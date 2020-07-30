    Advertisement

    Southwestern Energy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    SPRING, Texas (AP) _ Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $880 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    On a per-share basis, the Spring, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.63. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

    The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

    The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $410 million in the period.

    In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.49. A year ago, they were trading at $2.19.

