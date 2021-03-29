A Soviet-era legacy, Lada cars awaken passions for Cubans

  • Soviet-era Lada cars are parked during A Lada Cuba Club meeting in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, March 21, 2021. The car is the island’s most visible Soviet-era legacy, and in a land where transportation is scarce, Ladas are a status symbol for their owners. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
  • A Soviet-era Lada car with a hammer and sickle sticker is driven to the Lada Cuba Club meeting in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Russians stopped making this model in September 2012, however, a line remained in production in Egypt until 2015. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
  • A dog looks out the window of a Soviet-era Lada car, while its caretakers drive to the Lada Cuba Club meeting in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, March 21, 2021. The club has about 140 members who meet for social activities like donating blood, assisting each other when breakdowns happen, or just trading quick-fix tricks and parts. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
  • Soviet-era Ladas flying Cuban flags are driven past the U.S. embassy during a rally calling for the end of the U.S. blockade against the island nation in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Lada’s are the island’s most visible Soviet-era legacy. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
  • A Soviet-era Lada car is sprinkled in flowers after it parked under a tree on a street in Havana, Cuba, Friday, March 19, 2021. Maintenance of Lada cars is a trial. Owners manage to get some spare parts through “mules,” people who hand-carry goods into the island, but sometimes they must have parts made by hand. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
  • A Soviet-era Lada car with a "Club Lada" sticker is parked during a meeting of the Lada Cuba Club in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, March 21, 2021. The club has about 140 members who meet for social activities like donating blood, assisting each other when breakdowns happen or just trading quick-fix tricks and parts. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
  • A commuter drives a Soviet-era Lada car past a billboard of the late Fidel Castro with the words "Socialism or Death" written on it in Havana, Cuba, Monday, March 22, 2021. When the Ladas arrived in Cuba they were turned into taxis by the thousands and some went to government offices, the leaders of the Communist Party, and prominent workers. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
  • A worker cleans a Soviet-era Lada car during the Lada Cuba Club meeting in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, March 21, 2021. With the collapse of the Soviet Union and the ongoing U.S. economic embargo making it difficult to procure spare parts, Lada drivers adapt new parts to keep their cars rolling, while others strive to leave them just as they were off the assembly line. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
  • Carlos Rodriguez, president of the Lada Cuba Club, speaks to club members as they meet in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, March 21, 2021. “I’m proud to have him,” Rodriguez said of his white Lada. “I take care of him as if he were my son." (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
  • A family wearing masks against the spread of the new coronavirus travel in a Soviet-era Lada car during the Lada Cuba Club meeting in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, March 21, 2021. At the end of the 1950s, Cuba was one of the countries with the highest number of vehicles per inhabitants. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
  • A Soviet-era Lada taxi cab drives along the Malecon in Havana, Cuba, Monday, March 22, 2021. When Ladas arrived in Cuba they were turned into taxis by the thousands. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
1 / 11

Cuba Lada Cars

Soviet-era Lada cars are parked during A Lada Cuba Club meeting in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, March 21, 2021. The car is the island’s most visible Soviet-era legacy, and in a land where transportation is scarce, Ladas are a status symbol for their owners. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
ANDREA RODRIGUEZ
·3 min read

HAVANA (AP) — Uncomfortable, wasteful, tough, rustic. All are descriptions heard about the old Russian-built Lada cars cruising the roads in Cuba, where it is common to see a driver standing next to the raised hood of one pondering what has gone wrong this time.

Yet, despite the flaws, Ladas arouse passions. The car is the island’s most visible Soviet-era legacy. And in a land where transportation is scarce, Ladas are a status symbol for their owners, even if they must perform engineering miracles — sometimes at high monetary cost — to keep them going.

At the end of last year, a handful of owners founded the Lada Cuba Club and in less than four months it has about 140 members who meet for social activities like donating blood, assisting each other when breakdowns happen or just trading quick-fix tricks and parts.

“It has always been said that the Lada is the Cuban’s car,” Carlos Rodríguez, a 29-year-old craftsman who heads the club, told The Associated Press.

Rodríguez recently drove his white Lada 2106, manufactured in 1985, seven years before he was born, to a gathering of about 50 owners at a carwash in the Marianao neighborhood of Havana. They gave their cars a collective bath, talked about mechanics, joked and showed off each other’s progress.

Then they headed out together honking their horns and to a park on the outskirts of the city. Some decorate the boxy Lada, including adding hammer and sickle graphics. Drivers also adapt new parts to keep their cars rolling, but others strive to leave them just as they were the first day off the assembly line.

“Everything it has is original — the bodywork, all the metal, a fender, a door panel, a running board, not anything has ever been changed,” Alexander Aguirre, a 45-year-old state maintenance employee, said while proudly showing off the blue 1976 Lada that belongs to his father-in-law.

