination rates and low prevalence of Covid, putting them in a strong position for inclusion on the “green list,” according to government and industry sources. Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, signalled earlier this week that the Government’s new traffic light ratings of countries would treat a nation’s islands independently of any higher Covid rate or lower vaccination rate on the mainland. This would place the Canary Islands (with 91.7 of the adult population vaccinated), Malta (44.1 per cent), Azores (36.1 per cent), Madeira (33.7 per cent) and even the Balearic islands ( 25.4 per cent) on the green list by May 17. Greece is also running a campaign to vaccinate all the population of at least 85 of its islands, which would put Zakynthos and Santinori in the frame for early summer holidays. It follows The Telegraph’s disclosure this morning that the Government is racing to ensure Covid passports are available to prove people have been vaccinated as early as next month, in time for summer holidays. Greece has said it will be ready to welcome vaccinated British tourists immediately when its resorts open up on May 15, while Spain and Portugal say they will throw open their borders from June along with much of the EU. Responding to The Telegraph’s disclosure, Fernando Valdés, Spanish Tourism Secretary, said on Thursday that he wanted UK holidaymakers to “restart holidays” in six weeks, adding: “We are desperate to welcome you this summer. We've been having constant conversations with UK authorities.” Mr Valdes said a travel corridor between the two countries, allowing quarantine-free breaks, was firmly on the table but only with Covid passports 'easing' the return of 'safe' travel.

  • Capitol riot suspect arrested after FBI use face recognition on girlfriend’s Instagram

    Authorities allege Stephen Chase Randolph assaulted a Capitol police officer

  • ‘She was a child’: White House calls fatal police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant ‘tragic’

    Jen Psaki says killing of 16 year old ‘came just as America was hopeful for a step forward’ after Chauvin guilty verdict

  • Derek Chauvin news: Floyd killer in solitary as police defend Nicholas Reardon shooting Ma’Khia Bryant

    Follow latest updates from Minneapolis

  • Bookmark These 11 Places on HipCamp for Your Next Outdoor Retreat

    Nestled between Big Bear Lake and Lake Arrowhead in the mountains outside Los Angeles, this cozy A-frame has all the brightness of California with all the action of the wilderness. An expansive deck and a projector above a wide fireplace are welcome respites after daytime hikes, swimming, and climbing excursions a short trip away. Set on 13 private acres with panoramic views of towering trees, this light-filled carriage house in upstate New York epitomizes getting away from it all.

  • Panthers players who could change their jersey number thanks to new NFL rule

    Cam Newton’s No. 1 jersey will likely remain off limits to current Panthers players.

  • How Walter Mondale transformed the vice presidency

    Though he was creamed by Ronald Reagan in the 1984 presidential election, Walter Mondale has achieved at least a modest form of vindication. His brand of expansive liberalism is back in fashion. And the George Floyd case in his hometown reminds us of his pivotal role in the civil rights movement.

  • 5 Hidden Parkitecture Gems You Need to See for Yourself

    National Park Service Rustic is a thing—learn more about it

  • These Are the Best and Worst States at Recycling (and Why), According to This Study

    Here’s who has the highest recycling rate in America and who needs to do some catching up.

  • Val Demings and Jim Jordan clash over police funding

    ‘Law enforcement officers deserve better than to be utilised as pawns! And you and your colleagues should be ashamed of yourselves!’ Demings thunders at Jordan

  • Nestle posts strongest quarter in a decade

    As consumers were locked up at home, Nestle says they bought more packaged food for themselves and their pets.That helped the world's biggest food group post its strongest quarterly sales growth in a decade.Nestle on Thursday (April 22) said it's weathered the the global health crisis well so far.It expanded e-commerce and its health science portfolio as shoppers became more concerned about their health.The maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe instant coffee expects an increase in organic sales growth this year.They were up 7.7% in the first quarter.Petcare sales rose 8.7%.While powdered and liquid beverages including coffee rose nearly 10%.Dairy sales soared over 15%.Nestle says it will now focus on offering more health and wellness foods and get rid of underperforming businesses.Its shares were trading up as much as 2.7 percent in early deals.

  • 'His life, it mattered': George Floyd's brother speaks on Derek Chauvin verdict

    In a "Good Morning America" interview, Philonise Floyd described how he felt when Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering his brother, George Floyd.

  • Minneapolis community leaders reflect on Chauvin verdict and the challenges ahead

    For many Twin Cities residents, Tuesday’s guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial epitomized the emotional whiplash of the past 10 years, in which short-lived moments of hope gave way to ever-present fears and frustrations.

  • NASCAR power rankings this week: The best drivers heading to Talladega

    Find out the drivers leading the Cup Series this week after Richmond. The next race is Sunday at Talladega.

  • Pearson, Sutter score 2 each as Canucks beat Maple Leafs 6-3

    Tanner Pearson and Brandon Sutter each scored twice, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 Tuesday night. Quinn Hughes had a goal and two assists for Vancouver, Nils Hoglander also scored and J.T. Miller had two assists. Braden Holtby stopped 37 shots for the second straight game after the Canucks' return from a massive COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Ex-Australia defender Popovic to coach Melbourne Victory

    Former Australia defender Tony Popovic will take over as head coach of the A-League's Melbourne Victory on a three-year deal beginning in July. The 47-year-old Popovic is returning to Australia's domestic competition after previous success with the Western Sydney Wanderers and Perth Glory.

  • García's 3-run homer in 8th sends Rangers past Angels 7-4

    When Adolis García came up in the eighth with two runners on and the Rangers down two runs, Texas manager Chris Woodward leaned over to his coaches. “I said, ‘It’s a pretty easy way to become an instant fan favorite if he hits a home run right here,’" Woodward recalled with a big grin. It's still early in the flowering of García's big league career, but the Rangers already think they've got something special in the Cuban slugger who propelled them to yet another dramatic win in Anaheim.

  • Alternate juror in Chauvin trial on testimony that "really got to me"

    Lisa Christensen was one of two alternate jurors in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

  • Betting lines and odds for Angels vs. Texas Rangers on Wednesday

    José Quintana takes the mound after struggling in his first two starts as the Angels look to take a second win against the Texas Rangers.