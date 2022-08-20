Sovereign Cloud Holdings (ASX:SOV) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for Sovereign Cloud Holdings (ASX:SOV) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Sovereign Cloud Holdings Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When Sovereign Cloud Holdings last reported its balance sheet in December 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$41m. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$7.3m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 5.6 years as of December 2021. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Sovereign Cloud Holdings Growing?

We reckon the fact that Sovereign Cloud Holdings managed to shrink its cash burn by 22% over the last year is rather encouraging. And arguably the operating revenue growth of 73% was even more impressive. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. This graph of historic revenue growth shows how Sovereign Cloud Holdings is building its business over time.

How Hard Would It Be For Sovereign Cloud Holdings To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Sovereign Cloud Holdings seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$38m, Sovereign Cloud Holdings' AU$7.3m in cash burn equates to about 19% of its market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

Is Sovereign Cloud Holdings' Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Sovereign Cloud Holdings' cash burn. In particular, we think its revenue growth stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Its weak point is its cash burn relative to its market cap, but even that wasn't too bad! Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 6 warning signs for Sovereign Cloud Holdings (3 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

