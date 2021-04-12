Soviet cosmonaut made pioneering spaceflight 60 years ago

  • FILE - In this undated file photo, Soviet cosmonaut Major Yuri Gagarin, first man to orbit the earth, is shown in his space suit. Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human in space 60 years ago. The successful one-orbit flight on April 12, 1961 made the 27-year-old Gagarin a national hero and cemented Soviet supremacy in space until the United States put a man on the moon more than eight years later. (AP Photo/File)
  • FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 1, 1959 file photo, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin runs during a test in Star City, Russia. Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human in space 60 years ago. The successful one-orbit flight on April 12, 1961 made the 27-year-old Gagarin a national hero and cemented Soviet supremacy in space until the United States put a man on the moon more than eight years later. (AP Photo/File)
  • FILE - This undated file photo shows Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, who orbited the earth in a space ship. Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human in space 60 years ago. The successful one-orbit flight on April 12, 1961 made the 27-year-old Gagarin a national hero and cemented Soviet supremacy in space until the United States put a man on the moon more than eight years later. (TASS News Agency via AP, File) JAPAN OUT
  • FILE - In this Friday, April 14, 1961 file photo, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, right, greets cosmonaut Major Yuri Gagarin at the Vnukovo airport in Moscow. Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human in space 60 years ago. The successful one-orbit flight on April 12, 1961 made the 27-year-old Gagarin a national hero and cemented Soviet supremacy in space until the United States put a man on the moon more than eight years later. (TASS News Agency via AP, File) JAPAN OUT
  • FILE - In this Aug. 18, 1962 file photo, Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev, center, is flanked by four Soviet cosmonauts as they wave from Lenin's tomb in Moscow's Red Square during a welcome ceremony for cosmonauts Andrian Nikolayev and Pavel Popovich who made a dual orbital space flight. From left are Gherman Titov, Yuri Gagarin, Khrushchev, Nikolayev and Popovich. The successful one-orbit flight on April 12, 1961 made the 27-year-old Gagarin a national hero and cemented Soviet supremacy in space until the United States put a man on the moon more than eight years later. (AP Photo/File)
  • FILE - In this July 15, 1961 file photo, Major Yuri Gagarin, the Russian astronaut, waves his greeting to spectators as he leaves the Soviet Embassy in London, United Kingdom, after his visit to Britain. He was mobbed by hundreds of onlookers and well-wishers as he drove from the embassy to London airport. The successful one-orbit flight on April 12, 1961 made the 27-year-old Gagarin a national hero and cemented Soviet supremacy in space until the United States put a man on the moon more than eight years later. (AP Photo/Dennis Lee Royle, File)
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, July 11, 1961 file photo, Russian cosmonaut Major Yuri Gagarin, center, with a large bouquet on his arm, applauds at the Russian embassy in London, after his arrival from London Airport.The successful one-orbit flight on April 12, 1961 made the 27-year-old Gagarin a national hero and cemented Soviet supremacy in space until the United States put a man on the moon more than eight years later. (AP Photo/File)
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, July 11, 1961 file photo, Soviet spaceman Yuri Gagarin waves after arriving at the London Airport, for a private visit as the guest of the Russian Trade fair. The successful one-orbit flight on April 12, 1961 made the 27-year-old Gagarin a national hero and cemented Soviet supremacy in space until the United States put a man on the moon more than eight years later. (AP Photo/File)
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, July 11, 1961 file photo, Major Yuri Gagarin, the Russian cosmonaut, holds the gold medal of the British Interplanetary Society after it was awarded to him after his press conference at the Soviet exhibition in Earls Court, London. The successful one-orbit flight on April 12, 1961 made the 27-year-old Gagarin a national hero and cemented Soviet supremacy in space until the United States put a man on the moon more than eight years later. (AP Photo/File)
