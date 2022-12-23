Sovereign wealth funds account for 61% of S P Setia Berhad's (KLSE:SPSETIA) ownership, while institutions account for 25%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of S P Setia Berhad (KLSE:SPSETIA), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 61% to be precise, is sovereign wealth funds. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 25% of the company's stockholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about S P Setia Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About S P Setia Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

S P Setia Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of S P Setia Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

S P Setia Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Permodalan Nasional Berhad with 61% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. Kumpulan Wang Persaraan is the second largest shareholder owning 9.6% of common stock, and Employees Provident Fund of Malaysia holds about 6.0% of the company stock.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of S P Setia Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of S P Setia Berhad in their own names. It seems the board members have no more than RM13m worth of shares in the RM2.5b company. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 13% stake in S P Setia Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

