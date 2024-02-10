Southwestern Energy aids EMA with $20,000 donation

The Guernsey County Emergency Management Agency recently received a $20,000 donation from Southwestern Energy for necessary equipment updates the agency needs to better serve the Guernsey County area. The donation is part of Southwestern Energy's effort to invest in emergency response programs and meet the unique community needs across the Ohio Valley Region.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Southwestern Energy donates $20,000 to Guernsey County EMA