  • FILE - In this Friday, July 14, 1961 file photo, Major Yuri Gagarin, the Russian cosmonaut, smiles as he leaves Buckingham Palace in London, United Kingdom, after lunch with Queen Elizabeth II. He is visiting Britain in connection with the soviet exhibition in London. The successful one-orbit flight on April 12, 1961 made the 27-year-old Gagarin a national hero and cemented Soviet supremacy in space until the United States put a man on the moon more than eight years later. (AP Photo/Brian Calvert, File)
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, July 11, 1961 file photo, Russian cosmonaut Major Yuri Gagarin, standing in an open car, waves to crowds of spectators as he drives into London from the London airport. The successful one-orbit flight on April 12, 1961 made the 27-year-old Gagarin a national hero and cemented Soviet supremacy in space until the United States put a man on the moon more than eight years later. (AP Photo/File)
  • FILE - In this Thursday, July 13, 1961 file photo, Yuri Gagarin, the Soviet cosmonaut, sips a cool drink at a reception in his honor at Hyde Park Hotel, London. The successful one-orbit flight on April 12, 1961 made the 27-year-old Gagarin a national hero and cemented Soviet supremacy in space until the United States put a man on the moon more than eight years later. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)
  • FILE - In this Saturday, July 15, 1961 file photo, autograph hunters jostle round Major Yuri Gagarin, the Russian cosmonaut, at the Soviet Embassy in London, as he left for London airport after his visit to Britain in connection with the soviet exhibition in London. The successful one-orbit flight on April 12, 1961 made the 27-year-old Gagarin a national hero and cemented Soviet supremacy in space until the United States put a man on the moon more than eight years later. (AP Photo/Dennis Lee Royle, File)
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, July 11, 1961 file photo, Mrs. John Profumo, formerly actress Valerie Hobson, now the wife of the Secretary of State for War, shakes hands with Major Yuri Gagarin, Russia's cosmonaut, at a reception given in Gagarin's honor at the Soviet Embassy in London. The successful one-orbit flight on April 12, 1961 made the 27-year-old Gagarin a national hero and cemented Soviet supremacy in space until the United States put a man on the moon more than eight years later. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)
  • FILE In this Wednesday, July 26, 1961 file photo, Cuba's leader Fidel Castro, left, a regular cigar smoker, opens a box of Russian cigarettes while sitting beside Russia's spaceman Yuri Gagarin at a reception during the four-day celebration at the Russian Embassy in Havana. The successful one-orbit flight on April 12, 1961 made the 27-year-old Gagarin a national hero and cemented Soviet supremacy in space until the United States put a man on the moon more than eight years later. (AP Photo/File)
  • FILE - This Tuesday, April 5, 2011 file photo, shows an undated photo of the first man in space Yuri Gagarin and his wife Valentina on a display at the upper house of Russian parliament in Moscow, Russia. The successful one-orbit flight on April 12, 1961 made the 27-year-old Gagarin a national hero and cemented Soviet supremacy in space until the United States put a man on the moon more than eight years later. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
  • FILE - This Monday, April 11, 2011 file photo shows an undated portrait of the first man in space, Yuri Gagarin, and his award of the Hero of the Soviet Union, at right, as part of an exhibition dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the first man in space, in Moscow, Russia. The successful one-orbit flight on April 12, 1961 made the 27-year-old Gagarin a national hero and cemented Soviet supremacy in space until the United States put a man on the moon more than eight years later. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
  • A Vostok rocket similar to the one that carried Yuri Gagarin on his flight to space is displayed in Moscow, Russia, Friday, April 9, 2021. Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human in space 60 years ago. The successful one-orbit flight on April 12, 1961 made the 27-year-old Gagarin a national hero and cemented Soviet supremacy in space until the United States put a man on the moon more than eight years later. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
  • This Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 photo shows the 42-meter (138-feet) high and 12 ton (26,455 pounds) monument built in 1980 of Yuri Gagarin, the first person who flew to space, became a Moscow landmark. Gagarin's statue standing on a pedestal made to resemble a rocket exhaust is made of titanium. The successful one-orbit flight on April 12, 1961 made the 27-year-old Gagarin a national hero and cemented Soviet supremacy in space until the United States put a man on the moon more than eight years later. (AP Photo/Maxim Marmur)
1 / 19