At the end of the 1950s, Cuba was one of the countries with the highest number of vehicles per inhabitants, and it is renowned for the vintage look provided by the old Fords, Pontiacs and Chevrolets still on the street. But the Cuban revolution and ensuing confrontation with the United States brought sanctions that left spare parts scarce and cut off the importation of U.S. vehicles completely.

Some Seats from Spain arrived, and the occasional Alfa Romeo, like the one used by former President Fidel Castro. But Cuba's economy turned to the Soviet bloc, and the first Ladas came in the late 1960s, said Willy Hierro Allen, a mechanic who puts out a specialized magazine called Excelencias del Motor.

The authorities never made public the actual number that arrived in Cuba, though experts estimate about 80,000 to 100,000 Ladas were imported.

The Ladas were turned into taxis by the thousands, while some went to government offices and the leaders of the Communist Party, prominent workers or personalities were granted the right to buy them.

“My car belonged to a lieutenant colonel and his wife, an official of the former Ministry of Economy,” said Benito Albisa, a 33-year-old history professor who is also vice president of the Lada club and owner of a Lada from 1976. “After 40 years with the car, they did not have (money) to continue maintaining it and they sold it to us.”

Maintenance is a trial. Owners manage to get some spare parts through “mules,” people who hand-carry goods into the island, but sometimes they must have parts made by hand.

They say the effort to keep their Ladas on the road is worth it.

“I’m proud to have him,” Rodriguez, the Lada club president, said of his white Lada. “I take care of him as if he were my son."

Recommended Stories

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny says he is at risk of solitary confinement

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said he could be locked up in solitary confinement after being accused of numerous minor infractions, and posted the first picture on Monday of himself from prison, a grainy image showing his head had been shaven. The fate of Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics, is in focus after he said on Thursday that being woken up by a guard every hour during the night amounted to torture and that his appeal for treatment for acute back and leg pain had been ignored. More than 20 medical professionals on Sunday published an open letter demanding the 44-year-old opposition politician get proper care.

  • Cubans stage caravan to protest U.S. trade embargo, sanctions

    Hundreds of Cubans took to Havana’s famous seaside drive on Sunday in a colorful caravan of cars, motorcycles and bicycles to demand the United States lift its 60-year-old embargo on the Caribbean island nation. The caravan was part of a weekend of small protests and caravans in more than 50 cities around the world, including in the United States, supported by local authorities in hopes of influencing the Biden administration to change U.S. policy and to counter a campaign by Cuban exiles to keep the embargo in place. Horns blared, Cuban flags fluttered and masked protesters yelled "down with the blockade" as they passed the U.S. embassy situated along the drive, known as the Malecon, in vehicles of all sizes and vintages.

  • Drug trafficking disputes causing Venezuelans to flee to Colombia: Colombian minister

    A dispute over control of drug trafficking between the Venezuelan military and illegal armed groups is behind the violence causing thousands of people to flee to Colombia, Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano said on Sunday. The flow of refugees began a week ago after Venezuela's National Bolivarian Armed Forces (FANB) launched an offensive against armed groups in La Victoria, a Venezuelan town in Apure state that is located across the Arauca River from Arauquita, Colombia. "There's the (National Liberation Army), FARC dissidents, the Narcotalia, and of course the interest that the Bolivarian Armed Forces have in this drug trafficking business," Molano said in Arauquita, which sits on the border with Venezuela.

  • Alexei Navalny says he risks solitary confinement over numerous reprimands in Russian penal colony

    Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, says he could be sent to solitary confinement over numerous reprimands for minor infractions, such as getting out of bed early. Mr Navalny, a fierce critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin, has been in custody since he returned to Russia in January after being attacked with a deadly nerve agent in August 2020. He was sentenced to nearly three years in prison last month for failing to see his probation officer while undergoing treatment in Germany, where he had been airlifted after falling into a coma in Siberia. Mr Navalny has accused the Kremlin of being behind the attack, which it denies. Mr Navalny said in an Instagram post uploaded by his team on Monday that he risks being put in solitary confinement as a punishment after he was given six reprimands in the prison colony in the past two weeks. Rights activists and former prisoners have described the IK-2 colony about 120 kilometres east of Moscow as “one of the worst” prisons in Russia where inmates are constantly monitored and punished for the most minor perceived infractions.

  • South African Adrian Nel killed in Mozambique jihadist attack

    South African Adrian Nel would have celebrated his 41st birthday on 1 April.

