    Southwire Announces Acquisition of American Elite Molding (AEM)

    Addition makes Southwire one of America's leading manufacturers of nylon cable ties

    CARROLLTON, Ga., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Supporting the company's growth strategy and building toward its goal to remain a generationally sustainable, diversified electrical company, Southwire is pleased to announce the acquisition of American Elite Molding (AEM) of Crestview, FL. Serving the Construction, Industrial, Retail and OEM markets for more than 20 years, AEM is one of America's leading manufacturers of nylon cable ties.

    Through this acquisition, Southwire will welcome 142 employees from AEM and will integrate AEM's 75,000 square foot manufacturing and distribution facility in Crestview, FL into Southwire's footprint. AEM's existing product line will also be combined with Southwire's rapidly expanding Components Solutions platform – adding popular products such as EZ-Off™ ties, releasable ties and HVAC duct straps to Southwire's selection.

    "We're very excited about the addition of AEM and are pleased to welcome their team to the Southwire family, specifically to our Tools, Components and Assembled Solutions business," said Rich Stinson, Southwire's president and CEO. "We want to provide our customers with solutions for every phase of the job. The acquisition of American Elite Molding helps us further expand our components offering and allows us to offer an even broader portfolio of products and solutions."

    Southwire will now be able to leverage AEM's state-of-the-art ISO 9001 certified manufacturing facility in Crestview, FL, to offer an extensive selection of Made in the USA nylon cable ties. AEM manufactures its products using virgin nylon 6/6 to guarantee superior quality. Its products are UL Listed, including UL 62275 Type 21S, where applicable, as well as UL181B/C for HVAC applications.  AEM also offers Mil-Spec approved products, custom solutions and private label products. 

    "AEM provides a strategic advantage for our growing Components Solutions platform" said Brandon Moss, Southwire's EVP of Tools, Components and Assembled Solutions. "AEM is one of America's leading manufacturers of nylon cable ties, proudly committed to keeping its production within in the USA. Nylon cable ties are a key product that contractors use at every phase of the job. Through this acquisition, we are even more primed to provide our customers all the tools and components they need from one source to get the job done."

    For more information on American Elite Molding, visit americanelitemolding.com.

    A leader in technology and innovation, Southwire Company, LLC is one of North America's largest wire and cable producers and an emerging influence in the industrial electrical space. Southwire and its subsidiaries manufacture building wire and cable, metal-clad cable, portable and electronic cord products, OEM wire products and engineered products. In addition, Southwire supplies assembled products, contractor equipment and hand tools. For more on Southwire's products, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit www.southwire.com.

    © 2020 Southwire Company, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

    Contact: Ashley Bush
    Director, Media and Community Relations
    Phone: (770) 832-4577 
    ashley.bush@southwire.com 


    View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwire-announces-acquisition-of-american-elite-molding-aem-301173887.html

    SOURCE Southwire

