Southwire Launches 2021 Sustainability Report

·3 min read

Company’s sustainability commitment reflects ongoing efforts to deliver value and grow responsibly

CARROLLTON, Ga. --News Direct-- Southwire

Southwire launches its 2021 sustainability report, prepared in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards.
Southwire launches its 2021 sustainability report, prepared in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards.

CARROLLTON, Ga., July 21, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Southwire’s long-held commitment to sustainability has been evident throughout its history and was formalized with its first official sustainability report in 2007. Reflecting that commitment, the company recently launched its 2021 sustainability report, prepared in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards.

The report highlights all areas of sustainability at Southwire and showcases the company’s most significant impacts by focusing on its five core tenets – Growing Green, Living Well, Giving Back, Doing Right and Building Worth – including safety performance, strategic initiatives, employee engagement, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), community involvement and more.

“Southwire remains at the forefront of companies that are deeply committed to the environment, social welfare and governance, and we have much to be proud of as we look back at how we navigated the challenges of 2021,” said Rich Stinson, Southwire’s president and CEO. “Through the continued pursuit of our sustainability goals, we are confident that Southwire will continue to meet, and even exceed, the goals that we have set for our future.”

Some of the company’s notable activities in 2021 include achieving more than 50% progress towards its Carbon Zero goal, starting construction on its new Rod Plant to be supplied with 100% renewable electricity and increasing the proportion of its spend dedicated to diverse suppliers. Throughout 2021, Southwire’s sustainability focus contributed to the company’s continued revenue growth despite the challenges presented by the ongoing pandemic.

Additionally, as a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), Southwire is pleased to reaffirm its continued support and commitment to the Compact’s 10 principles and their integration into the company. The Compact provides a universal language for corporate responsibility and framework to guide all businesses, regardless of size, complexity or location.

“Southwire’s strategy is to help drive sustainability at all levels of interaction including local, state, national and global. In our thinking, the concepts of sustainability hold no boundaries and can be universally applied,” said Burt Fealing, Southwire executive vice president, general counsel and chief sustainability officer. “We actively seek opportunities to meaningfully engage with our stakeholders to share what we know, learn from them and look for opportunities to collaborate.”

Southwire is also proud to further its commitment to sustainability through the release of its Analyst Download, a consolidated document that publicly shares annual data on the company’s progress in environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters.

To access Southwire’s 2021 sustainability report and analyst download, visit www.southwire.com/sustainability.

###

A leader in technology and innovation, Southwire Company, LLC is one of North America’s largest wire and cable producers and an emerging influence in many important electrical markets. Southwire and its subsidiaries manufacture building wire and cable, utility products, metal-clad cable, portable and electronic cord products, OEM wire products and engineered products. In addition, Southwire supplies assembled products, contractor equipment, electrical components, hand tools and jobsite power and lighting solutions, and the company provides a variety of field and support services to customers around the world. For more information about Southwire’s products, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit www.southwire.com.

© 2022 Southwire Company, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Southwire on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/southwire-launches-2021-sustainability-report-632912359

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 9 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 9 tech stocks that Cathie Wood is giving up on. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 5 Tech Stocks. Despite the tech selloff hammering her flagship ARK Innovation ETF, investors seem to be steadfast in their conviction that […]

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Just where is the stock market going, that’s the question investors are trying to answer. The answer isn’t fully clear, though; markets have fallen for most of this year, but the last few days have seen the best trading in weeks. The problem is, investors and economists aren’t sure if we’re at a true bottom or just in the midst of a bear market rally. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but the history of bears and rallies can offer some suggestions. Looking back to the end of the Second World

  • ‘Our long-term outlook for the stock market remains bullish’: Here are 2 stocks that Oppenheimer likes

    By now, we all know the litany of market woes and headwinds: inflation, which has been grabbing all the headlines; the Fed’s turn to rate hikes and monetary tightening in response to inflation; the continued list of interconnected issues, including supply chain tangles, the Russia-Ukraine war, high oil prices. Recent news and market stats have only reinforced the short-term gloom. Q1 showed a GDP decline of 1.6%, and preliminary data shows a similar decline for Q2, which would put the US into a

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    It's better to think about a sine curve when looking at stocks, as businesses typically shift from good periods to difficult ones and back again to good periods. If you can step in when times are tough, you can pick up some great companies at relatively cheap prices and hold them forever. Since yields move in the opposite direction as stock prices, I'm effectively looking for companies with strong dividend histories that are trading with dividend yields at the high side of their historical range.