  • U.S. fears China attack on Taiwan

    The Biden administration has concluded that China "is flirting with the idea of seizing control of Taiwan as President Xi Jinping becomes more willing to take risks to boost his legacy," the Financial Times reports. Why it matters: An invasion of Taiwan, the self-governed island claimed by Beijing, would force the U.S. to decide whether to go to war with China to defend an implicit ally.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe recent conclusion by the Biden administration is based on Chinese behavior during the past two months a senior U.S. official told FT. After a show of force by Chinese bombers off Taiwan just after President Biden took office, the State Department said: "We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan."Adm. John Aquilino, nominee to head U.S. forces in the Pacific, warned the Senate Armed Services Committee this week that the threat to Taiwan "is much closer to us than most think," CNN reported.China views taking control of Taiwan as "their No. 1 priority," Aquilino said.Adm. Philip Davidson, current head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, testified earlier this month that the Chinese military is building up offensive capability, making the threat to Taiwan "manifest during this decade — in fact, in the next six years."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Shooter at Kansas Jewish centers appeals death sentence

    An avowed anti-Semite who shot three people to death at two suburban Kansas City Jewish sites in 2014 is asking the Kansas Supreme Court to overturn his death sentence, saying he should not have been allowed him to represent himself at trial. The appeal from Frazier Glenn Miller Jr. is scheduled to go before the state Supreme Court on Monday. Miller, from Aurora, Missouri, also argues that the judge should have allowed him to present mitigating evidence during the penalty phase, and that the death penalty itself is unconstitutional.

  • Hunting rare birds in Pakistan to feed the sex drive of princes

    A glimpse into the closed world of hunts for houbara bustards, thought by some to be an aphrodisiac.

  • Special Report: Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China

    A widening investigation into allegations of high-level corruption on the island of Malta, first levelled by murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, stretches to China and a $400 million investment into Europe by a Chinese state power company, Reuters has found. Caruana Galizia was murdered in October 2017 as she investigated a web of companies that she believed were funneling bribes to Maltese politicians. Now, Reuters and a consortium of journalists have traced two firms involved in that web to relatives of a senior Chinese executive for Accenture, the global consultancy firm.

  • IBM launches its first quantum developer certification

    While quantum computing may still be in its infancy, most pundits in the industry will tell you that now is the time to learn the basic concepts. Unsurprisingly, the 'IBM Quantum Developer Certification,' as it's officially called, focuses on IBM's own software tools and especially Qiskit, its SDK for working with quantum computers.

  • Watch the boats celebrate in the Suez Canal by honking their horns as the Ever Given container ship is finally freed

    Videos show boats honking in celebration that the massive cargo boat was finally freed on Monday.

  • Barack Obama's Kenyan grandmother dies, aged 99

    Affectionately known as Granny Sarah by the former president, she defended him during his election campaign.

  • QuikTrip 500 Proper Props

    Tyler Reddick has not been awarded much respect this week, but he is a good bet at +450 to score a top-three on the Bristol dirt. (Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated - Inch Cape

    The Suez Canal Authority had earlier said in a statement that tugging operations to free the ship had resumed.

  • British firm cracks electric car motor conundrum

    A British company which has developed pioneering electric car motors that do not rely on expensive rare magnets is preparing to raise £250m as it seeks to expand. Spun out of Newcastle University in 2017, Advanced Electric Machines (AEM) is seeking £30m over the next few months to boost UK production capacity. It will then try to secure another £220m within a year to fund further growth as the market booms ahead of a UK ban on new petrol and diesel cars in 2030. AEM claims to have cracked a problem with “switched reluctance motors”, a technology first identified in the 1800s. These can operate without permanent magnets, which are likely to become increasingly rare as the world’s vehicles electrify.

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hold off Rangers; Busy afternoon for Oshie (and his face)

    The Capitals are on a roll, with wins in 10 of their last 11 games.

  • In Brazil, moms are bearing the brunt of pandemic's blow

    When Sao Paulo city officials put out a call last month for 4,500 public school cleaning jobs, targeting Brazilian mothers affected by the raging pandemic, they were unprepared for the ensuing tsunami. “It exceeded our expectations, by far,” said Armando Junior, who helped create the initiative, aimed at trying to alleviate skyrocketing unemployment among women and helping schools comply with new COVID-19 protocols for keeping classrooms hygienic and taking students' temperatures. The overwhelming response offers a glimpse at how Brazilian women — particularly mothers — have been disproportionally sidelined by the crisis.

  • Pakistan launches anti-polio drive amid surge in coronavirus

    Pakistan on Monday launched a five-day vaccination campaign against polio despite facing another surge of coronavirus cases, the second anti-polio drive in 2021 as the country struggles to eradicate the crippling children’s disease. This time, the campaign aims to vaccinate about 40 million children across Pakistan, said health official Saisal Sultan, who also oversees the country’s response to coronavirus. Pakistani militants regularly stage attacks on polio teams and police escorting them, claiming the anti-polio drive is part of a Western conspiracy to sterilize children or collect intelligence.

