Southwestern offers free GED® and Adult Basic Education Classes Winter Term 2024

Dec. 16—Southwestern Oregon Community College is offering free GED® and Adult Basic Education classes winter term 2024. These classes prepare individuals to take the GED® exam and update skills to enroll in college or career training programs.

Students enrolled in these classes can build a pipeline to enter college, training programs, and jobs in high-demand career areas.

SWOCC will have three options for GED® and Adult Basic Education classes next term:

1. Morning GED® Class — Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

2. Afternoon GED® Class — Monday through Thursday from noon-2 p.m.

3. Evening GED® Class — Tuesday through Thursday from 5 — 8 p.m.

All classes will be live and in person on the Coos Campus. The afternoon class will also be live and in person on the Curry Campus.

For students who cannot make it to either campus, classes are offered via Zoom during all three sessions. Winter Term starts January 8, 2024 and ends March 21, 2024.

To register for orientation and classes, please email Adult & Pre-College Education at apce@socc.edu or call 541-888-1593.