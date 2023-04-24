Southwestern Judicial Circuit to remember, honor crime victims

Apr. 24—AMERICUS — The Southwestern Judicial Circuit is hosting a candlelight vigil Thursday to honor and remember those who have been affected by crime during National Crime Victims' Week, April 23-29.

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Sumter County Courthouse. Open to the public, the vigil provides a space for those who have been impacted by crime to come together and find support in each other. The event also honors the memories of those who have lost their lives due to crime.

Sponsored by the One Sumter Economic Development Foundation, Southwestern Judicial Circuit and the District Attorney's Office, Sumer County Sheriff's Department, Americus Police Department, and the Southwest Georgia Children's Alliance, the vigil represents the coming together of community partners to honor those who have been impacted by crime and to highlight ongoing efforts to put a stop to the violent crime that is taking place in Sumter County and around the nation.

One Sumter Executive Director Alicia Ledbetter said she supports the event and noted its importance in Sumter County.

"I am personally and professionally invested in National Crime Victims' Rights Week," Ledbetter said. "I am excited to continue being a part of this as it relates directly to One Sumter's initiative of expanding support for countywide crime prevention initiatives. Every survivor has a voice, and it deserves to be heard."

The One Sumter director said she believes the annual vigil will not only allow survivors to lean on one another and find support through strengthened networks, but that the event also can serve as an impetus to emphasize the need for prevention and treatment efforts.

"National Crime Victims' Week is a time for us to come together as a community to recognize the impact that crime has on individuals, families, and all in our community," Ledbetter said. "We believe that it is important to acknowledge the struggles and pain that crime victims endure and to show our support for their healing journey.

"We know that crime can cause immense physical, emotional and psychological trauma to the victim(s) and their loved ones, and our hope is that the community will come out next Thursday and join us as we show recognition of their experiences and continued support."

For more information about National Crime Victims' Rights Week and how to get involved, contact Tiffany Tatum. If you have been impacted by a crime or know someone who needs support, contact your local Law Enforcement, 911, and/or the National Center for Victims of Crime at 1-855-484-2846.