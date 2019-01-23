Our Take On Sovereign Metals Limited’s (ASX:SVM) CEO Salary

Julian Stephens has been the CEO of Sovereign Metals Limited (ASX:SVM) since 2016. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

View our latest analysis for Sovereign Metals

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

How Does Julian Stephens’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Sovereign Metals Limited has a market cap of AU$19m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of AU$342k. (This is based on the year to 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at AU$180k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under AU$279m, and the median CEO compensation was AU$365k.

That means Julian Stephens receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. Although this fact alone doesn’t tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Sovereign Metals has changed over time.

ASX:SVM CEO Compensation January 23rd 19 More

Is Sovereign Metals Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Sovereign Metals Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 18% each year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 36% over last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term earnings per share improvement certainly points to the kind of growth I like to see.

Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Sovereign Metals Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 27% over three years, Sovereign Metals Limited shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably don’t want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

Julian Stephens is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

The company is growing EPS but shareholder returns have been sound but not amazing. So upon reflection one could argue that the CEO pay is quite reasonable. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Sovereign Metals shares with their own money (free access).

Of course, the past can be informative so you might be interested in considering this analytical visualization showing the company history of earnings and revenue.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



