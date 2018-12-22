Southwestern US to face disruptive rain, mountain snow and gusty winds Christmas Eve, Day

People with last-minute holiday travel plans across the southwestern United States may be hindered by rain, snow and gusty winds early next week.

"A wintry storm is expected to drop through the region beginning on Monday, bringing heavy, widespread precipitation and cooler weather to many," AccuWeather Meteorologist Faith Eherts said.

"Anyone planning on traveling through the western U.S. on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day should prepare for potential travel delays," she added.

The Northwest has been the main target for recent storms, but this early week storm will take a track farther to the south, bringing precipitation to much of California, the Great Basin and Four Corners region.

Rain and high-elevation snow will arrive in Oregon and Northern California on Monday, central California and the Great Basin by Monday night and Southern California and the Four Corners region on Tuesday.



Potent Storm 12.22 AM More

The rather quick pace of the storm will limit concerns of flooding.

However, motorists should use caution along stretches of interstates 5, 10, 15 and 80 as even a small amount of rain can heighten the risk of hydroplaning, especially if there is oil buildup on the roadway.

Heavy snow is expected to slam the Sierra Nevada on Monday night, so anyone whose travel plans take them over the high-elevation passes should be sure to check the status of their route before heading out, according to Eherts.

One to 2 feet of snow can pile up in the span of 12 hours, according to AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist Billy Clark.

The fast pace of the snowfall will lead to rapidly deteriorating road conditions over I-80's Donner Pass. Road closures will be possible during the height of the storm.

Download the free AccuWeather app to see if the weather could impact your holiday travels.

"As this storm moves inland through Christmas Day, travel delays are also possible in Salt Lake City and Flagstaff, Arizona, where light snow accumulations can lead to slick roads," Eherts said.



Christmas Day 12.22 AM More

Rain showers can dampen Las Vegas and Phoenix on Tuesday, so anyone heading to holiday get-togethers will want to make sure they bring along an umbrella.

"Wet weather can even make it as far south as Los Angeles, potentially leading to a gray and drizzly Christmas morning," Eherts said.