  • China Recovery May Buoy Emerging Markets After Volatile Week

    (Bloomberg) -- A recovery in the world’s second-largest economy may lend support to emerging markets following a rocky week that saw equities wipe out almost all of their annual gains and the Turkish lira tumble anew.Data from China due Wednesday is forecast to show a rebound in both the manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors, supporting the broader backdrop of improving global growth. Meantime, the developing world’s improving corporate outlook may lure investors to buy the dip.Last week, MSCI Inc.’s developing-nation stock index slumped amid declines in Turkey, Argentina and China. A selloff in Turkey’s lira sent emerging-market currencies to their fifth loss in six weeks, and dollar bonds also edged lower. The weakness is encouraging stock picking in some developing nations that are poised to rebound. Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. tout attractive valuations in South Africa and Russia, while others favor China.Exchange-traded fund investors also remained committed to the developing world, adding money in the longest streak in over two years even as risk assets took a downturn.“The pickup in U.S. yields, the slightly stronger U.S. dollar and Europe’s hapless vaccination rollout have hurt EM, but valuations are again looking interesting in China technology,” said Hasnain Malik, head of equity strategy at Tellimer in Dubai. “For those prepared to look beyond Covid disruption, commodity exporters and tourist destinations offer great opportunities.”Listen to the EM Weekly Podcast: Quarter-End Fund Flows, FTSE Russell DecisionOne of the lingering questions for emerging-market investors is whether the meltdown in Turkey worsens or spills over into other countries. So far, the contagion has been limited. There’s also the ongoing drama in the Suez Canal: the Ever Given container ship has been partly refloated, helping oil pare losses.Read more: Turkish Lira’s Wild Ride Has Banks Axing Forecasts for GuessworkWhat to WatchChile’s central bank is expected to leave its key interest rate on hold Tuesday while keeping a dovish tiltKenya’s central kept its key rate unchanged for a seventh meeting on Monday as the country reports increases in Covid-19 cases and inflation sits at a 10-month highKey Events and DataFTSE Russell DecisionFTSE Russell will announce Monday whether Malaysia remains in its World Government Bond Index after putting the nation on a watch list for potential exclusion two years ago. Since then, the central bank has stepped up measures to address investors’ concerns on market liquidity after a ban on trading of non-deliverable forwards in 2016Malaysian local bonds have lost almost 7% this year in dollar termsThe bond index will probably confirm China’s inclusion, including details on the country weightChinese bonds are the only gainers in emerging Asia so far this year with a return of nearly 1% in dollar termsMalaysia reported on Monday a trade surplus of 17.9 billion ringgit ($4.3 billion) for February, beating estimatesChina will publish gauges of manufacturing service activities for March on Wednesday while South Korean data on February industrial production is also dueThis will be followed on Thursday by Caixin China manufacturing PMI; similar factory gauges from South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand also come due the same day“China’s PMIs likely rebounded after the seasonal factors during the Lunar New Year period wore off,” according to a note from Australia & New Zealand Banking Group LtdThailand will report on Wednesday its current-account balance for February; it has been in deficit the previous three monthsThe baht is the biggest loser among emerging Asian currencies in the past three monthsIndia also reports on Wednesday its current-account balance for the fourth quarter of 2020. The balance has turned into a surplus for three straight quartersThe rupee is the sole gainer in Asia so far this yearSouth Korea will post March trade figures on Thursday, serving as a barometer of the global recoveryMarch inflation figures will be kicked off by Indonesia on Thursday, followed by South Korea on FridayRussia, Botswana and Mauritius all report fourth-quarter GDP figuresTraders will monitor Chile’s unemployment, retail sales and copper production figures on Wednesday, as well as a reading of economic activity on ThursdayBloomberg Economics expects activity to linger below last year’s levelsIn Brazil, traders are already looking past the central bank’s guidance and asking for more rate hikes as the pandemic worsensThey’ll watch unemployment data for January and primary budget balance data for February on Wednesday, which may offer clues on the economic and fiscal outlookIndustrial production numbers for February and March trade balance figures will be released on ThursdayThe real is the worst-performing currency in emerging markets this yearPeruvian CPI probably slipped in March as lower food inflation offset higher energy inflation, according to Bloomberg EconomicsA reading of Argentina’s January economic activity, scheduled for Tuesday, will probably show a partial rebound continuing from earlier in the pandemic(Adds ETF data in fourth paragraph and Kenya rate decision in second bullet point. An earlier version added a podcast link and Malaysian data.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I.Coast's Gbagbo awaits crucial ICC ruling

    The International Criminal Court will rule on Wednesday whether to uphold the acquittal of Ivory Coast's former president Laurent Gbagbo, the first head of state to stand trial at the tribunal.