Russia Opening Space Era

FILE - In this undated file photo, Soviet cosmonaut Major Yuri Gagarin, first man to orbit the earth, is shown in his space suit. Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human in space 60 years ago. The successful one-orbit flight on April 12, 1961 made the 27-year-old Gagarin a national hero and cemented Soviet supremacy in space until the United States put a man on the moon more than eight years later. (AP Photo/File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (AP) — Crushed into the pilot's seat by heavy G-forces, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin saw flames outside his spacecraft and prepared to die. His voice broke the tense silence at ground control: “I’m burning. Goodbye, comrades.”

Gagarin didn’t know that the blazing inferno he observed through a porthole was a cloud of plasma engulfing Vostok 1 during its re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere, and he was still on track to return safely.

It was his quiet composure under pressure that helped make him the first human in space 60 years ago.

Gagarin’s steely self-control was a key factor behind the success of his pioneering 108-minute flight. The April 12, 1961, mission encountered glitches and emergencies — from a capsule hatch failing to shut properly just before blastoff to parachute problems in the final moments before touchdown.

From the time 20 Soviet air force pilots were selected to train for the first crewed spaceflight, Gagarin’s calm demeanor, quick learning skills and beaming smile made him an early favorite.

Two days before blastoff, the 27-year-old Gagarin wrote a farewell letter to his wife, Valentina, sharing his pride in being chosen to ride in Vostok 1 but also trying to console her in the event of his death.

“I fully trust the equipment, it mustn’t let me down. But if something happens, I ask you Valyusha not to become broken by grief,” he wrote, using a nickname for her.

Authorities held onto the letter and eventually gave it to Gagarin's widow seven years later after he died in an airplane crash. She never remarried.

Gagarin's pioneering, single-orbit flight made him a hero in the Soviet Union and an international celebrity. After putting the world's first satellite into orbit with the successful launch of Sputnik in October 1957, the Soviet space program, rushed to secure its dominance over the United States by putting a man into space.

“The task was set, and people were sleeping in their offices and factory shops, like at wartime,” Fyodor Yurchikhin, a Russian cosmonaut who eventually made five spaceflights, recalled.

As the Soviet rocket and space program raced to beat the Americans, it suffered a series of launch failures throughout 1960, including a disastrous launch pad explosion in October that killed 126 people. Missile Forces chief Marshal Mitrofan Nedelin was among the victims.

Like Gagarin, Soviet officials were prepared for the worst. No safety system had been installed to save the cosmonaut in case of another rocket explosion at blastoff or after.

Authorities drafted three versions of a bulletin about Gagarin’s flight for the official TASS news agency: one announcing a successful flight, another in case of problems, and the third one for a mission ending in disaster.

Apart from potential engine failures and other equipment malfunctions, scientists questioned an individual's ability to withstand the conditions of spaceflight. Many worried that a pilot could go mad in orbit.

Soviet engineers prepared for that situation by developing a fully automatic control system. As an extra precaution, the pilot would receive a sealed envelope containing a secret code for activating the capsule's manual controls. The theory was that a person who could enter the code must be sane enough to operate the ship.

Everyone in the space program liked Gagarin so much, however, that a senior instructor and a top engineer independently shared the secret code with him before the flight to save him the trouble of fiddling with the envelope in case of an emergency.

Problems began right after Gagarin got into Vostok 1, when a light confirming the hatch's closure did not go on. Working at a frantic pace, a leading engineer and a co-worker removed 32 screws, found and fixed a faulty contact, and put the screws back just in time for the scheduled launch.

Sitting in the capsule, Gagarin whistled a tune. “Poyekhali!” — “Off we go!” — he shouted as the rocket blasted off.

As another precaution, the orbit was planned so the spacecraft would descend on its own after a week if an engine burn failure stranded the ship. Instead, a glitch resulted in a higher orbit that would have left Gagarin dead if the engine had malfunctioned at that stage.

While the engine worked as planned to send the ship home, a fuel loss resulted in an unexpected reentry path and a higher velocity that made the ship rotate wildly for 10 agonizing minutes.

Gagarin later said he nearly blacked out while experiencing G-forces exceeding 10 times the pull of gravity. “There was a moment lasting two or three seconds when instruments started fading before my eyes,” he recalled.

Seeing a cloud of fiery plasma around his ship on re-entry, he thought his ship was burning.

