Sowards pleads guilty in winter crime spree

Willam Lee Sowards, 36, pleaded guilty to three of six felony charges Monday to end a crime spree that will send him to prison for 18 months to 10 years.

Branch County Prosecutor Zack Stempien agreed to drop the other three felonies. He said the Michigan Sentencing Guidelines in the cases were low because Sowards used no weapons and the property taken was not of high value.

All charges were breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny. Sowards admitted he broke into Cornwell Computers at 397 W. Chicago on Oct. 21, 2021.

Sowards admitted he broke a window, entered with a bag and left with laptop computers and solid-state hard drives.

The store owner showed up and tried to chase and run down Sowards. Sowards said he dropped the bag, later recovered by police.

On Jan. 21, Sowards entered Snyders Laundromat at 65 W. Pearl St.

Sowards broke into the office to look for items to steal. With nothing there, he broke into vending machines. He got a bunch of quarters from vending machines. He said he did not remember much because he was drunk.

In February, he broke into a shed at Virginia Manor Apartments. The weather was freezing and often homeless, Sowards wanted to get warm. To prevent his identification, he stole the surveillance equipment.

Sowards did not dispute he broke into and stole items from Pines Behavioral Health and Karim Healthcare. Stempien dropped those charges along with the one which ended with Sowards' arrest after he broke into Bill's Grill on Feb. 13.

The Coldwater Golf Course grill owner provided security camera footage of a balding white male wearing black jeans and a jacket with a bandana over his face entering the store.

Coldwater Police officers recognized Sowards. A motorist stopped and told police he picked up Sowards and drove him to Westside Shell. Police arrested him nearby.

Sowards will plead guilty to two retail thefts in district court. He will be sentenced July 11.

