Sovereign wealth funds account for 52% of Duopharma Biotech Berhad's (KLSE:DPHARMA) ownership, while individual investors account for 24%

Every investor in Duopharma Biotech Berhad (KLSE:DPHARMA) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that sovereign wealth funds own the lion's share in the company with 52% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 24% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Duopharma Biotech Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Duopharma Biotech Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Duopharma Biotech Berhad. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Duopharma Biotech Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Duopharma Biotech Berhad. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Permodalan Nasional Berhad with 52% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. With 10% and 2.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, Employees Provident Fund of Malaysia and CIMB Group Holdings Berhad, Asset Management Arm are the second and third largest shareholders.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Duopharma Biotech Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that Duopharma Biotech Berhad insiders own under 1% of the company. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. It has a market capitalization of just RM1.6b, and the board has only RM7.0m worth of shares in their own names. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 24% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Duopharma Biotech Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Duopharma Biotech Berhad .

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