A soft-landing system hadn’t been designed yet, so Gagarin ejected from the module in his spacesuit and deployed a parachute. While descending, he had to fiddle with a sticky valve on his spacesuit to start breathing outside air. A reserve chute unfolded in addition to the main parachute, making it hard for him to control his descent, but he landed safely on a field near the Volga River in the Saratov region.

Gagarin was flown to Moscow to a hero’s welcome, hailed by Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev and greeted by enthusiastic crowds cheering his flight as a triumph on par with the victory in World War II. In the years before he died at age 34, he basked in international glory, visiting dozens of countries to celebrate his historic mission.

“The colossal propaganda effect of the Sputnik launch and particularly Gagarin’s flight was very important,” Moscow-based aviation and space expert Vadim Lukashevich said. “We suddenly beat America even though our country hadn’t recovered yet from the massive damage and casualties” from World War II.

Gagarin was killed in a training jet crash on March 27, 1968. Not quite 16 months later, the U.S. beat the Soviet Union in the space race, putting an astronaut on the moon.

The 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union ended the era of rivalry. Russia's efforts to develop new rockets and spacecraft have faced endless delays, and the country has continued to rely on Soviet-era technology. Amid the stagnation, the much-criticized state space corporation Roscosmos has focused on a costly plan to build its new, rocket-shaped headquarters on the site of a dismantled rocket factory.

___

Associated Press journalists Kostya Manenkov and Kirill Zarubin in Moscow contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Dwayne Johnson Says “It’d Be My Honor” To Be POTUS; Poll Gives ‘Black Adam’ Star Big Bounce For Possible White House Bid

    The Rock backed now President Biden in last year’s smackdown of an election, but Dwayne Johnson may have caught the White House bug himself to one day succeed Uncle Joe. Always savvy on social media, the Fast & Furious franchise star went online this morning to weigh in on a recent Newsweek poll that found […]

  • Ecuador shuns socialism with Lasso's surprise election

    Ecuadorean banker Guillermo Lasso unexpectedly won the nation's presidency on promises to revive an economy battered by coronavirus as his rival's vows of a return to socialist largesse failed to win over a skeptical electorate. Lasso took 52% of the vote in the runoff following a campaign that pitted free market economics against the social welfare plans of economist Andres Arauz, a win likely helped by a ballot spoiling campaign that left one in six ballots void. The 65-year-old president-elect will now have to find ways to kick-start a stalled economy while using the same pro-market play book as President Lenin Moreno, who shored up government finances but struggled to create jobs and did not seek re-election.

  • US colleges divided over requiring student vaccinations

    U.S. colleges hoping for a return to normalcy next fall are weighing how far they should go in urging students to get the COVID-19 vaccine, including whether they should — or legally can — require it. Universities including Rutgers, Brown, Cornell and Northeastern recently told students they must get vaccinated before returning to campus next fall. The question looms large as more colleges plan to shift back from remote to in-person instruction.

  • US army officer sues police over violent traffic stop

    A black army lieutenant files a lawsuit against two policemen in Virginia after being pepper-sprayed.

  • Kings trade Jeff Carter to Pittsburgh Penguins for conditional draft picks

    Jeff Carter, who played a key role in helping the Kings win the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014, is being sent to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a trade.

  • This Black female pilot is working to get more diversity in the cockpit

    Carole Hopson is blazing a trail in the sky, showing other Black women that they belong in the cockpit. The Federal Aviation Administration says that Black women make up less than 1 percent of all certified pilots, and Hopson — a pilot with United Airlines — is one of them. Hopson, 56, told People that as a kid, she would spend her summers mesmerized by the planes taking off and landing at Philadelphia International Airport. She went to college, studying Spanish and journalism, and started a career in human resources, but "the revelry and imagination of flying just stuck with me," Hopson said. When they were dating, Hopson's husband, Michael, surprised her with flight lessons. Her husband and teenage sons have been "absolutely" supportive of Hopson following her dream of becoming a pilot, and since 2018, she's been full-time with United. A lot of people aren't used to seeing a Black woman as a pilot, she told People. Many do a double take, or ask her for a drink, thinking she's a flight attendant. Recently, a woman pulled Hopson aside at the airport and asked her, "'How does my daughter get to be like you?'" Hopson said. "It was a special moment." United is launching a flight school to train 5,000 pilots by 2030, with half of them being women and people of color. Hopson — who was one of only two women, and the only Black woman, in her pilot class — is working with United and the nonprofit Sisters of the Skies to get 100 Black women enrolled in flight school by 2035. She is excited about this challenge, telling People, "Watching the sunrise above the clouds never gets old. That experience is one we should be exposing all women to." More stories from theweek.comYou should start a keyhole garden7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyChina official calls reports he said country's COVID-19 vaccines weren't very effective 'a complete misunderstanding'