  • This carmaker figured out how to beat the chip shortage—most others haven’t been so lucky

    "Semiconductors [are] back in full supply, for at least Volvo cars, that is. We're positioned very well for a very strong second half to the year," Volvo Cars CEO Jim Rowan said.

  • 10 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term

    In this article, we discuss 10 best Roth IRA stocks to buy and hold for long term. You can skip our detailed analysis of retirement accounts and their rising demand, and go directly to read 5 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term. Over the years, a growing number of people […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • 5 Stocks I'm Betting the Farm On

    As has been the case for about six years, gold-mining stock SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) is my largest holding by a significant amount. Originally, I owned shares of Canadian gold-mining company Claude Resources, but Claude was acquired by SSR in a cash-and-stock deal in 2016. Like most precious-metal mining companies, SSR has had its challenges.

  • Carnival Stock Tumbles After New Share Sale. What the Market Is Worried About.

    The cruise line operator is raising $1 billion in shares for general corporate purposes, which may include settling maturing debt.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $20.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day.

  • 2 Oversold Tech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Investors who buy stocks benefiting from secular demand trends could see tremendous gains over the next five years.

  • Elon Musk blurted out Tesla faced a dangerous cash crunch. That’s usually a red flag, so why is the stock up?

    Shares enjoyed a 7% bounce following the Q2 earnings call, a strong trading day even by the EV manufacturer's standards.

  • 2 Red-Hot Stocks That I'm Still Buying During a Bear Market

    Accelerating inflation and the prospect of more interest rate hikes to come have led the estimated probability of a U.S. recession in the next 12 months to skyrocket recently. Here are a couple of real estate investment trusts (REITs) that are on my radar in the current bear market that other income investors should consider buying for themselves. Data centers are a focal point in the modern economy that store and compute data.

  • 10 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 best long-term dividend stocks. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their recent performance, and go directly to read 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks. Over the years, dividend stocks have contributed meaningfully to long-term total market returns. According to a report by Hartford Funds, from 1960 […]

  • 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.25 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Berkshire Hathaway will collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for about $4.25 billion.

  • Bitcoin falls as Tesla announces it sold 75% of BTC holdings

    Bitcoin fell 5% on Thursday morning in Asia — after briefly moving above US$24,000 overnight — as Tesla Inc. said it had sold 75% of its Bitcoin holdings. The cryptocurrency was at US$22,767 in midday trading, per CoinMarketCap. See related article: Ethereum price breaks US$1,600, Ethereum Classic surges 22% Fast facts In a shareholder letter […]

  • Harley-Davidson Skids Downhill as It Suffers Through a Lost Decade

    The stock of the iconic motorcycle maker is down from where it was one, five and 10 years ago, which doesn't do much for buy-and-hold investors.

  • Why Nobody Wants to "Drill, Baby, Drill"

    Gasoline prices are high for consumers, but why don't oil companies want to drill for more oil? There's a good reason.

  • S.Korea's huge pension fund a local force driving won lower

    South Korea's strenuous attempts to defend a sharply weakening currency have run into an unstoppable home-made force working in the opposite direction: the national pension fund. The National Pension Service (NPS), the world's third-largest such fund, has a hefty and growing appetite for equity and bond investment abroad, which it can feed only by selling won for foreign currency. All this downward pressure has made the won the worst performer against the U.S. dollar among currencies of emerging Asian economies this year.

  • Americans Are Getting the Stock Market Really Wrong

    A reason more people consider real estate to be a better investment than stocks, bonds, gold, cryptocurrency or a bank account is the value of an average American home grew by more than 20% between the summer of 2021 and 2022. For the third time in four years, a Bankrate survey found that real estate is what Americans consider the best investment. The stock market was preferred by 26% while cash investments and gold followed with 17% and 9%.