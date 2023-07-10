"Soviet infantry fighting vehicles can't compare": Defence Ministry of Ukraine explains advantages of Bradley IFV

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine listed the capabilities of the M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, which the US will send to Ukraine soon.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence, on Telegram

Details: Maliar stated that the M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles are included in the additional military aid package of the Ministry of Defence of the US for Ukraine.

She explained that this vehicle is equipped with a 25-mm Bushmaster automatic gun with an ammunition load of 900 projectiles, TOW launcher and a 7.62-mm machine gun. The armour-piercer of the gun is able to pierce up to 66 mm of armour, which is enough to destroy an infantry fighting vehicle from a distance of up to 2 km.

Ukraine received the first batch of such vehicles in the winter 2023.

The main task of an infantry fighting vehicle on the battlefield is fire support and transporting infantry, which can be perfectly fulfilled by the M2 Bradley IFV. One more important factor, which makes this fighting vehicle truly valuable for the Ukrainian military, is the protection it provides.

Maliar recalled a well-known incident, when the crew and landing party stayed safe and sound after a vehicle had been directly struck by a missile of the Grad multiple-launch rocket system. On another occasion, a Bradley IFV hit an anti-tank mine and had its turret directly struck by anti-tank cumulative ammunition. Crew and landing party have not been hurt.

Quote: "The Ukrainian defence forces state that Soviet infantry fighting vehicles are not even close to their American analogue in terms of the level of protection."

Background:

In the middle of June, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine showed the Bradley IFV after a direct strike, confirming its outstanding combat survivability.

On 7 July, the US Department of Defense released details of a new USD800 million military aid package to Ukraine, which includes dual-purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICM), or cluster munitions.