  • US-Philippines officials discuss concerns over China's ships

    Austin spoke by phone with Philippine Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana while Austin was flying from Washington to Israel to begin an international trip. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Austin and Lorenzana discussed the situation in the South China Sea and the recent massing of Chinese vessels at Whitsun Reef, which has drawn criticism from Manila. China has said its vessels are there for fishing.

  • No appointments necessary and expanded COVID vaccine hours begin Monday at Hard Rock Stadium

    Monday starts an attempt at vaccination acceleration at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, according to the changes in hours and requirements at the drive-thru site announced Sunday by FEMA Master Public Information Officer Mike Jachles.

  • Exclusive: Ex-Speaker Boehner says Matt Gaetz should resign if indicted – or be expelled

    "When you're the leader, you've got a responsibility to the institution to be rid of these people," the former House speaker said of indictment.

  • Minnesota police fatally shot man after traffic stop, family says; crowd holds protest

    Daunte Wright, 20, was shot by police in Minnesota on Sunday before getting back into his car following a traffic stop, according to his family.

  • Luxury ships from the Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise lines sail to the rescue and evacuate islanders in the path of a volcano eruption

    Saint Vincent's National Emergency Management Organisation has since tweeted that La Soufrière volcano has erupted.

  • Bouquet-bearing public honors Philip, ignoring COVID warning

    British authorities have implored people to stay away from royal palaces as they mourn the death of Prince Philip in this time of COVID-19, but they keep coming. Not just to honor him, but to support Queen Elizabeth II, who lost her husband of 73 years. A cross-section of British society and admirers from abroad descended on Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle on Saturday.

  • ‘We need to come together.’ Throngs at SC park mourn the 6 mass shooting victims

    People gathered in Rock Hill’s Fountain Park to pay homage to the six people killed last week: well-known Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife Barbara, two of their grandkids and two AC techs from NC.

  • Matsuyama becomes first Japanese in Masters green jacket

    The pressure was even more than Hideki Matsuyama could have imagined when he stood on the first tee Sunday at Augusta National. Ten years after he made a sterling debut as the best amateur at the Masters, the 29-year-old Matsuyama claimed the ultimate prize and took his place in history. Whether he's Japan's greatest player is not his concern.

  • NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Martin Truex Jr. wins as caution flags fly

    The latest racing news and lap-by-lap highlights from Martinsville Speedway.

  • We've lost the 'grandfather of the nation', UK's Prince Andrew says

    LONDON (Reuters) -The death of Prince Philip has left a huge void for his wife Queen Elizabeth and Britain has lost its "grandfather", his son Prince Andrew said on Sunday, as tributes poured in and the royals thanked the public for its support. Andrew joined his siblings Charles, Anne and Edward in saying they had taken strength from the outpouring of affection and would rally around their mother in her time of grief. Andrew called his father a "remarkable man" after he left a private church service in Windsor, near where Philip died on Friday aged 99.

  • Hornets come back from 17 down but can’t hold on in 4th quarter, lose to Hawks

    Hornets lose P.J. Washington to an ankle sprain

  • NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Martin Truex Jr. wins as caution flags fly

    The latest racing news and lap-by-lap highlights from Martinsville Speedway.

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 19 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 5-0

    Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves for his second shutout of the season in the Winnipeg Jets' 5-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. “All shutouts are a team shutout and tonight was no different,” Hellebuyck said. “Earlier in the game they had more action,” Jets coach Paul Maurice said.

  • Police officer accused of pepper-spraying Black and Latino Army officer in Virginia fired

    A Windsor police officer accused of pepper-spraying a Black and Latino military officer and forcing him to the ground in December has been fired.